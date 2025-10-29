Potential Packers Playmaker Not Returning Anytime Soon
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd is eligible to come off injured reserve. It won’t happen this week, though, and it won’t be happening anytime soon.
Lloyd suffered a hamstring injury during the preseason game at the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 16. That was two-and-half months ago.
“I wouldn’t count on that anytime soon,” coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Three players did not practice on Wednesday as the team turned its attention to Sunday’s home game against the Carolina Panthers: defensive end Lukas Van Ness (foot), receiver Dontayvion Wicks (calf) and linebacker Nick Niemann (pectoral).
Van Ness did some rehab work inside the Don Hutson Center.
“It’s still kind of day by day, and we’ll see where he’s at,” LaFleur said.
In his place, Kingsley Enagbare has taken advantage of his expanded role with a tackle for loss in back-to-back games. In the first five games, he had seven tackles, no sacks, no tackles for losses and one quarterback hit. The last two games, he has eight tackles, a half-sack, two TFLs and two quarterback hits.
“Yeah, he’s done a great job,” LaFleur said. “The one the other night was a 5-yard loss when they’re moving the ball. So, he always seems to make some impact plays. I love his style of play, just tough, gritty. You’re going to get everything out of him.”
Kicker Brandon McManus, who missed two field goals in his return at Pittsburgh, was back on his schedule by kicking on Wednesday. Lucas Havrisik, who made all 10 kicks in McManus’ place the previous two weeks, remains on the roster.
Meanwhile, the big news of the day came out of Carolina. Quarterback Bryce Young, who was inactive for last week’s blowout home loss against Buffalo due to ankle injury, practiced on Wednesday. Barring a setback, he will be back in the starting lineup.
“He’s obviously a very talented quarterback,” LaFleur said of Young, who threw for 312 yards in Carolina’s 33-30 loss to Green Bay in 2023. “I think he can do a lot of things with his legs, just either manipulating the pocket or creating off schedule. And I think he’s got some weapons he can throw to now.”
Lloyd is one of six players on injury lists, including a pair of rookie draft picks, fifth-round defensive end Collin Oliver (hamstring) and seventh-round offensive lineman John Williams (back), who are on the physically unable to perform list.
The others are receiver Jayden Reed (collarbone, foot) and defensive end Brenton Cox (groin), who are on injured reserve following early-season injuries, and offensive lineman Travis Glover, who is out for the season with a shoulder injury. Reed did some work outside with a trainer while reporters were present.
Lloyd was a third-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Of a possible 24 regular-season games, he’s played in just one due to a litany of injuries along with an appendectomy. He’s missed more games (23) than he’s played snaps (10).
The fourth running back off the board at No. 88 overall, he ranks 16th in the draft class in rushing (seven carries, 15 yards) and 18th in yards from scrimmage (one catch, 3 yards for a total of 18 yards). Tampa Bay’s Bucky Irving, the 125th pick, leads the draft class with 1,944 scrimmage yards. Five other backs drafted after Lloyd have at least 536 scrimmage yards.
Could the Packers use him? Sure. But with Josh Jacobs, Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks, Green Bay is in good shape in the backfield. Jacobs has 447 rushing yards and is second with nine rushing touchdowns. Last week at Pittsburgh, Wilson was the hot hand and finished with 61 yards on 11 carries.
Jacobs, who has been slowed by a calf injury the past two games, practiced on Wednesday.
“I saw the burst” against Pittsburgh, LaFleur said. “We got to just do a better job around him, making sure that he’s got premium looks. Some were some play calls, others we didn’t block the right people. It’s going to be hard to run the ball (when) you’re mis-targeted or you don’t get a block on the perimeter. The was a situation where we did an insert on a safety and it’s right at the point of attack. I don’t care what back’s back there, it’s hard if you’re not all targeted right.”
Also on Wednesday, there was a practice-squad move.