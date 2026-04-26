Packers’ Grades in NFL Draft Report Cards Range From A-minus to Yikes

GREEN BAY – NFL Draft grades are a lot like a TV dinner. Sure, they’re ready in a hurry, but you can’t beat a good home-cooked dinner when the flavors have had time to develop. Similarly, NFL Draft grades are ready in a hurry, but they’re not a suitable replacement for the time it takes to develop a prospect.

But here you are, eager to know what the experts said about the Green Bay Packers’ draft class. So, grab the antacid after learning that Green Bay’s picks ranged from an A-minus to a D.

Before we dive in, here were the picks:

Pick 52: Brandon Cisse, CB, South Carolina

Pick 77: Chris McClellan, DT, Missouri

Pick 120: Dani Dennis-Sutton, Edge, Penn State

Pick 153: Jager Burton, C/G, Kentucky

Pick 201: Domani Jackson, CB, Alabama

Pick 216: Trey Smack, K, Florida

USA Today: A-minus

Only four teams got a higher grade than the Packers in Nate Davis’ report cards .

“Why this high? Because their first-round pick was used last year as part of the blockbuster acquisition of Parsons,” he wrote. “Enough said. But if you want us to say a little more, promising second-round CB Brandon Cisse might not need much time to work his way into the starting lineup.”

The Sporting News: A-minus

That’s a really good grade, but Vinnie Iyer was handing out A-level grades like Halloween candy. Green Bay ranked only 15th , and half the league got some version of an A.

“GM Brian Gutekunst operated with limited capital and no first-rounder but did well to make the class defensive-focused,” Iyer wrote. “Cisse and McClellan strengthen Jonathan Gannon's defense up the middle and Dennis-Sutton gives Micah Parsons some good Penn state support. Burton can start and be effective soon, too.”

In the NFC North, the Vikings’ class ranked 31st.

CBS Sports: B-plus

Ten teams were ahead of the Packers in the grades assembled by Carter Bahns .

Taken individually, Brandon Cisse, Chris McClellan and Dani Dennis-Sutton gave the Packers three consecutive A-minus grades to start the draft, a streak stopped by their worst pick, fifth-round center Jager Burton, who got a B-minus.

The highest grade went to Domani Jackson, which got an A. Explained Josh Edwards : “Jackson was a big-time recruit out of high school and never totally lived up to the expectations. Green Bay is betting that they will be able to cultivate that potential. In terms of height, weight and speed, he checks all the boxes.”

NFL.com: B-plus

Chad Reuter gave the Packers a high score. Then again, 13 teams got some version of an A, including Detroit and Chicago. He gave the Packers an A for the Day 3 picks .

“Dennis-Sutton's athleticism made him a solid find in the fourth round, especially for a team needing pass rushers,” he wrote. “Burton's power and quick feet made him an excellent pick to bolster the line with the fifth-round pick Green Bay received from the Eagles for WR Dontayvion Wicks. The Packers couldn't rely on their kickers last year. Smack's leg strength and accuracy from 50-plus yards out made him worthy of the trade-up at the end of Round 6.”

Pro Football Network: B-plus

The Packers finished with the eight-best class, even though four of the six picks individually were in the C range. Domani Jackson got the lowest grade with a C-minus.

“Domani Jackson has one of the highest ceilings in the 2026 class, but his floor is also frustratingly low for a player with his experience,” PFN wrote, noting Jackson tied the California high school record in the 100 meters. While he’s got “freak athleticism,” his inconsistent performance and motor sent him tumbling.

“Jackson will likely be a potential Day 3 reclamation project in the 2026 NFL Draft, but he has distant starting upside if the right environment can tone down his most detrimental qualities.”

You can read about each of their draft picks and grade them here .

Pro Football Focus: B

Twelve teams did better than the Packers . By its grading, edge defender Dani Dennis-Sutton had the highest grade.

The lone player selected on the offense was center/guard Jager Burton.

“Burton's quickness stands out as a defining trait, and he fits well in gap-based run schemes,” noted the PFF staff in writing about each of the picks. “He ranks No. 141 on PFF’s Big Board and earned a career-best 71.3 PFF grade in 2025, including a 79.5 pass-blocking grade and a 67.5 run-blocking grade. He allowed 12 pressures on 457 pass-blocking snaps, all of which came as hurries, without surrendering a sack or a hit. His athletic profile supports that performance, with most measurables above the 75th percentile, including a 98th-percentile broad jump and a 4.94 40-yard dash that ranks in the 96th percentile.”

Bleacher Report: B

The Packers ranked 12th in rankings compiled by Kristopher Knox. Cornerback Brandon Cisse is a “raw” but talented prospect and defensive tackle Chris McClellan “will help reload” a defensive line that has been hit hard by attritions.

Moving onto Day 3, “Dani Dennis-Sutton was a top-100 prospect on the B/R board, and he should carve out an early role as a rotational pass-rusher. Jager Burton was only the Scouting Department's 271st-ranked prospect, but he's an intriguing traits-based pick who will provide developmental depth at center.”

Meanwhile, Brent Sobleski graded every pick from Saturday . The best was Dani Dennis-Sutton in the fourth round with a A. Kicker Trey Smack, their last pick of the draft, got a B.

“In three of the last four seasons, Green Bay Packers kicker Brandon McManus converted less than 82 percent of his field goal attempts. That effort simply isn't good enough, which is exactly why the Packers drafted the class's top kicker, Trey Smack, to compete for the spot and possibly push the veteran off the roster.”

NBC: B

Only seven teams had a higher grade than Green Bay. Kyle Dvorchak handled the NFC portion of the grades. He liked the first pick, Brandon Cisse, because of his one-on-one coverage ability and competitiveness as a run defender.

“Dani Dennis-Sutton was a five-star recruit who …never made the leap from good to great at Penn State, and maybe that never happens,” he wrote. “Even if it doesn’t, he has a future as a physical EDGE2 in Green Bay. Of course, as a former Nittany Lion, his 99th-percentile athleticism is a given.”

ESPN: C-plus

Mel Kiper gave only three teams a lower grade than the Packers.

“Cisse was the best CB available,” he wrote. “He's quick in transition, but his awareness is pretty special. He anticipates well and doesn't have issues when he needs to turn his back to the football. He's not going to come down with a bunch of interceptions, but he closes quickly and gets his long arms in to make plays, with 12 pass breakups since 2024.”

Yahoo: C-plus

Only seven teams did worse in the grades by Charles McDonald and Nate Tice. Tice handled the NFC. He thought the first pick, Cisse, might be better off in the slot or even at safety. His choice for most interesting pick was kicker Trey Smack.

“Dani Dennis-Sutton was a solidly productive four-year starter at Penn State who had an excellent showing in tests this spring,” Tice wrote. “His play leaves you wanting to see more impact, but he has a high floor as a rotation edge who can even kick inside on pass rush downs because of his size.” Burrton provides, “the type of flexibility the Packers love with their big guys.”

Sports Illustrated: D

Matt Verderame and Gilberto Manzano graded the 32 teams, with Green Bay tying Jacksonville for the worst draft in the league .

Manzano liked the pick of cornerback Brandon Cisse in the second round, but he’s going to need some time.

“The Packers aren’t in a position to be patient with a roster that needs to win now,” Manzano wrote. “Green Bay also waited a long time to address the holes on its offensive line, selecting Burton to potentially replace the departed Elgton Jenkins. Maybe the Packers’ front office thinks it has an eye for gems, because it doesn’t appear this team acquired immediate help in this class.”

The other NFC North teams got a version of a B.

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