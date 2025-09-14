Packers Three-Peat in Annual NFL Roster Analysis

Ranked #7 for average #RAS for 2025 with 8.06 are the #Packers, who tied for the 2nd most players over 8.00 with 34 and the 3rd fewest under 5.00 with only 3.



Packers always rank highly by these metrics, so they haven't moved much from their #3 spot in 2024. pic.twitter.com/TANWCGNAUy