Packers-Vikings Friday Practice Update: Jayden Reed Returns, More Huge News
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers opened the 21-day practice window on Friday for receiver Jayden Reed, who suffered a broken collarbone during the Week 2 win against Washington.
Reed, who had surgery to repair the collarbone as well as an injured foot, is not going to play on Sunday against the Minnesota Vikings, and it might be a big ask for him to be ready for the Thanksgiving game at the Detroit Lions on Thursday.
Then again:
“I think once they clear him, he’s going to be ready to roll,” passing game coordinator Jason Vrable said on Thursday. “He’s as hungry as they come right now. It’s been difficult for him, but the foot’s great and the shoulder’s working back, and he’s a dawg, so I just can’t wait to get him back out on the field.”
That hunger was evident during the pre-practice routine, which is all reporters get to watch on Fridays. It’s a warmup, not a race, but Reed was moving at a different rate of speed than his teammates.
Meanwhile, Packers running back Josh Jacobs practiced for a second consecutive day on Friday, further raising the possibility that he’ll be in the lineup for Sunday’s game against the Minnesota Vikings.
“I would say he’ll be limited, and we’re just going to see what he can do,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “Just talking to him, he’s feeling pretty good, so we’ll see when we get out there.”
Five players did not practice on Wednesday: Jacobs, linebacker Quay Walker (shoulder), defensive tackle Karl Brooks (ankle), cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and receiver Savion Williams (foot).
Jacobs and Williams returned on Thursday. On Friday, Williams did not go out for the start of practice, nor did Walker, Brooks or Hobbs.
Walker is the team’s leading tackler and a defensive captain. If he is unable to play on Sunday, it would be a big loss against a Vikings rushing attack that ranks eighth in yards per carry.
The decision to open Reed’s practice window was a bit of a surprise given the timing. If it was opened on Wednesday, he would have had the full week of practice. On Thursday, LaFleur was asked if he’d open a return-to-play window later in the week.
“I don’t ever want to speak in absolutes because certainly there’s circumstances that arise where it could happen,” he replied, “but I would say generally speaking you would open that window early in the week so we get the full benefit, even if it’s just to be able to participate in some of the walk-through things where it’s just all mental. But, typically, I would say that’s how we’d operate.”
Perhaps here’s where the “speak in absolutes” part comes into play. Because the Packers will play on Thursday next week and won’t have a true practice, it made sense for the team to get him rolling a bit on Friday. The team presumably will take advantage of the mini-bye and hold a Monday practice, meaning four practices before hosting Chicago on Dec. 7.
Reed, a second-round pick in 2023, led the Packers in receptions and yards each of his first two seasons. He’s a surprising deep threat at just a shade over 5-foot-10 and he’ll immediately be the team’s best run-after-catch threat.
Back to Jacobs, against Arizona a few weeks ago, he was questionable with a calf injury and had to go through a pregame workout before getting cleared to play. He presumably will be questionable on Friday’s injury report.
“I think the biggest thing is you have to see past his want and understand what he’s dealing with because he’s not going to say very much,” running backs coach Ben Sirmans said on Thursday. “If he’s really, really in pain, if he comes to you and says I don’t think I can go, then you know it’s something that’s really, really bothering him.
“But he has a very high pain threshold. And even more than just dealing with the pain is just his heart and his want to get out there to where he can see past whatever element that he’s feeling. So, as a coach and as a trainer, you have to try to protect him from himself at times.”
If Jacobs isn’t ready, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks will carry the load.
Meanwhile, defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who has missed the last five games with a foot injury, practiced all week and is expected to play. That would provide a lift to the defensive line given Brooks’ status.
In Minnesota, the Vikings might wind up being at full strength. On Thursday, left tackle Christian Darrisaw didn’t practice, but that’s the usual schedule. Meanwhile, outside linebacker Jonathan Greenard returned to practice and is “super-confident” he’ll play on Sunday.
The teams will release their final injury report of the week after Friday’s practices. For now, here are the injury reports from Thursday, with the Packers having 18 players listed compared to only five for the Vikings.
Green Bay Packers Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Karl Brooks (ankle), CB Nate Hobbs (knee), LB Quay Walker (shoulder).
Limited: S Javon Bullard (ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (foot), WR Romeo Doubs (wrist), WR Matthew Golden (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs, CB/WR Bo Melton (shoulder), CB Keisean Nixon (illness), DE Micah Parsons (pectoral), RT Zach Tom (back), DE Lukas Van Ness (foot), WR Christian Watson (knee), WR Dontayvion Wicks (calf), WR Savion Williams (foot).
Full: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder), K Brandon McManus (right quad).
Minnesota Vikings Injury Report
Did not participate: LT Christian Darrisaw (knee).
Limited: RG Will Fries (knee), OLB Jonathan Greenard (shoulder).
Full: RB Aaron Jones (shoulder), C Ryan Kelly (concussion).
Note: Kelly returned to practice from injured reserve and is within the 21-day practice window.
