Packers Training Camp Mailbag: New Coordinators, Corners and Seven Receivers?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You had questions. We had answers. Let’s just cut right to the chase, because there is a lot you want to know about the first week of Packers training camp.

What differences do you see in the defensive staff approach this year vs under hafley? And same with special teams? — nick olson (@nickolson1) August 5, 2026

What differences do you see in the defensive staff approach this year vs. under Jeff Hafley? And same with special teams?

Great way to get us started, Nick.

On the practice field, Jonathan Gannon is a lot more fiery and intense than Hafley. Not that there was anything wrong with Hafley’s approach. You don’t have to be loud and demonstrative to be a good coach. They’re both incredibly intelligent and tremendous teachers. You can see why the players love both.

There was a play early in practice on Tuesday that stood out. It was a handoff to Josh Jacobs that gained a couple yards. Good play for the defense, but Gannon was ticked off about something (or someone, more accurately, but we’re limited in what we can say about on-the-field conversations). That’s a really good trait to have. Good is not good enough.

“I think I’m energetic by nature because I love what I do, so it’s hard not to be energetic and enthused about something,” Gannon said on Wednesday. “And I’m grateful for this job so I’m going to show good energy.”

I’d say Cam Achord and Rich Bisaccia are very similar. They’re both fired up and passionate about what they’re teaching. Achord is younger so takes a more hands-on approach. In that light, I think it was my good friend Matt Schneidman who asked Achord why he wears cleats. This was an incredible answer.

“I started doing that in 2018 when I got to New England, because I got tired of getting thrown on the ground doing gunner releases with Matt Slater. Justin Bethel broke my nose because I’d wear a bag and an arm shield. You’re shuffling to cut the guy off and I’m 165 pounds, and they’re athletes, so they’re a little bit better.

“And I tell them like, ‘Quit pulling me like you’re going to pull a coach.’ I was like, ‘Pull me like you’re going to pull the freaking vise, yank.’ So, they started yanking and broke my nose, fell down. So, after that, I started wearing cleats just for better grip, you know, and running purposes.”

With the 2 new signings Castles and Biber. How are the back up TEs looking : Whyle, Dabney and Swinson? — Jamey King (@suppzguy) August 5, 2026

With the two signings McCallan Castles and Drew Biber. How are the backup TEs looking: Josh Whyle, Drake Dabney and Messiah Swinson?

Whyle has had a productive training camp but, to be honest, I’m not sure if he’s being especially productive or if he’s being productive compared to everyone else. He’s going to be a key player, though that’s perhaps by default.

I thought Dabney’s shown something after not really knowing anything about him until he got activated for Week 18 last season. Swinson hasn’t factored in the passing game at all; that wouldn’t be his role, anyway.

I’m looking forward to the preseason games so I can lock in those guys more than I’m able to on the practice field. There was one day a couple years ago when LaFleur had replay boards on the practice field. They were awesome, which maybe is why they are gone.

What's your view on the running game so far during camp? Reasons for concerns/excitement? Thanks — Alex 👹 (@Alex_Steger_) August 5, 2026

What's your view on the running game so far during camp? Reasons for concerns/excitement?

Not very good, Alex, is my view. But I wouldn’t be worried about it. Yet.

Most of the offseason practices are spent throwing the ball all around the yard, just because it’s hard to really simulate a running game, obviously, during shorts-and-helmets practices. So, the running game will grow on the fly over the next couple weeks.

The offensive line, I’m convinced, will be better than it was last year. The longer MarShawn Lloyd keeps practicing, the better the chances that he becomes a legit contributor and weapon. Combine those two things, the running game should be better.

Then again, it almost couldn’t get worse. All of the running backs’ per-carry averages plummeted last season compared to 2024.

We know the top 3 has stood out but what your impression of the other receivers? — Jeremy Barnes (@Fanaticofsport4) August 5, 2026

We know the top three has stood out, but what are your impressions of the other receivers?

