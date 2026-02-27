Packers Need Center; New Veteran Options Include Pro Bowler

INDIANAPOLIS – The Green Bay Packers have a significant need at center, and two veteran options hit the market this week.

At the top of the line could be Wisconsin native and former Wisconsin Badgers standout Tyler Biadasz.

Biadasz was a fourth-round pick by the Cowboys in 2020. He took over as the full-time starter in 2021 and earned Pro Bowl honors in 2022. In 2024, he signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Commanders. He started all 31 appearances the last two seasons, but the rebuilding Commanders are moving on one year early rather than paying him a $6.8 million base salary and $1 million roster bonus for 2026.

Not only did Biadasz grow his game at the former offensive line factory that was Wisconsin, he also learned alongside a couple of potential Pro Football Hall of Famers, Zach Martin and Tyron Smith, while with Dallas.

“They taught me so much in regards to just seeing the game, how to level up your game each and every year, and finding the marginal gains,” Biadasz told The Stevens Point Journal last year . “They gave me a great outlook on what being a professional is. I think both of those guys are going to be in the Hall of Fame. I couldn't have been more blessed to have them to start my career in regards to showing me the ropes, but also showing me that you're unique in your own way.

“It was everything from their work ethic, the effort, the mental toughness side of it, and the need to keep evolving into the greatest version of yourself that you can be – which, to me, was the biggest thing.”

At Amherst High School, he was an all-state defensive lineman. It didn’t take long for the Badgers to move him to the offensive line, though. He redshirted in 2016 and grew into a first-team All-American in 2019, when he won the Rimington Award as the nation’s top center.

In 2025, Pro Football Focus charged him with three sacks and 21 total pressures. PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap. Of 34 centers who played at least 500 snaps, he ranked 24th in that metric; Jenkins was 21st. He is an above-average run blocker.

Biadasz is 28, so he would not be a one-year rental or a bridge to make way for an early draft pick.

“Definitely leadership,” Biadasz said upon signing with the Commanders . “I've started a lot of games in my career, but also I've got great knowledge from the game itself.”

Lloyd Cushenberry III Available, Too

The Titans announced the release of center Lloyd Cushenberry III with a failed physical designation .

Cushenberry was a third-round pick by Denver in 2020. He started all 57 appearances in four seasons with the Broncos before signing a four-year, $50 million contract with Tennessee in 2024. He suffered a torn Achilles during his first season with the Titans, which limited him to eight games. He started 15 games for the Titans last season. PFF charged him with six sacks – most among centers – and he ranked 28th in pass-blocking efficiency.

“It's been long and it's been tough,” he said in June. “It's been a lot of long and lonely days in the training room with all the staff, but they've been great. It's been slow, trying to build my calf strength back up, and everything around it. It's a tough process, but I think it is going well.”

Cushenberry is 28. His health, obviously, is a question. He might be a player worth revisiting if the Packers don’t have their starting center under contract by the end of the draft.

Signing a street free agent like Biadasz or Cushenberry would not impact the Packers’ compensatory draft picks for 2027 and might alleviate the pressure to use an early draft pick on the position.

The In-House Options

While general manager Brian Gutekunst didn’t rule out bringing back Elgton Jenkins , his $18.5 million base salary would require a significant overhaul.

“We’ll see where that goes,” Gutekunst said this week.

There are two other options who were under contract in 2025. One is Sean Rhyan, who replaced the injured Jenkins down the stretch last season and did OK, all things considered, but will be an unrestricted free agent.

“I thought Sean, obviously, pressed into that duty unexpectedly, I thought he got better each game,” Gutekunst said. “It was about Game 3 or 4 of starting at center, he was playing at a very high level. Less experience but more stout in there because he’s just a really physical, strong guy.”

Another possibility is Jacob Monk, a sixth-round pick in 2024 who hadn’t received any significant playing time in his career until he started and played well against Minnesota in Week 18.