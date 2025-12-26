Three Critical Players for Both Packers, Ravens for Saturday Night Clash 

After the Green Bay Packers suffered a heartbreaking overtime loss at the Chicago Bears that all but killed their chances of winning the NFC North, they will look to regain some momentum heading into the playoffs against the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday.

Here are three key players for both teams for this Week 17 matchup after the Packers clinched a playoff spot on Thursday.

Packers-Ravens: Three Key Players for Baltimore

1. RB Derrick Henry

For the last eight seasons, Derrick Henry has been one of the most reliable running backs in the NFL due to his immense strength and physicality for his position. The 2018 season was Henry’s third in the NFL, and his first 1,000-yard season. He has been a 1,000-yard rusher every season since, except for 2021, which ended after eight games. He was averaging 117 yards per game at the time.

In his second season with the Ravens after signing with them last offseason, Henry is having a down year compared to his first, but even a down year for Henry would be most running backs’ dream season. He is fourth in the league in rushing yards with 1,253, tied for fourth in rushing touchdowns with 12, and fourth in yards per game with 83.5. He is tied for first with Miami’s De’Von Achane with 13 runs of 20-plus yards.

Henry’s last game against the Packers was in 2022 when he was with the Titans, and he willed them to a victory with 136 total yards, one rushing touchdown and one passing touchdown.

Henry is still proving to be a factor in his 10th NFL season. He is coming off back-to-back 100-yard games on the ground and scored two touchdowns in last week’s game against the Patriots.

One thing Henry has struggled with all season is fumbling. He has fumbled four times and lost three of them. After having a fumble in each of the Ravens’ first three games, he had an 11-week streak of not fumbling before losing one last week against the Patriots.

If the Packers can’t get multiple tacklers on him every time he touches the ball, he could shred their battered defense.

2. WR Zay Flowers

With a question mark at quarterback, the Ravens will need to be able to rely on their top receiver, no matter who is throwing the ball to him.

Despite scoring only two touchdowns all season, receiver Zay Flowers was one of four AFC receivers to be voted into the Pro Bowl. Despite struggling to score, he is having a solid year at ninth in receiving yards with 1,043. Like Derrick Henry, he has been a reliable big-play option for the Ravens, sitting at sixth in the NFL in 20-plus yard receptions with 17.

Baltimore Ravens wide receiver Zay Flowers (4) catches a pass for a touchdown at the Cincinnati Bengals. | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

The Ravens are headed into Saturday’s game with their two-time MVP quarterback, Lamar Jackson, doubtful due to a back injury. If Jackson is unable to go, it will be Tyler Huntley taking over for him. If Huntley has to play for the fifth time this season, he will want to be able to rely on his top receiver to go out and make plays for him.

Flowers is coming off one of his better games this season, bringing in all seven of his targets for 84 yards and adding an 18-yard rushing touchdown. Flowers also fumbled on the Ravens’ last possession, ending their chances at a comeback.

Packers defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley was Flowers’ head coach at Boston College.

“He’s a dynamic wideout who can stop and start,” Hafley said. “He’s got over 70 catches this year. I think the next most at receiver for them is in the 18s or 20s, so you know how they’re going to get him the ball.”

If Jackson can’t play and the Packers’ secondary can take Flowers out of the game, Huntley will have to look elsewhere to make up for his production.

3. S Kyle Hamilton

Packers coach Matt LaFleur had high praise for Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton, and the stats back it up.

“He’s an animal,” LaFleur said. “I just know when we practiced against him last year, I was really impressed. It was the first real exposure I’ve had to him. Just you can tell he’s super-aware, a really smart player, and then he’s so big and moves so darn well that he’s a real problem.”

Hamilton is all over the field and all over the stat sheet for the Ravens. He stands out as the only player on the team near the top of the list in tackles (92), tackles for losses (seven), passes defensed (eight) and forced fumbles (two). He has also added a sack coming down from his safety spot. He does not have an interception this season, but that has never been the strongest part of his game, bringing in only five in his four-year career.

The reason Hamilton is so good in the run game and on the blitz is due to his size, which is larger than average for his position. Compared to Packers safety Xavier McKinney, he stands 4 inches taller and weighs 17 more pounds.

With the size to guard tight ends, the speed and athleticism to guard over the top or against receivers on the outside, and the strength to play on the line and get into the backfield, the Packers need to keep tabs on Hamilton, as he can make an impact play anywhere on the field.

Packers-Ravens: Three Key Players for Green Bay

1. RB Josh Jacobs

With quarterbacks Jordan Love and Malik Willis questionable going into Saturday’s game and Josh Jacobs without an injury tag for the first time in what feels like forever, he may be leaned on to carry most of the load offensively.

Jacobs was one of the missing pieces in last week’s loss to the Bears. Dealing with a nagging knee injury, Jacobs only ran the ball 12 times for 36 yards, conceding most of the rushing duties to Emanuel Wilson following a third-quarter fumble.

Being back in full health this week against the Ravens, the Packers will need Jacobs at his absolute best to get back on track. Jacobs was kept out of the end zone for the fourth time all season last week, and that can’t happen again if the Packers hope to go into the last game of the season on a high note.

2. LB Quay Walker

As the Packers’ top tackler, Quay Walker is going to have a tough task ahead of him this week trying to bring down the freight train that is Derrick Henry.

Walker was an impact player last week against the Bears. He ended up with 14 total tackles, which tied his season high, with one tackle for a loss, 1.5 stuffs, which is a run play that ended with no gain or a loss of yards, and one pass breakup.

Packers linebacker Quay Walker tackles then-Titans running back Derrick Henry during their game in 2022. | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Against the third-best rushing attack in the NFL, Walker could end up being one of the biggest impact players on the Packers’ roster. With both offenses banged up and possibly missing their starting quarterbacks, this game could be a battle between Josh Jacobs and Derrick Henry.

If Walker can make an impact in the running game and try to bring down Henry before he gets into open space, where he is nearly impossible to tackle, Jacobs could end up winning the battle.

3. QB Jordan Love (or Malik Willis)

Whoever ends up lining up under center for the Packers will likely have the biggest impact on the game, as the Ravens rank 27th against the pass.

Jordan Love quickly progressed through the concussion protocol and is questionable for the game. He’ll have to be cleared to play by an independent neurologist.

Even if that happens, that the Packers clinched a playoff berth following the Lions’ loss on Thursday could impact the decision to play him against the Ravens. While back-to-back wins coupled with back-to-back Bears losses would result in the Packers taking the top spot in the division, they likely will be very careful with Love with the playoffs coming up and the Packers guaranteed a spot.

On the other hand, backup Malik Willis also is questionable due to an injured right shoulder sustained when taking a sack from Chicago’s Montez Sweat at the end of regulation.

After replacing Love in the second quarter, Willis completed 9-of-11 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown while running the ball 10 times for 44 yards, keeping many plays alive with his legs.

Whoever is throwing the ball for the Packers, they have the benefit of going against a Ravens defense that gave up 380 passing yards last week and could end up being the difference between a win and loss for the Packers if they can do something similar.

