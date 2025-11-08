Three Keys to Packers Turning Tables Against Eagles
The Green Bay Packers lost to the Philadelphia Eagles to start last season, then lost again in the playoffs. On Monday night, the rematch will be played at Lambeau Field.
“Hell, yeah,” there’s a sour taste in Keisean Nixon’s mouth.
“It’s not even just the playoff game,” he added. “We lost to them in Week 1, too. We went 0-2 against them last year and don’t really want to have that feeling again. We pride ourselves on defense as being able to (bounce back). There were a few teams we lost to twice last year – Detroit, the Eagles, Minnesota. We’re just making sure that’s not the same outcome this year.”
Here are three keys to getting that done along with a look at the Eagles’ offense, defense and special teams.
Packers-Eagles: Three Keys to Victory
1. Exploit Poor Run Defense
This game is set up as the perfect storm for Josh Jacobs to potentially have a game. He’s coming off a good game against the Panthers and, on top of that, he should get more touches with all the injuries to the Packers’ offense.
With the Eagles ranking 21st with 4.44 yards allowed per carry and with the possibility of Jacobs getting increased touches following an extra day of rest, he will be a key player to get going early against an Eagles defense that allowed more than 100 rushing yards in each of the first six games.
2. Keep Jalen Hurts in the Pocket
While Jalen Hurts has been good throwing the ball this season, he is always at his best when he can get out of the pocket and make plays with his legs. As the Eagles’ second-leading rusher, he has been a go-to option to move the sticks throughout his career.
If the Packers can’t contain Hurts and force him to beat them as a pocket passer, it could be a long night trying to bring him down in the open field and stop him from completing off-schedule throws.
3. Next Man Up
A team losing its top receiver can end up being a season-killer if the next guys in line can’t step up in his absence. Following Tucker Kraft’s torn ACL, it will be Luke Musgrave and Romeo Doubs that need to step up in his place.
Doubs has been getting the ball a lot already and has established himself as a reliable target, but Musgrave still has a lot to prove if he wants to become a favorite of Jordan Love’s like Kraft was this season. However, the Eagles have allowed the third-fewest catches and yards to tight ends this season.
Doubs and Musgrave – and rookie Matthew Golden, if he’s able to play through a shoulder injury – have a chance to step up and exploit a defense that has been middle of the pack against the pass this season.
Packers-Eagles: The Three Phases
Eagles on Offense
The Eagles finished last season ranked eighth in total offense and seventh in scoring, finishing with a 14-3 record on their way to winning the Super Bowl. They haven’t been nearly as explosive or efficient this season, ranking 24th in total offense and 10th in scoring, but they continue to find ways to win at 6-2.
The Eagles are led by quarterback Jalen Hurts, who is in his sixth year with the team. His stats don’t jump off the page at 22nd in passing yards (1,677) and 10th in touchdowns (15), but he has been taking care of the ball all year, throwing just one interception, and continues to put his offense into a position to score.
In his last game against the Giants, Hurts threw for just 179 yards but tossed four touchdowns in a blowout win.
Led by star running back Saquon Barkley, the Eagles’ ground game has been having a down year at 19th in yards per game. Barkley is 16th with 519 rushing yards but is coming off a game of 14 carries for 150 yards and one touchdown against New York.
The Eagles’ receiving corps is led by DeVonta Smith, who has brought in 44-of-55 targets for 588 yards and two touchdowns. Three weeks ago at Minnesota, Smith caught nine passes for a career-high 183 yards, highlighted by a 79-yard touchdown. Smith has elite speed and A.J. Brown is a physical powerhouse. A two-time All-Pro the past two seasons, he has 29 receptions for 395 yards and three touchdowns in seven games. He has two 100-yard games but three of less than 30.
Despite playing behind a touted offensive line, Hurts has been sacked 25 times, which is the fifth-most in the NFL.
Eagles on Defense
The Eagles rank 23rd with 336.3 yards allowed per game 19th with 23.1 points allowed per game. They’ve allowed less than 20 points only once this season.
The Eagles are 17th in the league against the pass, allowing 215.9 passing yards per game. They are tied for 17th in interceptions with five, two of which have come from rookie Andrew Mukuba. The rest have come from their linebackers. As the Eagles had been average against the pass, they aggressively addressed cornerback at the trade deadline by acquiring Michael Carter II from the Jets and Jaire Alexander from the Ravens.
The Eagles pass rush hasn’t been good this year. Their 16 sacks have them at 26th in the league. They addressed that concern at the trade deadline, as well, by acquiring edge rusher Jaelan Phillips from the Dolphins. Phillips appeared in all nine of Miami’s games, racking up three sacks and a forced fumble.
Their run defense is slightly worse than their pass defense at 19th overall, allowing 120.4 yards per game. Their run defense is led by the excellent linebacker tandem of Zach Baun (64 tackles, five tackles for losses) and rookie Jihaad Campbell (45 tackles). At defensive tackle, Jordan Davis has 30 tackles, including four for losses, and Moro Ojomo has a team-high four sacks.
Eagles on Special Teams
Veteran kicker Jake Elliott is 7-of-9 on field goals and made all 25 extra points. He opened the season with 58-yard field goals in back-to-back games.
Punter Braden Mann is second in the NFL with a 52.4-yard average, just ahead of Green Bay’s Daniel Whelan. He’s pinned the opponent inside the 20 seven times, kicked four touchbacks and allowed 20 returns with a 13.6-yard average.
The Eagles’ main kick returner is running back Will Shipley, who has returned 12 kicks for an average of 28.6 yards. Their punt returner is mainly receiver Jahan Dotson, a former first-round pick who has returned five punts for an average of 9.6 yards.
