Three Overreactions From Packers’ Victory Over Bengals

ICYMI: The Mark Twain and Packers Lies edition of On The 🕰️ with ⁦@SchroederWBAY⁩ ⁦@jasonjwilde⁩ ⁦@RobDemovsky⁩ and ⁦@BillHuberNFL⁩ … such smart fellows!⬇️⬇️ https://t.co/vtQuzgzLBe