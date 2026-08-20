Ten Winners, Four Losers From Practice 14 of Packers Training Camp

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Kyle McCord is going to win the job as the Green Bay Packers’ No. 3 quarterback. He’s not going to win it by default. He’s going to win it through merit.

He leads off the winners and losers from Packers training camp on Wednesday, the 14th practice of the summer.

Winner: QB Kyle McCord

We highlighted Kyle McCord’s big-time completion to J. Michael Sturdivant in our Play of the Day story. It was a great throw, and it came on third-and-7. While he downplayed the degree of difficulty, he had to throw it over a defender to get it to Sturdivant without leading him out of bounds.

That was good. What made it especially impressive is the play was just added. He hadn’t repped it other than during the Tuesday night walk-through. The play was executed perfectly, a sign the quarterback who averaged almost 370 yards per game at Syracuse in 2024 could be an asset.

“I think the game is definitely starting to slow down at this level, which is good,” he said. “It’s feeling like college again where you know what you’re looking for, you’re able to anticipate throws.”

That’s been evident dating to Green Bay’s preseason game at Pittsburgh.

Winner: WR Jayden Reed

Jayden Reed has been lost in the shuffle a bit because of Matthew Goldden’s superb training camp. But, during a third-down period, Reed converted a third-and-10 and a third-and-2. Later, he got free on a slant for a big gain.

Winner: WR Savion Williams

Every player in the NFL is talented. That’s why coach Matt LaFleur harps so much on consistency.

Savion Williams had a big day on Tuesday, including this incredible catch from Tyrod Taylor to start a 2-minute drill.

Now, can he string together days in the quest to be the next man up at receiver? On Wednesday, in a drill matching Green Bay’s No. 1 offense against the No. 2 defense, Williams got a step on Keisean Nixon and made a leaping catch for a gain of about 20.

Winner: WR J. Michael Sturdivant

Yes, it’s back to that consistency line. The Packers have a few talented young receivers on their depth chart who are looking to break through the competition to earn a roster spot.

J. Michael Sturdivant had a productive day on Tuesday and had the big catch from Kyle McCord on Wednesday.

Loser: WR Isaiah Neyor

Isaiah Neyor is one of the young receivers battling for a roster spot. He’s big, fast and talented. He was shut out on Wednesday, though.

The caveat to that – and, really, this entire series of stories – is that we see only the obviously good and obviously bad plays. Who knows, maybe Neyor was open all day and just didn’t get the ball.

Winner: LT Jordan Morgan

This is more of a training camp achievement note for Morgan. He’s been so good – so consistently good – that it’s easy to forget he’s on the field. He hasn’t been in-his-prime David Bakhtiari but he’s been good and should only get better.

“I think we’re very comfortable with him there,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before Tuesday’s practice. “Again, he’s going to have to go out and do it over a full season and year in and year out. But he’s done a really nice job through the spring. Really nice job so far. I’m looking forward to getting some more reps here in the preseason and then get ready for the regular season.

“But, yeah, we think he’s got a super-bright future to be a really good player in this league. I’m sure he’ll go through his ups and downs, like they all do at that position because that’s one of those positions where you’re going to have some of that. But I’m excited for him.”

Loser: OT Anthony Belton

It was another rough day for Anthony Belton, who’s no longer in the competition at right guard and has struggled in his shift to right tackle.

He gave up a few pressures and was flagged for a false start. Now, as pointed out above with Isaiah Neyor, it’s easy to see when a lineman misses his block but, without the benefit of replay, it’s hard to get a gauge on a lineman’s down-to-down performance.

Loser: TE Thomas Yassmin

A third-down period ended with Kyle McCord executing a play-action fake, booting a couple steps to his right and flipping the ball into the flat to wide-open Thomas Yassmin.

Who dropped the ball.

Winner: DT Javon Hargrave

How much gas does the 33-year-old Javon Hargrave have left in the tank after a disappointing season with the Vikings?

Perhaps quite a bit.

Early in practice, before Jordan Love was able to check the ball down to MarShawn Lloyd, Hargrave probably would have sacked Love. Later, he beat guard Donovan Jennings for another sack.

Asked about his longevity as he enters his 11th season a day earlier, he said: “Just hungry and competitive, always wanting more. Taking care of my body and just playing a lot of ball and know what’s about to come and things I’ve seen in the league.”

