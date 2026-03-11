Packers Winners, Losers After Day 2 of NFL Free Agency

Two days of NFL free agency are in the books, and things should get more interesting when teams officially release veteran players to get in compliance with the salary cap for the start of the league-year at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.

After agreeing to contracts with cornerback Benjamin St-Juste and receiver Skyy Moore on Tuesday, here are the Green Bay Packers’ winners and losers.

Winner: Cam Achord

When Cam Achord was looking into Green Bay’s special teams before interviewing with coach Matt LaFleur and, ultimately, accepting the job, he probably liked what he saw.

While he had a bad playoff game, Brandon McManus is a solid kicker. Punter Daniel Whelan emerged as one of the best in the league. Matt Orzech is a reliable long snapper. The coverage units were strong.

But the return game was terrible. Worst-in-the-league terrible.

Not anymore.

The Packers agreed to terms with receiver Skyy Moore on Tuesday. He’s one of only three players who ranked in the top 10 in kickoff-return average and punt-return average.

A quarterback is the rising tide that lifts all boats on offense. In a way, the same is true about a kick returner.

“When I (played) in Tampa, we had a guy, Karl ‘The Truth’ Williams, and Karl took a number of punt returns to the house,” 49ers general manager John Lynch told San Francisco radio station KNBR last season. “ Everyone blocks a little harder when they have a guy back there who they think could go on any given return. And I think that’s what we’re seeing right now.”

Perhaps because of his injured foot, rookie receiver Savion Williams was too slow to get through any lanes provided by the blockers. To say Romeo Doubs returned punts would be inaccurate. Rather, he caught punts.

Moore has the ability to give the Packers a first down’s worth of field position. That’s big.

And a big win for the new coordinator.

As an added bonus, his contract is under the compensatory-picks threshold, so there will be no impact on picks awarded for the team’s losses of Malik Willis, Romeo Doubs and Quay Walker.

Winner: Benjamin St-Juste

Benjamin St-Juste wasn’t happy with the trajectory of his career. With the Commanders in 2023, he finished fourth in the NFL with 17 passes defensed. In 2024, he had only seven. In 2025, he was forced to settle for a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Chargers.

“I feel like I was making some good strides over the years. Last year was tough,” St-Juste said after signing with Los Angeles.

St-Juste took advantage. While he started only two games and was limited to about 35 percent playing time, he finished 10th in completion percentage allowed out of the 101 cornerbacks who played his number of snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. According to league data, the Chargers’ pass defense was 1.43 yards per snap better when he was on the field. He has elite size and is an excellent tackler.

The Packers gave him a two-year, $10 million contract. He will be given every opportunity to start.

Winner: Brian Gutekunst

It’s not surprising that Romeo Doubs got paid in free agency. It is a surprise he got paid.

The Patriots have reached agreement with WR Romeo Doubs on a four-year, $68 million deal, per sources. The deal has a max value of $80 million. — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) March 10, 2026

Doubs was given a four-year, $68 million contract by the Patriots. That’s $17 million per season for a player who in regular-season play had:

Zero games of 100 yards.

Zero seasons of even 725 yards, let alone 1,000 yards.

One catch of longer than 40 yards.

Doubs finished 42nd in receiving yards in 2025, when he set a career high with 724. His $17 million average ranks 27th among receivers.

With a monster contract, the Packers will receive a fourth-round compensatory pick in 2027 where they might have projected only a fifth-rounder.

Winner: Elgton Jenkins

The Packers, as expected, released two-time Pro Bowl lineman Elgton Jenkins. He was entering the final season of his contract extension and was set to earn $20 million in cash. Jenkins’ two-year, $24 million contract with the Browns includes $20 million guaranteed.

The rich got richer with the Eagles signing former Seahawks cornerback Riq Woolen. | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Loser: Jordan Love

To get out of the NFC and get to the Super Bowl, the Packers almost certainly would have to get through a team or two from the trio of the Seahawks, Rams and Eagles.

Seattle, which won the Super Bowl with one of the best defenses in the NFL, re-signed Josh Jobe in free agency to pair with Devon Witherspoon.

Los Angeles, which lost to Seattle in the NFC Championship Game, traded for Trent McDuffie and signed Jaylen Watson.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia, which already had Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, signed Tariq Woolen away from Seattle.

That’s three NFC powerhouses with elite tandems (or trios) at cornerback. That’s what Jordan Love is going to have to contend with to finally get the Packers back to the Super Bowl.

Loser: Jonathan Gannon

In 2022, Jonathan Gannon coordinated an Eagles defense that reached the Super Bowl. That defense recorded 70 sacks – one of the best seasons of all-time and 15 more than any other team that season.

That defensive line looks nothing like this defensive line, with the Packers making no moves through two days to improve at defensive end after trading Rashan Gary and losing Kingsley Enagbare or defensive tackle after trading Colby Wooden.

Loser: Rasheed Walker

Of all the surprises in free agency, that left tackle Rasheed Walker remains unsigned ranks among the bigger.

Walker was never a great left tackle, but he didn’t cause Matt LaFleur and Adam Stenavich a lot of sleepless nights, either. Walker is a capable starter at a premium position, and he’s a better player than Dan Moore, who went from Pittsburgh to Tennessee last offseason on a contract that averaged $20.5 million per season.

No doubt, based on Moore’s contract, the Packers were hoping to get a third-round compensatory pick for losing Walker. It’ll be interesting to see how this winds up.

Loser: Nate Hobbs

Don’t shed a tear for Nate Hobbs, who was released on Tuesday. The four-year, $48 million contract he signed with the Packers in free agency last offseason included a $16 million signing bonus. Nonetheless, it’s never a good day when you lose $6.25 million. That’s how much Hobbs was set to pocket with a forthcoming roster bonus.