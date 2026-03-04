Ranking Packers’ Most Realistic Targets in NFL Free Agency

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst is in a complicated spot with NFL free agency unofficially starting on Monday.

First and foremost, he has more needs than dollars to spend with the start of the league-year looming on March 11. Second, losing quarterback Malik Willis and left tackle Rasheed Walker in free agency probably will get the Packers a pair of third-round compensatory picks in the 2027 draft, so long as he spends conservatively. With a top-heavy roster and no first-round pick, those top-100 draft picks could give the team two talented, inexpensive players.

With that as a backdrop, here are five free agents tat would make a ton of sense in helping the Packers get over the seventh-seed hump.

C Tyler Biadasz, Commanders

The Commanders released Wisconsin native and former Badgers All-American Tyler Biadasz last week. Biadasz would be a dream signing for the Packers .

First, Biadasz is a street free agent. Unlike Tyler Linderbaum of the Ravens or Connor McGovern of the Bills, signing Biadasz wouldn’t impact the compensatory picks. So, the Packers could afford to open the wallet a bit. Second, at age 28, he is in the prime of his career. Third, with 84 starts under his belt, he’d be a ready-made leader on the offensive line.

Fourth, while he might not be the same player as Linderbaum, he’s a quality blocker in the run game and in pass protection. Fifth, signing a starting center would alleviate the pressure to draft one and would allow Gutekunst to use a valuable draft pick to address another position of need.

Biadasz is from Amherst, Wis. There would be an obvious draw in playing for the home-state team.

DT Calais Campbell, Cardinals; Javon Hargrave, Vikings

Gutekunst typically doesn’t sign players who are in their 30s. Calais Campbell will turn 40 on Sept. 1.

However, don’t be dismissive of the idea. He spent last season alongside new Packers defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. Campbell would be an instant starter alongside Devonte Wyatt and serve as a conduit between the players and the coaching staff.

Father Time eventually catches every athlete. Campbell, remarkably, is still winning the race. He’s started all 17 games each of the past three seasons. He had 6.5 sacks and nine tackles for losses with the Cardinals last season. Wyatt was one of 91 defensive tackles with at least 222 pass-rushing opportunities. From that group, Wyatt ranked 19th and Campbell was 22nd in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity, which counts sacks, hits and hurries per pass-rushing snap.

“When we signed him, we kind of had the foresight that he was going to impact our team in a positive way,” Gannon said last year of Campbell, a team captain.

If Gutekunst would prefer to stick with street free agents, the Vikings are expected to release defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave, who they signed last offseason. Hargrave, 33, was 18th in PFF’s pass-rushing productivity and Allen, 31, was 29th. Hargrave was with Gannon in Philadelphia in 2021 and 2022 and had a total of 18.5 sacks and 19 tackles for losses during those seasons.

WR Gunner Olszewski, Giants

Getting a couple of “Jonathan Gannon’s guys” would help the new defense. Similarly, new special teams coordinator Cam Achord might want one of “his guys” as he builds his program.

Achord was the special teams coordinator of the Patriots from 2020 through 2023. Receiver Gunner Olszewski was first-team All-Pro in 2020, when he led the NFL with a 17.3-yard average on punt returns with one touchdown and averaged 23.2 yards per kickoff return. In 2021, he averaged 11.0 yards per punt return and 23.1 yards per kickoff return.

Achord spent the last two seasons as the Giants’ assistant coordinator. In 2025, Olszewski averaged 9.0 yards per punt return and a career-best 26.2 yards per kickoff return.

Olszewski probably would be a low-cost addition and wouldn’t impact those third-round compensatory picks.

LB Alex Singleton, Broncos

Denver Broncos linebacker Alex Singleton (49) celebrates defeating the Green Bay Packers in 2025. | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

With signs pointing to the Packers moving on from 2022 first-round pick Quay Walker, Gutekunst will be shopping for veteran linebacker help to join with Edgerrin Cooper, Isaiah McDuffie and Ty’Ron Hopper.

Singleton played under Gannon with the Eagles in 2021, when he had 137 tackles, before spending the last four seasons with the Broncos. He played all 17 games (16 starts) in 2023, missed most of 2024 following a torn ACL, and started all 16 appearances in 2025 despite being diagnosed with testicular cancer.

Singleton is 32. He had 163 tackles in 2022, 177 tackles in 2023 and 135 tackles in 2025, when he broke up four passes and forced one fumble.

A more expensive option would be Nakobe Dean, who was drafted in 2022 by the Eagles so spent his rookie season with Gannon. His injury history is concerning but he’s been a weapon as a blitzer with seven sacks and 16 tackles for losses the last two seasons.

Asante Samuel, Steelers

The Packers need to upgrade the cornerback corps. With a strong draft class, general manager Brian Gutekunst might opt to take a swing at a young but potentially inexpensive corner with some tools and experience.

Asante Samuel Jr. missed the first half of last season due to spinal surgery. Once he was cleared to play, Gutekunst brought him in for a free-agent visit but Samuel opted to sign with the Steelers. He played a considerable number of snaps in six games and allowed only seven completions, according to Pro Football Focus, and intercepted one pass. He’ll turn 27 in October.

Samuel was a second-round pick by the Chargers in 2021. During each of his first three seasons, he had two interceptions and at least 11 passes defensed.

Sticking with cornerback, Benjamin St-Juste would bring a different style to Green Bay’s secondary at 6-foot-3. A third-round pick by Washington in 2021, he started 42 games during the 2022 through 2024 seasons. In 2023, he had one interception and finished among the league leaders with 17 passes defensed.

He spent last season with the Chargers and had one interception and seven passes defensed in 16 games (two starts). PFF charged him with a catch rate of just 47.5 percent.

St-Juste will turn 29 right about the time the season begins. In five seasons, he has two interceptions and allowed 14 touchdowns, according to PFF.

Neither player is expected to sign a big-money contract.