Winner: DT Anthony Campbell

On third-and-2, Pierre Strong got the handoff and went up the middle. He tried to make a move to the right, but defensive tackle Anthony Campbell was there. So, Strong tried to make a move to the left, but Campbell was there. That’s the type of control Campbell had over his blocker.

It’s been a theme throughout his training camp. While he hasn’t batted down any passes in more than a week, he’s continued to play solid football to put him in position to earn a roster spot at a surprisingly strong position group.

Winner: Edge Brenton Cox

Brenton Cox could be a winner after most practices. For a team starved for a pass rush, Cox was a good bet to earn a roster spot entering training camp. With the season approaching, Cox has probably shown he’s worthy of playing 20-plus snaps a game.

He did it again during Wednesday’s practice. In a period featuring Green Bay’s No. 1 offense against a No. 2 defense, Cox sliced into the backfield for a tackle for loss. Later, he beat Anthony Belton and forced Tyrod Taylor to throw it away. A couple plays later, quarterback Kyle McCord tried to take off but couldn’t get past Cox.

“Just trying to go attack. That’s my main thing,” he said on Tuesday. “I know when I’m attacking, I’m hard to stop. Nobody wants their face peeled off every play like that. So, when I’m attacking, it’s either I’m going to peel your face off or you might get me, but I’m coming back to you.”

Loser: LB TJ Quinn

TJ Quinn, an undrafted rookie, felt the wrath of special teams coordinator Cam Achord.

During a punt period featuring the players who will be on the field at Denver, Achord was furious at someone (or multiple players) for lining up in the wrong spot. So, when Quinn lined up in the wrong spot later, Achord’s patience was gone and he removed him from the lineup for a play.

Winner: CB Brandon Cisse

Just another day at the office for rookie Brandon Cisse. He wasn’t tested often. On one, a third-and-5, red-hot receiver Matthew Golden ran a crossing route but Cisse was attached at the hip and batted down the pass.

Winner: CB Kamal Hadden

Kamal Hadden has been one of the cool stories of training camp. He might have been a starting cornerback for the playoffs but suffered a horrific injury upon replacing Carrington Valentine to start the second half against Baltimore.

Hadden missed the offseason practices and the start of training camp because of the injury. He’s only taken a few days of 11-on-11 snaps, and many of them have come at a new position – nickel. With Javon Bullard out with a foot injury, Hadden got a lot of snaps with the No. 1 defense on Wednesday and intercepted a pass.

“He’s done a nice job,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice. “I think he’s put in a ton of time. He’s constantly meeting with Bobby (Babich) and (Daniel) Bullocks, so I think he’s done a good job of picking it up. He’s a competitive player. One thing that we saw from him a year ago is he’ll throw his face in the fire a little bit and fit up in the run game. That’s what you need at that position.”

Hadden, who played corner at Tennessee, called the slot a “very different” position.

“Different route concepts. Different leverage,” he said. “I’m just getting more comfortable with having two-way go’s, playing in space like that, reading your keys, reading your alignment. It’s just a lot more things that are required to play nickel than there is corner, but I’m getting the feel of it.”

Tackling will be a big deal because of the proximity to the line of scrimmage. It’s what made Charles Woodson such a phenomenal player. Yes, he could make all sorts of plays in coverage, but he was a weapon as a blitzer and a physical player in run support.

“I would say being honest, that was one of the things coming out of college, was I a willing tackler? Did I give a lot of effort in the tackling and stuff like that?” Hadden said. “That was one thing I wanted to focus on and wanted to hone in on. It was just a mind thing, going in and being more intentional, and I will say I give credit to Derrick Ansley [the team’s former defensive passing game coordinator].

“He preached a lot to us my first two years about being physical, the intensity and when you sit back and watch other plays – Evan, Bull [Evan Williams and Javon Bullard] – how they play the game and their style of play, it’s kind of easy to learn and see the right way you’re supposed to play the game in the box and just play football period. It’s just being conscious of it and seeing it.”

Today's practice at Packers training camp was closed to the public.



What did you miss? Quite a bit, actually.



Here's what you need to know about Practice 1⃣4⃣, including the latest on the CB competion, winning unit, big plays, injury updates & more. ⬇️https://t.co/2ig2IaINNe — Bill Huber (@BillHuberNFL) August 19, 2026

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