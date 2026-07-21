Ranking Every Player on Packers Roster, Part 13: Potential Receiver Playmakers

The Green Bay Packers need to score more points. How will they do it? Will it be with an impact returner? A Year 2 jump at receiver? An “addition” at running back? Another great chance for a former second-round pick?

Or maybe all of the above. Those four players are highlighted in Part 13 of our annual 91-to-1 roster rankings. Our rankings aren’t just the best players but the most important players as judged by talent, the depth chart, importance of the position and salary.

No. 35: KR/WR Skyy Moore

How can the Packers score more touchdowns to win more games?

Starting closer to the goal line would help.

Enter receiver Skyy Moore, who joined the Packers in free agency. The Packers didn’t sign him to replace the impact made by Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks on offense, but he could be equally important.

Last season, 21 players finished among the official league leaders in punt returns (at least 20 runbacks) and 31 players finished among the official league leaders in kickoff returns (also at least 20). Moore finished ninth in punt-return average and fifth in kickoff-return average. Moore was one of only three players to finish in the top 10 in both categories.

He should be a huge upgrade over Savion Williams, whose longest kickoff return was 36 yards, and Doubs, who returned punts mostly because he could catch them.

With the addition of Moore, the 49ers went from the NFL’s worst special teams to the brink of the top 10. He’s looking to make the same impact with the Packers.

“Yeah, we talked about it,” Moore told Packers On SI . “Me and my agent talked about it, more than anything, just of how I could come in and it could be kind of the same thing for San Fran. …

“So, I’m going to look at it in the same manner of going in there, earning my stripes, earning my role and, hopefully, we can get in that top 10.”

Moore caught 43 passes during his first two seasons with the Chiefs, who drafted him in the second round in 2022. He had five receptions the last two seasons. There is an opportunity to help the offense, but anything he does in the passing game will be the cherry on top of the sundae if he gives the Packers a reliable return threat.

No. 34: TE Luke Musgrave

Green Bay Packers tight end Luke Musgrave reacts after catching a pass against the Bears last season. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

With the rebuilt receiver corps, the Packers are short on proven weapons in the passing game. So, yet again, the door is open for Musgrave to be an impact player.

A second-round pick in 2023, he was having an excellent rookie season before a kidney injury sidelined him and opened the door for Tucker Kraft. With Kraft missing the 2024 offseason practices due to a torn pectoral, the door was reopened for Musgrave, but he didn’t take advantage. In 2025, Kraft missed the second half of the season with a torn ACL but, again, Musgrave didn’t capitalize.

Kraft will miss the start of training camp while completing his recovery, so Musgrave will get his chances. If he takes advantage this time, there could be a lot more snaps for him, even after Kraft is back on the field, as a way to offset any potential shortcomings at receiver.

Over the last two seasons, Musgrave has zero touchdowns and only one game of 40-plus yards. As he enters his final season under his rookie contract, this would be the perfect time to jump-start his career.

No. 33: DT Karl Brooks

The Packers have a new defensive system and a couple new defensive linemen. Still, Karl Brooks will have a key role as the potential next man up behind the presumptive starting trio of Devonte Wyatt, Javon Hargrave and Chris McClellan.

For Brooks, maybe less will mean more. A sixth-round pick in 2023, Brooks during his first two seasons played in all 34 games with zero starts. He recorded 7.5 sacks and 10 tackles for losses in 822 snaps. Last season, he played in all 17 games with seven starts. Playing 618 snaps, he had a half-sack and one tackle for loss.

Brooks will be entering his final year under contract. As a late-round pick, he hit the jackpot in the NFL’s proven-player escalator by having his base salary rise to $3.674 million – about triple the $1.215 million it was scheduled to be under his rookie contract.

No. 32: WR Savion Williams

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Savion Williams scored his only touchdown as a rookie at the Steelers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Packers have their top three receivers with Christian Watson, Matthew Golden and Jayden Reed. Who is their fourth? Who is going to make a play when one of the others is either injured or needs to catch his breath?

Williams was a third-round pick last year, so it probably needs to be him, though nothing from his 12-game rookie season showed he can be an impact receiver. That’s not his fault, though. He wasn’t put in those positions. He was at the bottom of Green Bay’s receiver depth chart – again, not his fault – and the coaches kept him involved with a manufactured touch here and there on screens and end-arounds.

In the passing game, Williams caught all 10 targets for 78 yards and one touchdown. In the running game, he carried 11 times for 37 yards.

We’ve mentioned it a few times this offseason but it’s worth repeating. Of Williams’ 10 catches, only one was a true downfield strike. It was a big one, too, with his 33-yard catch at the Giants converting a third down and setting up the offense for the decisive score. The other nine catches were on passes caught a combined 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage.

Can he be a real receiver? Quarterback Jordan Love singled him out during minicamp.

“I want to see Savion Williams,” he said. “He’s another guy that will have that Year 2 jump, and I think for him, it’s just getting those reps, feeling more comfortable and confident with everything he does, and just knowing the offense inside and out. But I think he’s another guy that once he gets more comfortable on the field, gets more opportunities, he can make some plays for us as well. I’m excited for him.”

No. 31: RB MarShawn Lloyd

Lloyd’s got a nickname. But does he have game?

“We all know that he’s a little Yeet Cannon is what we like to call him ,” Love said.

After two seasons lost due to one injury (or reinjury) after another, Lloyd was a full participant during the offseason practices. So, while the Packers didn’t draft a running back to replace Emanuel Wilson, Lloyd could be the equivalent after playing in only one game in his career.

Green Bay Packers running back MarShawn Lloyd (32) runs through a drill during OTAs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Lloyd was one of the most explosive running backs of his class. He hasn’t had a chance to show it, though. Now, finally, the Packers might have their thunder-and-lightning duo they envisioned in 2024 when they signed Josh Jacobs in free agency and drafted Lloyd in the third round.

That the Packers didn’t draft a running back speaks volumes to their belief that Lloyd can be a weapon.

“Words. Actions,” Lloyd said when asked how the team has shown its faith. “They tell me all the time. It’s been pretty cool to hear things like that, but now I know what it is. I know what I have to do. This is the place that I want to be. This is a great organization. Any other place, it would be different. For them to still believe in me and still trust in everything I can do, it just makes me want to go out there and play hard.”

Jacobs isn’t getting any younger and is power back. Chris Brooks’ calling card is his physicality. Pierre Strong and Damien Martinez, a pair of former draft picks, didn’t play in a game last season. Jaden Nixon is an undrafted free agent. The door is open for Lloyd to be a badly needed change-up in the backfield.

“I know I’m meant to be here,” he said. “I know the team believes in me, and I believe in myself a lot. It’ll be fun. It’ll be fun. There’s a lot of people that still believe in me, as well. I know when my time comes and it’s time to go, I’ll show a lot of people why the Packers drafted me, almost three years ago now. It’s been a long time coming, but we’re coming, though.”

Here's our 25 most important Packers for the upcoming season, with quick-hitting looks at each player and links to full feature stories on those players, along with the start of the annual 91-to-1 series. ⬇️https://t.co/ezDAkl7vmd — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) July 17, 2026

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