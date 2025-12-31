Packers-Vikings Wednesday Injury Report: Jordan Love Progresses

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love was full participation at practice on Wednesday, the first day of work before Sunday’s Week 18 game against the Minnesota Vikings.

Love suffered a concussion during the Week 16 loss at the Chicago Bears. He was listed as limited participation at practice all of last week but did not clear the concussion protocol and was inactive for the loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

Love remains in the protocol, but it would seem like a noteworthy step in the right direction.

“He’s been great. He’s been great. He’s all good,” fellow quarterback Malik Willis said after practice.

Who will start at quarterback on Sunday is a mystery.

It could be Love, if Love clears the protocol and coach Matt LaFleur wants to get him at least a little work before the playoffs.

“I wouldn’t say it’s ideal, but it’s the circumstance,” LaFleur said of the prospect of Love going into the playoffs by sitting out the final two games. “So, we’ve got to find a way to make the best of that circumstance and, but it just is what it is.

“There’s some things that are out of your control. We would have loved to have had him play vs. Baltimore, and that wasn’t the case. I mean, shoot, we planned for it for the majority of the week in regards to how we allocated the reps. And he’s out there, and he didn’t clear.”

It could be Willis, who suffered a shoulder injury at Chicago, played through it for most of the game against Baltimore and is now on the injury report with a hamstring, as well.

Willis was limited participation on Wednesday. He said he threw “just a little bit just to make sure everything was everything. It was all good. Just let it rest a little bit.”

It could be Clayton Tune, who was signed from the practice squad on Wednesday.

The only player who did not practice was receiver Dontayvion Wicks, who suffered a concussion early in the game against Baltimore.

Cornerback Nate Hobbs (knee) and safety Zayne Anderson (ankle) didn’t practice, either, but they were placed on injured reserve afterward.

A total of 12 players are on Green Bay’s injury report, which is fewer than usual. Among the 10 players who were limited participation is right tackle Zach Tom, who missed the last two games with a knee injury. It’s his first practice since before the injury at Denver.

Defensive end Lukas Van Ness, who played well against Baltimore, was limited, too.

“I think Lukas has been playing with great effort, great energy,” LaFleur said. “He’s been productive. It’s been nice, he played a ton of snaps. So, I think he’s getting back into the groove. He’s still battling through, but it’s good to have him back out there.”

Linebacker Nick Niemann, who was the team’s leading tackler on special teams before a torn pectoral at Pittsburgh, was designated for return from injured reserve. He though his season might be over, so he was happy to have a chance to help the team in the playoffs.

“It was great to be out there today,” he said. “It’s been a long couple months on IR. Never fun, really, for anyone. Just excited to be back part of this thing and try to help us make a push.”

For the Vikings, quarterback J.J. McCarthy was limited participation after sitting out against Detroit on Christmas with an injured left hand. The Vikings beat the Lions, though it had almost nothing to do with rookie quarterback Max Brosmer.

“He got out there with the trainers yesterday and had a really positive throwing session, so he's going to take part in practice today,” Vikings coach Kevin O’Connell said before practice.

“[We’ll] see how he feels coming out of it, see if there's any restrictions or any issues, before working into another day tomorrow. We're at the point now, after the positive day [Tuesday], getting on the field [Wednesday] for practice, we'll see how it goes.”

Running back Aaron Jones (hip), tight end J. Hockenson (shoulder) and receiver/returner Myles Price (ankle) did not practice.

Packers Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: WR Dontayvion Wicks (concussion).

Limited: LG Aaron Banks (illness/ankle), LB Edgerrin Cooper (shoulder), RB Josh Jacobs (knee/ankle), LB Nick Niemann (pectoral), WR Jayden Reed (illness), RT Zach Tom (back/knee), DE Lukas Van Ness (illness/foot), G John Williams (back), WR Savion Williams (foot/illness), QB Malik Willis (right shoulder/hamstring).

Full participation: QB Jordan Love (left shoulder/concussion).

Note: Niemann and Williams have been designated for return from injured reserve and are in their 21-day practice windows.

Vikings Wednesday Injury Report

Did not participate: TE T.J. Hockenson (shoulder), RB Aaron Jones (hop), WR Myles Price (ankle).

Limited: LB Blake Cashman (elbow), RB Jordan Mason (ankle), QB J.J. McCarthy (right hand), RT Brian O’Neill (heel), DL Levi Drake Rodriguez (rib), S Harrison Smith (rest).

Full: TE Gavin Bartholomew (back).

Note: Bartholomew has been designated for return from injured reserve and is in his 21-day practice window.

