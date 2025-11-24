Snaps, Stud and Dud from Packers’ Victory Over Vikings

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers made easy work out of the Minnesota Vikings, winning 23-6 on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Green Bay’s defense during the second half had four sacks and gave up 4 yards.

Here’s our weekly look at the snap counts along with one stud and one dud.

Packers Snaps on Offense

The Packers played 66 snaps on offense.

Quarterbacks

Jordan Love, who missed his first snaps of the season last week after suffering an injured left shoulder, played the first 60 snaps on Sunday before letting Malik Willis finish.

Running Backs

The snap counts with Emanuel Wilson and Chris Brooks in the backfield looked similar to when it’s Josh Jacobs and Wilson. The snaps weren’t enormously lopsided. Making his first NFL start, Wilson played 37 snaps to 29 for Brooks. The usage, however, was typically lopsided, with Wilson getting 30 touches to Brooks’ nine.

“Honestly, it’s easy for me to move on just because it’s one game. I’ve got to try to continue to do what I did today,” Wilson said after finishing with 125 total yards and two touchdowns.

Elevated from the practice squad, Pierre Strong did not play.

Receivers

Christian Watson led the way with 49 snaps. Coming off a torn ACL and not having the benefit of training camp, it’s possible that Watson has never played better in his four NFL seasons. He makes key plays, catches everything in sight and blocks. He led the team with receptions (five), targets (seven) and yards (49).

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Christian Watson (9) makes a catch against Minnesota Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Romeo Doubs played 48 and Dontayvion Wicks played 32. They both had two catches, including 18-yarders. Wicks set up the first touchdown by running through defenders on his 18-yarder. With Matthew Golden inactive with shoulder and wrist injuries, Malik Heath played 13 snaps following last week’s benching and Savion Williams played eight.

Tight Ends

The coaches swear Luke Musgrave was not benched last week and that there was nothing to read into with his diminished snap count. Sure thing.

John FitzPatrick played 40 snaps, Josh Whyle played 27 and Musgrave played 25. Heck, backup offensive tackle Darian Kinnard played almost as many snaps (21) as an extra tight end. FitzPatrick, Musgrave and Whyle all caught one pass.

Offensive Line

Left tackle Rasheed Walker, left guard Aaron Banks, center Sean Rhyan and right tackle Zach Tom went the distance.

The big change, obviously, came at right guard. Jordan Morgan, last year’s first-round pick, and Anthony Belton, this year’s second-round pick, rotated series to start the game. The rotation was over for the second half, and the day finished with Belton getting 45 snaps to Morgan’s 21.

Belton spent all of training camp and the preseason locked in at offensive tackle, so he must have impressed at guard at practice the last few weeks.

“I just think it’s his style of play,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a mauler and he does a great job. I love the way he plays the game. Certainly, that’s going to be we’ve got to look at the tape and see how it fared for us. But he’s done a great job.”

Packers Snaps on Defense

The Packers played 44 snaps on defense.

Defensive Ends

It was light work on defense. Micah Parsons played his fewest snaps since Week 1 but, having played 40 of 44, his 90.9 percent share of the snaps was his second-highest of the season. He was dominant, as usual.

A week after playing fewer snaps than Kingsley Enagbare, Rashan Gary played 32 snaps to Enagbare’s 15. After missing five games with a foot injury, Lukas Van Ness got to shake off some rust with six snaps. He played four snaps during one second-quarter possession and also was on the field for Isaiah McDuffie’s fourth-quarter interception.

Arron Mosby and Barryn Sorrell played only on special teams, with 19 snaps for Mosby and seven for Sorrell.

Defensive Tackles

In what turned into a pass-first game, Devonte Wyatt played 34 snaps – by far the most of the unit. He had two sacks, his first sacks since Week 2.

Colby Wooden played 23, rookie Warren Brinson played 21 and rookie Nazir Stackhouse played only three. Brinson had played 15 snaps the previous four weeks, including being a healthy scratch twice. He was impactful as a pass rusher, highlighted by his shared sack with Isaiah McDuffie. Next Gen Stats credited him with a team-high five pressures.

Karl Brooks, one of the usual stalwarts, barely practiced last week and was questionable due to an ankle injury. The blowout win allowed him to play just four snaps.

Linebackers

With Quay Walker inactive due to last week’s stinger, Edgerrin Cooper and Isaiah McDuffie played every snap. McDuffie was superb with nine tackles, a half-sack and one interception.

Green Bay Packers' Isaiah McDuffie (58) and Warren Brinson (91) sack Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Ty’Ron Hopper played a career-high 18 snaps on defense. Of his 38 snaps this season, 30 have come the last two weeks. He added a team-high 19 on special teams and finished with two tackles on defense and two on special teams, where he’s become a major asset.

Cornerbacks

Carrington Valentine played all 44 snaps while a stinger knocked out Keisean Nixon after 13. Kamal Hadden, a sixth-round pick by the Chiefs in 2024 who hadn’t played a regular-season snap on defense in his career, played the final 31.

Without Nixon, Valentine shadowed Justin Jefferson and Hadden matched up on Jordan Addison. Addison didn’t catch a pass and wasn’t even targeted when Hadden was in the game.

Safeties

Xavier McKinney and Evan Williams played every snap, with Williams taking the team lead with his third interception of the season. Because the defense spent most of the game on the sideline, Javon Bullard played a career-low 24 snaps.

Zayne Anderson played 17 snaps on special teams and had two tackles and the game-changing play on the muffed punt and recovery.

Packers Stud vs. Vikings: Emanuel Wilson

The best thing you can say about any backup is the game plan didn’t have to change. Every Packers game plan starts with handing the rock to Josh Jacobs. With Jacobs inactive with a knee injury, Emanuel Wilson took over as the primary back. The game plan started with handing the rock to Wilson.

He finished with 28 carries for 107 yards and two touchdowns. By our count, Wilson had 98 yards after contact and broke six tackles.

Green Bay Packers running back Emanuel Wilson (23) runs for a first down against the Minnesota Vikings. | Dan Powers/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“I think Ben does a heck of a job with him and the rest of our running backs,” coach Matt LaFleur said of running backs coach Ben Sirmans. “I think Josh is a great mentor for him. It’s pretty cool to watch his progression since he got here and how far he’s come.

“That first touchdown run, there’s a free hitter in the hole, and for him to run with that low pad level, that’s something that we’re stressing to him all the time because E is a big, powerful back. He’s kind of unassuming at times, but he’s powerful, and when you run with the right pad level, it just shows you what he’s capable of doing.”

Packers Dud vs. Vikings: Jordan Morgan

It’s quite a feat to lose your job as a first-round pick, but that’s what happened to Jordan Morgan, who has been a fish out of water at right guard.

It’s probably not Morgan’s fault. Some linemen can play multiple positions. Others are a bit more limited. Morgan was a standout left tackle at Arizona and he might wind up being a very good player at that position when he (presumably) replaces free-agent-to-be Rasheed Walker next season. Morgan’s feet and athleticism are better suited to play left tackle. Belton’s size makes him better suited to play guard.

Belton will need to play much better down the stretch than he did on Sunday, but there were enough encouraging plays to continue in this direction.