Not good, Jeremy.

I’m waiting for Savion Williams to make more than a play here and a play there. I thought it was odd that he was running with rookie quarterback Kyron Drones during a 2-minute drill on Monday while Will Sheppard got to play alongside Tyrod Taylor.

I like Bo Melton. He’s a good dude, a team player and an asset. But this will be his fifth year in the NFL. Why should anyone expect this year to be his breakout season?

Skyy Moore is going to be a big-time factor on special teams. That was a really good signing. But he’s caught five passes in 22 games the past two seasons. He’s had a couple bad drops in the passing game in camp. So, I’m not sure how much he can help other than jet sweeps and screens.

The young receivers are the young receivers. Every year, the Packers have one or two undrafted receivers that everyone falls in love with. Every year, those players don’t make the 53 and are never heard from again.

Any chance GB keeps 7 receivers? If not, who do you think is most likely to steal a spot between Sturdivant and Neyor? — lba🧀 (@MistaCheesehead) August 5, 2026

Any chance Green Bay keeps seven receivers? If not, who do you think is most likely to steal a spot between J. Michael Sturdivant and Isaiah Neyor?

Good question, and it’s one I’ve considered. Melton has his niche on special teams. With no path to the roster at receiver last year, they moved him to corner. With no path to the roster at corner this year, they moved him back to receiver. So, he seems likely to make it.

Skyy Moore was signed to fix the return game. So long as he consistently catches punts and kickoffs, he seems likely to make it. Savion Williams was a third-round pick last year. He’s not going anywhere.

So, that’s your six, but can any of them actually help the offense? One of the so-called Big Three is going to get injured. It’s inevitable. So, there could be a spot open for a seventh if he emerges as a consistent weapon. So far, Neyor has caught the ball better, so I’d pick him, but they’ve got to do it for more than one day.

Do you think the packers will go after TE Zach Ertz — PackofCubbies (@packonly1) August 5, 2026

Do you think the Packers will go after TE Zach Ertz?

I know I would. I’ll dive into that question, hopefully, before Family Night.

Coming off the questions about the receivers, the Packers need more weapons just in case something happens to Tucker Kraft, Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed. It really is a talented but thin group of pass-catchers. If Luke Musgrave isn’t going to be on the field – heck, what has he done the last two seasons, anyway? – Ertz would open a whole new dynamic in two-tight-end sets.

Isn't one fg kicking contest the same as the next? If you don't have the guy, you get the guy who made the most kicks but lost his camp battle and hope for the best. There's 40 guys for 32 jobs. Maybe 20 have trust and everyone else cycles until they get one they trust. — Nopesthankyou (@nopesthankyou) August 5, 2026

Isn't one field-goal kicking contest the same as the next? If you don't have the guy, you get the guy who made the most kicks but lost his camp battle and hope for the best. There's 40 guys for 32 jobs. Maybe 20 have trust and everyone else cycles until they get one they trust.

Preaching to the choir. I get it, Trey Smack’s competition is every unemployed kicker in the NFL. From that perspective, he doesn’t need a challenger on the practice field. But doesn’t it ratchet up the pressure – just a little – to have another kicker breathing down your neck?

Coach Matt LaFleur won’t even let the referees signal whether the kick was good or missed on the practice field. He called me “uncomfortable” for asking a few questions about it. Seriously, what are they doing?

Any OT showing potential to be better than Kinard? If Kinard continues to underperform, is Belton the likely backup swing tackle given that Monk or Burton is the 6th best offensive lineman? — Jaeger11/97 (@97Jaeger11) August 5, 2026

Any OT showing potential to be better than Darian Kinnard? If Kinnard continues to underperform, is Anthony Belton the likely backup swing tackle given that Jacob Monk or Jager Burton is the sixth-best offensive lineman?

A, no, nobody is but, B, I don’t get too hung up that until we get further along. Kinnard, to be sure, was worked over with regularity by Lukas Van Ness during the shorts-and-helmets stuff. It’s been a different story when it’s been real. I sort of forgot he was out there, to be honest, and that’s always a good thing to say about a lineman.

