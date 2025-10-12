Packers vs. Bengals: Five Key Players for Week 6 Clash
The 2-1-1 Green Bay Packers will play at Lambeau for the first time since Week 2 against the scuffling 2-3 Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
Here are five key players, starting with arguably the best receiver in football.
Bengals WR Ja’Marr Chase
Ja’Marr Chase was the best wide receiver in football last season, leading the NFL in receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns, becoming the youngest winner of the receiver triple crown since Packers legend Don Hutson. He finished the season with 127 catches for 1,708 yards and 17 touchdowns, averaging 100.5 yards and one touchdown per game.
Chase gets high praise from some of the best defenders in the NFL, like Micah Parsons.
“He’s a special breed of his own,” Parsons said. “He’s one of those. He’s a special breed. He’s going to do what he do. It’s just like we got to slow him down. We got to stop him, but I know who he is and I expect him to make plays doing what he do. That’s the standard I have for those type of guys.”
With Joe Burrow on injured reserve, Chase has not had the start to the season that he has come to expect. He has 32 catches for 374 yards and three touchdowns, but most of the yards and all of the touchdowns came from strong Week 2 and Week 5 performances against the Jaguars and Lions, respectively.
Chase will be coming into Lambeau hot after his best game of the season last week, but he will be doing it with his third quarterback this season. As one of the best players in the league, he is likely to be Joe Flacco’s favorite target.
Packers RB Josh Jacobs
Josh Jacobs had a breakout game of his own in Week 4 against the Cowboys. He ran for 86 yards and two touchdowns, both of which were season highs.
While he enters Sunday’s game averaging a career-low 3.3 yards per carry, he is tied for sixth in the league in rushing touchdowns. Had he been able to score in Week 3 against the Browns, he would have found the end zone in every game this season.
Jacobs will have a good matchup this week against the Bengals, who have the 25th-ranked rushing defense and have allowed six rushing touchdowns in five games.
“It’s been rough,” Jacobs said of the state of the running game. “It’s been rough, but that’s as expected. I’ve been saying since the offseason, it takes three to four weeks to really get it going. So, to be able to be at that, what, four- or five-week mark today at practice, it felt really good. We had a lot of big holes in our runs. Everybody going to the right assignments. No penalties or nothing like that. It’s going in the right direction.”
Coming off a great game against the Cowboys and running behind what should be his No. 1 offensive line, Jacobs is primed for an even better performance against the Bengals.
Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson
After facing Aidan Hutchinson in Week 1 and Myles Garrett in Week 3, it is another edge rusher that takes home the award for most dangerous player facing the Packers.
Trey Hendrickson has been a defensive end since he came to the Bengals in free agency in 2021. He was fifth with 14 sacks in his debut season and led the NFL with 17.5 last season. Over his four seasons, he’s third in the league with 61 sacks, just behind Garrett (64) and T.J. Watt (61.5).
With back-to-back seasons of 17.5 sacks in 2023 and 2024 and four sacks to start this season, he has a league-high 39.5 sacks during that span, 5.5 more than Watt. Hendrickson needs 13 more sacks this season to join Reggie White as the only players with 17 sacks in three consecutive seasons.
As with the aforementioned Ja’Marr Chase and Josh Jacobs, Hendrickson is coming off his best game of the season. Last week against the Lions, he had two sacks and one forced fumble.
The Packers’ offensive line kept Hutchinson in check but were picked apart by the Browns’ front seven. While the No. 1 line is expected to play, three of the five starters are questionable, so it could be a struggle to contain Hendrickson.
Packers LBs Edgerrin Cooper and Quay Walker
Going up against the worst rushing attack in the NFL, the Packers’ linebackers could be in for big games.
The Packers’ top two tacklers are linebackers Quay Walker with 42 and Edgerrin Cooper with 33. Both players have been great against the run all season and are big reasons why the team is second in rushing yards allowed per game and fifth in rushing yards allowed per carry.
Cooper started the season hot with two games with double-digit tackles. He was top three in the NFL in tackles after Week 2. He has struggled the past two weeks, though, with a total of 11 tackles in Weeks 3 and 4 with too many misses.
Walker did not have a game with double-digit tackles until Week 3 but had a total of 25 tackles the last two games, bringing him up to 16th in the league.
“I think Quay’s been playing really well,” linebackers coach Sean Duggan said on Friday. “There’s always stuff to get better at, but he’s playing fast, he’s playing confident. It’s been fun to watch him these past couple weeks.
“I think he knows what’s going on, not only his job but guys around him. Being confident in his ability, and he’s just playing fast. I think he’s having a lot of fun playing football right now. I think you can see it, just the way he plays the game. He’s just playing fast and confident.”
With the Bengals last in the league with 57.0 rushing yards per game and 31st with 3.10 rushing yards per attempt, Walker will be primed for another great game and Cooper will have a chance to bounce back and return to his early-season form.
Packers S Xavier McKinney
With players like Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins lining up outside, Packers safety Xavier McKinney is ready for Joe Flacco to try to push the ball downfield.
“I definitely think they’re going to test the waters,” he said. “He’s going to throw it deep. He’s got the playmakers to be able to do that, and I think they trust those guys a lot. So, it’s going to be a challenge. I’m always up for the challenge. So, it’s going to be fun, and we’ll see what happens on Sunday.”
McKinney intercepted Flacco earlier this year, his only interception of the season after being second in the league with eight last season.
McKinney is ready no matter who is under center, and he is looking to get back to the production he had last season.
“We’re still excited,” he said. “The excitement don’t change. I don’t care who we’re playing. It don’t matter if we’re playing the best quarterback or we’re playing the worst quarterback. The end goal is always to get one, get an interception. I think that’s the mindset that we have defensively. It really don’t matter who the quarterback is. We’re still trying to do the same thing, have the same result.”
Chase is questionable with an illness but is expected to play. With one of the best receivers in football playing with a new quarterback, McKinney will look to get the most out of his opportunities with the ball in the air. With the Bengals’ rushing offense being so bad and Flacco at the helm, the ball will be in the air more often than not.