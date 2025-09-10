The Biggest Threat to Packers Against Commanders on Thursday Night
The Green Bay Packers stifled nearly every aspect of the Detroit Lions’ offense on Sunday, especially quarterback Jared Goff.
While Goff was able to complete 31 of his 39 passes, he averaged only 5.8 yards per attempt, meaning they kept him from making big plays and forced him into a lot of short throws and checkdowns. They also intercepted Goff once and sacked him four times.
On Thursday night at Lambeau Field, Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will present a much different challenge. Daniels has a great arm and can push the ball down the field with big-time throws, but he is also a great runner and play extender.
“You’ve got to be super-disciplined in your approach,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “If you give him an edge or give him a gap up front, he can take off. There’s too much evidence over the course of all of last season and then, obviously, one game this year of him beating people with his legs. And he’s a guy that’s not necessarily going to just go out and get what he can and get down and slide. He might continue on and go. So, he presents a real challenge for our defense.”
Daniels had a solid game through the air against the Giants in their season opener, throwing for 233 yards and one touchdown in a 21-6 victory, and he showed his dangerous ability to pull the ball down and run.
Eliminating three kneel-downs to end the game, Daniels carried the ball eight times for 71 yards and three first downs, showcasing one of the biggest strengths of the reigning NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year’s game. LaFleur knows Daniels is going to be a threat in every way imaginable, saying “there’s nothing he can’t do.”
As a rookie, Daniels ran the ball 148 times for 891 yards and six touchdowns, putting him in the conversation with players like Lamar Jackson, Jalen Hurts and Josh Allen as playmaking quarterbacks who can hurt you with not only their arms but their legs.
Goff ran the ball once for 1 yard last week, but that’s not the strength of his game.
“When the quarterback can run, that's probably the hardest challenge,” said defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley. “Now you have to account for him, not just on pass plays but if it's a designed quarterback run, and they're going to spread you out and try to create extra numbers. That is certainly a challenge.”
For the Packers, keeping quarterbacks in the backfield was a strength for their defense last season. Besides a Week 11 performance against the Bears' Caleb Williams, who ran the ball nine times for 70 yards, the Packers held opposing quarterbacks to just 12.25 rushing yards per game. Overall, they allowed the ninth-fewest rushing yards to quarterbacks.
If the Packers can keep Daniels in the pocket, he will be forced to beat them through the air. While he is a deep-threat quarterback with a strong arm and excellent accuracy, the Packers held the explosive Lions offense to just one play of 20-plus yards.
“He’s impressive because he’ll stay in the pocket and throw the ball. He’ll run to run and run to throw,” Hafley said. “For what he’s done in a short period of time in this league, it’s incredible. I have a ton of respect watching him. I’ve never coached against him. I’ve never met him. But it jumps off the tape.”
Daniels does have more weapons to work with this year if he is forced to stay in the pocket. His best pass catcher is receiver Terry McLaurin, who is coming off his fifth consecutive season of 1,000 yards. After a contract dispute was resolved and trade rumors were squashed, the Commanders were able to keep this dynamic duo together.
His next-best pass catcher last year was tight end Zach Ertz, who caught 66 passes for 654 yards in his first season with the team. In need of another weapon in hopes of taking the next step after reaching the NFC Championship Game last season, the Commanders acquired receiver Deebo Samuel from the 49ers.
In stepping into the role as the team’s No. 2 receiver, Samuel had a big debut against the Giants by catching 7-of-10 targets for 77 yards and adding a 19-yard touchdown run. He could be a huge asset opposite McLaurin if he can return to his earlier form.
In 2021, Samuel was first-team All-Pro with 77 receptions for 1,405 yards (a league-high 18.2 average) as well as 59 carries for 365 yards (6.2 average) and eight touchdowns.
Having lined up a lot at halfback the past handful of seasons, he pairs perfectly with Daniels, as both are players that can be used as new-age “gadget” players that can hurt a defense in ways that are somewhat nontraditional to their given position.
Paired with McLaurin, Samuel and Ertz, Daniels is an excellent quarterback even if he is kept inside the pocket. To stop him, the best thing the Packers can do is try to keep the top on the defense, just like they did against the Lions, to neutralize his big-play ability
The pass rush also needs to get to him as quickly and as often as they got to Goff. While the Commanders traded for left tackle Laremy Tunsil, a five-time Pro Bowler, the rest of their offensive line is relatively weak, especially without starting right guard Sam Cosmi, who is coming back from a torn ACL.
If Micah Parsons can really settle into this defense and Rashan Gary can continue having an impact like he did against the Lions, the defense could have a good chance at neutralizing Daniels.
“It’s hard” to contain Daniels, “you know what I mean?” Parsons said. “You’ve got to limit the explosives, make them earn it and that’s what we got to do on defense is make them earn every first down. Every big-time catch, hit them after the catch. Every read option, hit him, hit the running back. Everyone got to get hit every play and just let them know. Just got to go out there and play hard.”