My guess is Belton will be the backup left tackle and Kinnard will be the backup right tackle/extra tight end.

Bill, how’s the CB room looking? — Matthew Confer (@MatthewAlan6621) August 5, 2026

Bill, how’s the CB room looking?

Good, Matthew. I get it, many fans would like Keisean Nixon on the bench (or another roster). He’s going to start. He’s got his issues – penalties, first and foremost – but he’s a solid player. It’s not his fault he’s not a stopper. He’s been put in a too-big role.

The additions of rookie Brandon Cisse and Benjamin St-Juste are going to pay dividends. They’re both off to strong starts. Cisse has played well and is going to do nothing but get better because of his mindset and professional mentality. St-Juste with his size should be an X-factor, at least, in specific matchups. He’s a pro, too. They are impressive individuals.

Along those lines …

How is the CB depth chart shaking out? Can Cisse be a day one starter? Is Nixon a true CB1 and worthy of a contract extension? — Phil in Jackson (@mo_cheesesteak) August 5, 2026

How is the CB depth chart shaking out? Can Cisse be a Day 1 starter? Is Nixon a true CB1 and worthy of a contract extension?

Yes, Cisse can (and will, I believe) be a Day 1 starter. And, no, Nixon is not a true CB1. That the Packers signed St-Juste and drafted Cisse and Domani Jackson probably signals the Packers have no interest in retaining Nixon or Carrington Valentine.

Does Cisse have a legit shot of starting over Nixon Week 1? Will Jager Burton beat out one of the interior Lineman for a job?and finally who will start opposite if LVN? — Bucky Brew Pack (@Kinger112611) August 5, 2026

Does Brandon Cisse have a legit shot of starting over Keisean Nixon in Week 1? Will Jager Burton beat out one of the interior linemen for a job? And finally who will start opposite of Lukas Van Ness?

No on Cisse beating out Nixon but yes on Cisse beating out Valentine. No on Burton beating out of the interior linemen. If Aaron Banks, Sean Rhyan and Anthony Belton are healthy, they will start. Banks’ health is a source of concern, though.

Barryn Sorrell has taken just about every first-team rep opposite Van Ness since the first day of OTAs in May. It’s hard to see that changing.

How has Van Ness look with the pads on is he getting to the QB — Kevin Chapman (@kevie4418) August 5, 2026

How has Lukas Van Ness looked with the pads on? Is he getting to the QB?

I haven’t seen him do much as a pass rusher, Kevin. It’s two days so it’s a small sample size, but I’d wager that Barryn Sorrell, Dani Dennis-Sutton, Brenton Cox and Collin Oliver have produced more pressures – and it’s not as if they’re lighting the world on fire.

This will be a big week for Van Ness with Family Night on Friday and the first preseason game the following Thursday. The Packers need him to be the lead dog in a young pack of pass rushers.

The starting OL has been mostly steady--only a few rotations. Is the same true for the 2s and 3s or is there movement and rotation happening among those fighting for roster spots? — MAX GROSS (@YoHoChecko) August 5, 2026

The starting OL has been mostly steady – only a few rotations. Is the same true for the 2s and 3s or is there movement and rotation happening among those fighting for roster spots?

I chart that stuff every day, Max (and everyone else reading right now), and you can find it in my big “Everything That Happened” stories.

John Williams, a seventh-round pick last year, has played left tackle, left guard and center. Donovan Jennings has played guard and center (guard better than center). Jacob Monk has played both guards spots and has center in his background. Dalton Cooper has taken most of the No. 2 reps at left tackle with Brant Banks out. Travis Glover has taken just about every right tackle snap with the twos and threes.

Undrafted rookies Dillon Wade (left guard), Dylan Barrett (center) and Josh Gesky (right guard) have been locked in those places with the No. 3 unit.

