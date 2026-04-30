The Genius Behind RAS Breaks Down Packers’ Draft Class

For a couple months, the most popular three letters in the NFL are RAS.

Relative Athletic Score is the brainchild of Kent Lee Platte. It takes a player’s height, weight, 40-yard time (and the 10- and 20-yard times within it) and other measurables and places them on a 0-to-10 scale with players at the same position.

For instance, the Packers’ first draft pick, cornerback Brandon Cisse in the second round, ran a 4.41 in the 40. That was a 91.4 percentile result among corners, meaning a RAS of 9.14 in that drill. All the results are combined to form a player’s total RAS.

With four elite scores, the Packers had the 11th-best RAS in this year’s draft. Their overall mark was hurt by third-round defensive tackle Chris McClellan’s underwhelming athleticism. More on that in a moment.

The Packers ranked 11 of 32 for Average #RAS of their 2026 draft class with a 8.82 average for their 5 players who had a score. pic.twitter.com/r579Ioz63q — RAS.football (@MathBomb) April 26, 2026

The Packers rank lower in RAS this year, but that doesn’t mean the draft class was athletic. Quite the opposite, actually. The Packers ranked eighth with a RAS of 8.49 in 2025.

Platte provided his thoughts on each player along with updated RAS cards. In some cases, his comments are followed by quotes from the players or general manager Brian Gutekunst.

CB Brandon Cisse: Brandon Cisse’s profile is pretty straightforward. This is a guy with good size, speed and explosiveness. Poor agility testing only matters if you think change of direction (most closely associated with the 20-yard shuttle and three-cone drill) is an area he needs to win on tape. If it’s not, it’s not a worry.

Brandon Cisse's RAS card. | Kent Lee Platte

DL Chris McClellan: Chris McClellan didn’t score terribly, but that’s certainly not a great profile; it’s much closer to average. If the Packers consider him an interior pass rusher that relies on quickness, you’d be concerned about the very poor agilities.

Chris McClellan's RAS card. | Kent Lee Platte

(There was some confusion about McClellan’s testing here, as he was posted in Dane Brugler’s The Beast with no agility testing, but there was a correction after McClellan’s pro day to add his agility testing, and it’s likely it just got missed since corrections are very easy to miss in that report.) If you think of him as a nose tackle, he would hit two of the three baseline nose tackle metrics.

High weight (greater than 320 pounds), which he missed.

Average to above-average broad jump, which he cleared easily.

Average to above-average 10-yard split (the first 10 yards of the 40-yard dash), which was about average.

He also hit one of the two secondary metrics, which are nice-to-haves but aren’t a ding if you fall short.

Good bench-to-arm-length ratio. He had an average bench but very long arms, so that’s fine. (Long arms and a great bench would be the best; short arms and a bad bench would be the worst.)

Average to above-average three-cone drill, which he missed by a mile.

You don’t have to hit everything. It’s just one of those things where you want as many positives as possible.

Edge Dani Dennis-Sutton: Nothing to talk about here. That’s a phenomenal profile. He even hit a sub-7.00 three-cone, one of those “magic” metrics that have a high correlation to success in the NFL in this case for an edge rusher.

Dani Dennis-Sutton's RAS card. | Kent Lee Platte

“Dani, first of all, his production is really, really good,” Gutekunst said. “His size, his speed, and I just think he’s got so much in front of him as far as his best football goes. He’s an elite athlete for a guy that’s almost 6-6 and played at around 265. His ability to come off the edge and rush the passer, affect the passer, he can bull rush, he can win with speed, his length affects the passer, he can set edges. So, I think he’s got a lot to offer and a lot of really good football in front of him.”

C Jager Burton: Center has one of the looser correlations to success in the NFL but, in recent years, the NFL has trended toward the more athletic centers like Burton. This has always been true of tackles and guards, and while it has been true for center, as well, it seems to be more common now than it used to be.

The highlight of this profile is the 4.52 shuttle time. While it doesn’t hit that magic 4.4s, it’s very close and that has historically been very good for an offensive lineman’s chances to hit in the NFL.

Jager Burton's RAS card. | Kent Lee Platte

Burton credited his parents.

“I think both my dad, who played at Morehead State, definitely get some from him, and then my mom ran track and stuff in Kentucky in high school,” Burton said. “I get a little bit from both. But it’s also something I obviously worked on and was really focused going into this process, because I knew how important it was, and I was happy with my numbers.”

CB Domani Jackson: There’s little to go on here from an athletic standpoint. His speed is overall a green flag, in the way that it’s not a red flag. The vert is a concern if he’s going to man-up against guys who use that vertical explosiveness to high point the ball or to help separate but, while poor, it’s not obscenely bad.

Domani Jackson's RAS card. | Kent Lee Platte

“He’s got the size we’re looking for,” Gutekunst said. “Certainly, he’s a rare athlete with his combination of size, explosiveness, speed. He’s played a lot of really good football at a high level of competition, and he’s been through some adversity and he’s made it to the other side of that, which I thought was something that drew us to him a little bit. I think what we ask of those guys playing outside corner as far as size, length and speed, he has that.”

K Trey Smack: He did not go through testing.

Trey Smack's RAS card. | Kent Lee Platte

In the NFC North, the Bears ranked second, the Vikings were 15th and the Lions were 20th. The Miami Dolphins, who are run by former Packers executive Jon-Eric Sullivan, ranked 13th.

If you enjoy my work and want to support it, you can throw a few bucks in here so I can make site fees. https://t.co/pLeNBNrVd5



Or if you just want to grab me a tea or something, here:https://t.co/adkyNT9zPu pic.twitter.com/RnAvEnv1Jh — RAS.football (@MathBomb) March 31, 2026

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER