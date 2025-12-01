Ranking Every NFC Team, Including Surging Packers, Into Super Bowl Tiers

After a two-game losing streak cost the Green Bay Packers the top spot in the NFC North, they rattled off three wins in a row, including two consecutive division-rivalry victories over the Vikings and the Lions.

Jordan Love was feasting at Detroit on Thanksgiving, throwing for 234 yards and his third career four-touchdown game, throwing no interceptions and taking no sacks. Dontayvion Wicks also came up big, bringing in six catches for 94 yards and two touchdowns. The defense had a good game against the Lions’ highly touted offense, led by Micah Parsons’ 2.5 sacks.

Amid their hot streak, here is a look at where the Packers stand in the very competitive NFC. For the fourth time this season, we’ve broken up all 16 conference teams into tiers and ranked them based on how likely they are to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl. The Packers were No. 1 after Week 2 , No. 4 after Week 4 , and No. 4 after Week 9.

No. 1 Contender: Los Angeles Rams (9-3)

The team that sits on top of our NFC rankings is the Los Angeles Rams. Even after a close loss to the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, the Rams remain the team to beat in the NFC despite losing the 1 seed.

The Rams have looked good all year. Highlighted by big wins against other top contenders and close losses to high-powered opponents, their offense has been firing on all cylinders for most of the season.

They rank sixth in scoring and seventh in total offense behind veteran quarterback Matthew Stafford and top receiving duo Puka Nacua and Davante Adams. Adams leads the NFL with 14 touchdown catches. Their only problem on offense comes from their 21st-ranked rushing attack, though Kyren Williams is ninth with 868 rushing yards and 13th with a 4.74-yard average.

Their defense has been even better, ranked second in the league with 17.5 points allowed per game. Led by their outside linebacker duo of Byron Young and Jared Verse, who have combined for 16 sacks, their pass rush has been relentless all season and leads the charge for their defense.

The Rams also benefit from an experienced roster and coaching staff, some of which was part of their 2022 Super Bowl-winning team, including Stafford and coach Sean McVay. They will look to replicate their success as they battle to get back on top of the NFC in the final weeks of the regular season.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .433 (12th in the NFC).

Strong Contenders

Green Bay Packers (8-3-1)

After back-to-back losses in which the offense stalled out while the defense continued to perform, they found their footing and were firing on all cylinders against Detroit on Thursday. With their third consecutive victory, they improved to 3-0 against division opponents.

The offense ranks 10th in scoring and 14th in yards. With the imminent return of receiver Jayden Reed, the Packers will be getting one of their top playmakers back on offense, which could open the playbook even further and improve the passing game.

The defense has been one of the best in the NFL at fourth in yards allowed per game and fifth in scoring.

Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff is hit by Green Bay Packers linebacker Isaiah McDuffie (58) and safety Xavier McKinney. | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

Remaining opponent win percentage: .627 (toughest in the NFC).

Seattle Seahawks (8-3)

The Seahawks have benefited from having the top receiver in the NFL this season in Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He has brought in 82 receptions for a league-leading 1,313 yards and seven touchdowns, averaging 16.3 yards per catch.

They are tied for third in scoring and are ninth in total offense. Their defense has been keeping up with their offensive output, as well, at third in points allowed and sixth in yards.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .597 (second-toughest in the NFC).

Chicago Bears (9-3)

After a win against the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles on Black Friday, the Bears sit atop the NFC for the first time all season at 9-3.

While they are in control of the No. 1 seed, they aren’t on top of our rankings because of the strength of their opponents. Of their nine wins, only three have come against teams that are above .500, and two of those opponents, the Cowboys and the Steelers, are just one game above .500.

Their offense ranks sixth in the NFL in yards per game with 374.3 and eighth in scoring at 26.1. Their defense relies on turnovers. The Bears are 27th in total defense and 25th in points allowed, but are first with 26 takeaways and 18 interceptions.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .590 (third-toughest in the NFC).

San Francisco 49ers (9-4)

After injuries rocked their start to the season, the 49ers are getting back to somewhat healthy in time for their playoff push. Without starting quarterback Brock Purdy, Mac Jones stepped up and kept the 49ers in contention by winning five of his eight starts. Purdy has won all three starts since returning to the lineup.

Injuries could still tell the story for the 49ers if they can’t make a deep playoff run. They will have to do it without their two top defenders, linebacker Fred Warner (ankle) and defensive end Nick Bosa (ACL), who are both out for the season.

