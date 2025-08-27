Packers Three-Peat in Annual Analysis After Roster Cuts
GREEN BAY – The Green Bay Packers cut their roster to 53 players on Tuesday. What emerged was the youngest roster in the NFL.
Again.
Jimmy Kempski of The Philly Voice has crunched the right-after-the-cuts numbers every year since 2012. The Packers have the youngest roster for the third consecutive year. This year, the average age is 25.23 years old. That’s young, but because the core of the team has aged a bit, the Packers are a bit older than in 2024 (24.96) and 2023 (25.0).
“I don’t know if it was intentional to be young,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said in 2023. “I think our intention was to be athletic, fast and have a really competitive camp so that the best guys rose to the top. I think that's what we accomplished, but it wasn't just to be young.”
The Philadelphia Eagles (25.49) are the second-youngest team and the Dallas Cowboys (25.74) are the third-youngest, so Green Bay is significantly younger than most of the NFL.
In the NFC North, the Bears are 16th with an average age of 26.23. That’s a full year older than Green Bay. The Vikings are 25th (26.40) and the Lions are 29th (26.60).
The Packers will start the season against the Lions and Commanders; Washington is by far the oldest team in the league with an average age of 28.09.
Green Bay will play six of the eight oldest teams.
The Packers have only two players who are 30-plus years old, and they are specialists; kicker Brandon McManus is 34 and snapper Matt Orzech is 30. Defensive tackle Kenny Clark will turn 30 on Oct. 4 and center Elgton Jenkins will turn 30 on Dec. 26.
The Packers have 19 players who are older than 25.
On the other end of the spectrum, second-year safety Javon Bullard and rookies Matthew Golden and Barryn Sorrell are 22.
The Packers might get even younger. Five players opened the regular season on injury lists. Collins Oliver is 22, John Williams is 23, MarShawn Lloyd and Jacob Monk are 24 and Christian Watson is 26.
Among the players released on Tuesday were cornerback Corey Ballentine (29), receiver Mecole Hardman (27), quarterback Sean Clifford (27), receiver Kawaan Baker (27), linebacker Isaiah Simmons (27) and linebacker Kristian Welch (27).
“Sometimes youth can be a benefit,” Gutekunst said. “It’s a young man’s game and you need the legs, you need the speed. Certainly, there's an experience factor these guys are going to have to go through. For me, the expectation is to go out and try to win every game that we play.”
Average Age of Packers Roster
After roster cuts, via The Philly Voice.
2025: 1st, 25.23
2024: 1st, 24.96.
2023: 1st, 25.0
2022: 21st, 25.9
2021: 15th, 25.7
2020: 5th, 25.5
2019: 5th, 25.5
2028: 10th, 25.7
2017: 11th, 25.7
2016: 3rd, 25.4
2015: 3rd, 25.5
2014: 6th, 25.6
2013: 6th, 25.4
2012: 5th, 25.7