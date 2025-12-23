GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers gave away Saturday’s game at the Chicago Bears and, in the process, gave up a spot in the Top 10 in our Consensus NFL Power Rankings entering Week 17.

Our Consensus Power Rankings take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one ultra-powerful power ranking. Before losing at Denver two weeks ago, the Packers had risen to fifth in the Consensus. They fell to 10th after losing to the Broncos and slipped further to 12th after giving away the game against the Bears.

The Seattle Seahawks, who shocked the Los Angeles Rams on Thursday, supplanted the Rams as the No. 1 team.

Here’s where you’ll find the Packers in the eight individual power rankings used for this story, with much more extensive analysis available by following the links.

CBS: 11th

The Packers tumbled two spots in Pete Prisco’s rankings.

“Blowing the lead to the Bears the way they did has to be killing this team,” he wrote. “Jordan Love's health with the concussion is the big issue this week” against Baltimore, which he deemed a “playoff game” for the Ravens.

Fox Sports: 11th

The Packers dipped two spots in Ralph Vacchiano’s rankings following their loss to the Bears, who he has at No. 3.

“They are far from done, given their soft-ish schedule the rest of the way, but they sure will regret blowing a game in Chicago they absolutely should have won,” he wrote.

ESPN: 11th

The Packers fell two spots in ESPN’s power rankings, which are voted on by their beat writers. This week’s theme is rookie of the year. Green Bay’s rookie class hasn’t done much, so Rob Demovsky picked first-round receiver Matthew Golden.

“Though the first-round pick hasn't lived up to preseason expectations after his big plays in training camp, his 27 receptions for 341 yards provides hope that there's more to come,” he wrote as part of a longer analysis.

NFL.com: 12th

The Packers are down three spots in Eric Edholm’s rankings following a “demoralizing” loss at Chicago in which they failed to put the game away early before collapsing late.

As part of a long analysis, he wrote: “A 16-6 lead should have been much larger, with the Packers coming up short in the red zone. They were 0-for-5 scoring touchdowns down there, including 0-for-3 in goal-to-go situations. They were stopped on downs on the opening drive at the Chicago 7-yard line and fumbled inside Chicago’s 5 in the third quarter. Those shortcomings ended up being just as damaging in the end.”

The Athletic: 12th

The Packers slipped four spots in the rankings put together by Chad Graff and Josh Kendall. This week’s theme is one concern, and they smartly picked the Packers’ health.

“Two games ago, the Packers lost Micah Parsons,” they wrote. “Last week, they played their bitter rivals without quarterback Jordan Love in the second half because of a big hit that led to his concussion. When Green Bay is rolling, it has looked great, but this is a team that has had terrible injury luck this season.”

Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) tackles Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland. | Mark Hoffman/Milwaukee Journal Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Yahoo: 12th

The Packers dropped three spots in Frank Schwab’s rankings.

Not only did they waste a chance to win the NFC North, they probably can’t even be the No. 1 wild card, which would mean a game at the weak NFC South champion.

“If the Packers recover an onside kick, we’re talking about them beating the Bears on the road with their backup quarterback, and what a remarkable job Matt LaFleur did to guide the win,” he wrote. “One bad break can change the entire narrative for a team, and in the Packers’ case, it changed the trajectory of their season.”

Pro Football Talk: 12th

The Packers are down two spots in Mike Florio’s rankings.

“Aaron Rodgers gave his old team a boost by beating the Lions,” he wrote.

Sports Illustrated: 13th

The Packers inched down one spot in Conor Orr’s rankings.

“I shared this thought with Albert Breer on our latest iteration of the MMQB podcast. While I get that the local and national perspectives on this coaching staff are different, you have to look around at the disastrous backup QB scenarios around the league and feel some degree of appreciation for Matt LaFleur and Adam Stenavich for having the Malik Willis package ready to roll.”

This Week’s Opponent: Baltimore Ravens

The Ravens’ average ranking is 17.1, ranging from No. 16 to No. 20. After winning five consecutive games to overcome a 1-5 start, they’ve dropped three off their last four and their playoff hopes are on life support ahead of Saturday’s game at Lambeau Field.

NFL.com’s Edholm has the Ravens at No. 16, with him wondering about the future of longtime coach John Harbaugh.

“The Ravens will finish this season 3-6 at home – more losses in Baltimore than they had in the two previous seasons combined,” he wrote. “With Jackson's status unknown and Baltimore traditionally struggling without him in the lineup, the Ravens could be headed for a 10-loss campaign. The future of this proud franchise feels like it's hanging in the balance right now.”

Yahoo’s Schwab sent the Ravens from 15th to 20th in his new power rankings.

“The Ravens can’t blame Lamar Jackson’s injuries for the fall of their defense,” he wrote as part of a longer analysis. “When its defense needed to come up big Sunday night with Jackson out due to a back injury, the unit allowed Drake Maye to throw for 380 yards. Maye had never thrown for 300 in an NFL game before. The list of things Baltimore needs to fix this offseason is long.”

The Packers are 2.5-point favorites at FanDuel Sportsbook.

Latest Packers Odds

Sportsbook odds aren’t used for our Consensus Power Rankings, but they do provide another way to view the teams.

After losing to Denver, the Packers had the sixth-best Super Bowl odds at FanDuel Sportsbook at +1200. After losing to Chicago, the Packers have the 10th-best odds at +1500.

The Los Angeles Rams are the favorites at +450, followed by the Seattle Seahawks at +650, the Buffalo Bills at +850 and the Philadelphia Eagles at +900.

The Packers still have shorter odds than the Bears, who are +1600.

Packers On SI’s Consensus Dandy Dozen

1, Seattle Seahawks (9 points, seven first-place votes); 2, New England Patriots (26 points); 3, Los Angeles Rams (30 points; one first-place vote); 4, Jacksonville Jaguars (40 points); 5, Denver Broncos (43 points); 6, Buffalo Bills (44 points); 7, Chicago Bears (47 points); 8, San Francisco 49ers (64 points); 9, Philadelphia Eagles (73 points); T-10, Houston Texans (78 points); T-10, Los Angeles Chargers (78 points); 12, Green Bay Packers (95 points).

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News