Led by running back Christian McCaffrey, the 49ers ranks 12th in total offense and 14th in scoring. Without Warner and Bosa, their defense has struggled at 20th in yards per game, but have been good where it counts at eighth in scoring.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .562 (fifth-toughest in the NFC).

Wild Cards

Philadelphia Eagles (8-4)

The Eagles look like they are experiencing the Super Bowl hangover again, losing two games in a row for the second time this season. The first of those losses was a comeback win for the division-rival Dallas Cowboys, who scored 24 unanswered points to take down the reigning champs. On Friday, the allowed 281 rushing yards in a loss to the Bears.

The Eagles have the weapons and the playoff experience to make a deep run. They just need to get it figured out in the regular season in order to make it that far with the red-hot Cowboys on their tail in the division race.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .400 (14th-toughest in the NFC).

Detroit Lions (7-5)

After finishing with the best record in the NFL last season, the Lions are in danger of missing the playoffs entirely this season with a 1-3 division record in the competitive NFC North. Their defense has struggled in their last two games, allowing 30-plus points in an overtime win over the Giants and a Thanksgiving loss to the Packers.

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams (1) reacts after dropping a key pass against the Green Bay Packers. | Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Key injuries to their offensive line, secondary and receiving corps haven’t helped, including losing receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown to an ankle sprain early in the loss to the Packers.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .585 (fourth-toughest in the NFC).

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (7-5)

Key injuries have kept the Buccaneers from being a top contender in the NFC, especially in their receiver room. While the Buccaneers have one of the best receiving corps in the league, they have barely been able to play together fully healthy.

MVP-level play from quarterback Baker Mayfield early in the season and Rookie of the Year-level play from receiver Emeka Egbuka have kept the Buccaneers at the top of the relatively weak NFC South, which should be enough to punch their ticket to the playoffs, even with the Carolina Panthers on their tail.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .403 (13th-toughest in the NFC).

Dallas Cowboys (6-5-1)

After their defense struggled to open the season, the Cowboys were 3-5-1 through nine games. They’ve gotten hot and rattled off three wins in a row, including overcoming a 21-0 deficit to beat the Eagles and then holding off the always-dangerous Chiefs on Thanksgiving.

An aggressive trade deadline from the front office addressed some of their defensive problems, and they are finally doing just enough on that side of the ball to match what their high-powered offense has been doing all season.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .397 (15th-toughest in the NFC).

Long Shots

Carolina Panthers (7-6)

Carolina Panthers quarterback Bryce Young (9) kneels before the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Bank of America Stadium. | Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Despite being in the hunt for a playoff spot in the weak NFC South and with two upcoming games against the division-leading Buccaneers, the Panthers have little chance to be playing in the Super Bowl in February.

While their offense is kind of starting to figure it out behind a breakout season from running back Rico Dowdle, their defense has not proven to be playoff ready, ranking 18th with 327.1 yards per game and 15th with 22.4 points per game.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .521 (eighth-toughest in the NFC).

Washington Commanders (3-9)

Key injuries struck the Commanders early, and they were never able to get back on track to play how the did last season, when they reached the NFC Championship Game. While not mathematically eliminated, losing in overtime to Denver on Sunday night was the final nail in the coffin.

The Commanders have lost seven in a row. On offense, injuries have limited quarterback Jayden Daniels to only six games. Defensively, they’ve allowed 31.7 points per game during their skid.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .528 (seventh-toughest in the NFC).

Atlanta Falcons (4-8)

While the Falcons have a good young core of skill players on offense with running back Bijan Robinson and receiver Drake London, they will have to wait until they have a clean slate next season to start thinking about a playoff berth.

They have struggled both offensively and defensively, ranking 26th in points scored and 17th in points against, and need to find solutions at key positions on both sides of the ball before making a run.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .500 (ninth-toughest in the NFC).

Minnesota Vikings (4-8)

After being one of the top teams in the NFC last season with a 14-3 record, the Vikings have fallen off hard, tumbling to 12th in the conference standings.

landing towards the bottom of the conference this year. Behind poor quarterback play from both J.J. McCarthy in his first year starting and his injury replacement Carson Wentz, the Vikings have not been able to get anything going offensively. Their offensive line has also struggled, but their tenth-ranked defense has come to play despite their offense not giving them any help.

Remaining opponent win percentage: .458 (10th-toughest in the NFC).

Eliminated Teams

The New York Giants (2-10), New Orleans Saints and Arizona Cardinals (3-9) have been mathematically eliminated from playoff contention. If the 2026 NFL Draft were held today, the Saints would pick second, the Giants would pick third and the Cardinals would pick eighth.