Why are we running so many speed sweeps in practice? Didn’t Lafleur analyze the offense and realize they go for negative yards and are drive killers? — Ben (@BenLindemulder) August 5, 2026

Why are we running so many speed sweeps in practice? Didn’t LaFleur analyze the offense and realize they go for negative yards and are drive killers?

I love those plays, Ben! I went 22-1-1 as my son’s flag football coach with that as the foundational play.

Honestly, though, I do like that play. Fake the handoff to Savion Williams and then hit Christian Watson going the other way. They’ve run that wrinkle a few times to great success. It does seem like, probably to your point, every player on the defense is aware that Williams is going to get the ball on an end-around and it goes nowhere.

How has Stackhouse and Brinson looked ? — Buhh Picks 💵 (@BuhhPicks) August 5, 2026

How have Nazir Stackhouse and Warren Brinson looked?

Really good. I think my opening roster projection might have had Jonathan Ford beating out Stackhouse for the backup nose tackle spot. (Should I have admitted that?) Not going to happen. Stackhouse has taken a bunch of first-team reps. On Tuesday, he beat his man and blew up Damien Martinez for a tackle for loss. He’s done that a few times.

Brinson really came on strong last season as a pass rusher. I know that didn’t show up in sacks but his pressure rate was strong. He’s going to be a big asset.

To me, defensive tackle is the big surprise. That group is much better than I anticipated. They might not have an abundance of studs but they’ll take a strong top-to-bottom group into Week 1.

How much concern is there about Chris Brooks’ injury, given Jacobs’ unresolved legal case and Lloyd’s significant history of injury? — Tim Crnkovic (@CrnkovicTim) August 5, 2026

How much concern is there about Chris Brooks’ injury, given Josh Jacobs’ unresolved legal case and MarShawn Lloyd’s significant history of injury?

Probably zero concern, Tim. The Packers know what they have in Brooks. His absence has created opportunities for the others, so there’s probably some upside, honestly.

As for Lloyd, offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said it best on Wednesday:

“Every day he’s out there and doing it, I have a little bit more (confidence).”

Do we need Josh Sweat? — Ctomphoto (@ctomphoto) August 5, 2026

Do we need Josh Sweat?

Yes, but so do the Cardinals. I understand the interest from the fans, and he’d help, obviously, but I’d think the Cardinals would prefer to be competitive instead of being a farm team.

Will the Packers stream Family Night like they did last year? — Daniel Schultz🟧 (@DanielS42245695) August 5, 2026

Will the Packers stream Family Night like they did last year?

Good question, so I found the e-mail from the Packers that I had placed in my trash.

Several Packers TV Network stations will telecast the practice. They are WGBA-TV in Green Bay, WTMJ-TV in Milwaukee, WAOW-TV in Wausau, WKOW-TV in Madison, WXOW-TV in La Crosse, WQOW-TV in Eau Claire, KQDS-TV in Duluth-Superior, WLUC-TV in Escanaba-Marquette, KWWL-TV and WHBF-TV in Iowa, KDLT-TV in Sioux Falls, SD; and KATN-TV, KYUR-TV and KJUD-TV in Alaska.

To answer your question, yes, Family Night will be livestreamed on packers.com and the Packers app.

There are “very limited” tickets available . The fireworks, I’ve been told, are amazing.

Bill, believe I remember correctly that you have an RV. We’re in Ohio and come up on occasion. Favorite couple of WI camping destinations for a long weekend? — Jason Brown (@JB_Twoots) August 5, 2026

Bill, believe I remember correctly that you have an RV. We’re in Ohio and come up on occasion. Favorite couple of WI camping destinations for a long weekend?

Best question for last, Jason. I’m a huge Door County guy and we spent a million weekends at Frontier Wilderness in Egg Harbor. It’s got an indoor pool. Kohler Andrae State Park by Sheboygan is amazing because it’s along Lake Michigan. I’d live there if I could.

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER