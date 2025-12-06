Will Jayden Reed Play Against Bears? Packers Make Huge Decision

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers activated standout receiver Jayden Reed off injured reserve on Saturday and he will play against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

They also announced that they had claimed defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna off waivers. To create a roster spot, they released receiver Malik Heath.

Reed, who suffered a broken collarbone in Week 2 against Washington, was cautiously optimistic that he’d gain medical clearance after practicing all week.

“I’m just really going with the flow, man,” he said on Friday. “I don’t know what’s going on, so I won’t know until I know. I don’t want to get too excited and get some bad news, you feel me?”

Reed had surgeries to repair the collarbone as well as a foot injury that he had been playing through. He called the collarbone injury a “blessing in disguise” so he could get the foot taken care of, as well.

“I feel good for the most part,” Reed said.

Reed will provide an enormous lift to an offense that seemed to find a new gear in last week’s win at the Detroit Lions.

“No. 1, he’s got a ton of experience,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “You guys see how we’ve used him in the past, in regards to moving him all over the place. There’s a lot of things that he brings to our team just in regards to he’s a YAC machine. He does a really good job, whether it’s handing him the ball, flipping him a screen, getting him downfield in a pass concept, he does a really good job after the catch.

“But I think it’s all the little things that he does when he’s not playing with the football in regards to just the dog mentality he brings to our offense. I mean, he’s always doing a lot of the dirty work, digging out safeties, just competing to the highest level.”

A second-round pick in 2023, Reed during his first two seasons among receivers in his draft class ranked sixth with 119 receptions, fifth with 1,650 receiving yards, fourth with 139 yards per catch and second with 14 touchdowns

Even now after a 10-game absence, he’s 10th in receptions, seventh in yards, third in yards per catch and fourth in touchdowns.

Reed is a true X-factor. Last season:

Among 84 receivers who were targeted 50 times, Reed was sixth with 7.1 yards after the catch per catch, according to Pro Football Focus. You might have expected that considering his speed and shiftiness. The Packers’ YAC game has gone out the window since Tucker Kraft’s season-ending torn ACL.

You might not have expected this: Among 72 receivers who were targeted at least 10 times on passes thrown 20-plus yards down field, the 5-foot-10 Reed was first by a wide margin with a catch rate of 80.0 percent (12-of-15).

“Yeah, he certainly has the ability to create a YAC,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said. “I think (Dontayvion) Wicks is another guy that does a really nice job when he gets the ball to get some good YAC, too. Anytime you can get those guys out there that can get the ball in their hands and make those special plays I think is really going to help us.”

Of 41 players who were targeted at least 30 times in the slot, he ranked 11th with 2.20 yards per route and first with a 137.1 passer rating.

Green Bay Packers receiver Jayden Reed (11) runs onto the field prior to the game against the Washington Commanders. | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Overall, of 84 receivers who were targeted at least 50 times, Reed gave his quarterback a top-ranked 137.5 passer rating.

Reed caught three passes for 45 yards and one touchdown in the season-opening win over the Lions. He didn’t catch a pass against Washington; he was injured making a diving touchdown catch that was overturned by a penalty.

“He’s looked good, man,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “He’s been putting in work on the side to be able to get back. And having him back out there and practicing has been nice. We all know what he’s capable when he’s on the field. And the things he does when he gets the ball in his hands, just a playmaker — just a real, dynamic playmaker. So, we’ve been missing that. It’ll be nice to hopefully get him back.”

With rookies Matthew Golden and Savion Williams battling through injuries – both players were inactive against Detroit, and Golden is questionable for Sunday and Williams is out – the return of Reed and the impact of Christian Watson following last year’s torn ACL will be critical to the team’s playoff push.

“We’re both just playmakers,” Watson said. “Honestly, I feel like you could say that about all of us in the room, but just to add another playmaker like J-Reed to the room is going to help all of us. Defenses are going to have to respect everyone out there, so I feel like it’s going to open everybody up.”

Reed’s more than an impact receiver. Last year, the running game was 0.93 yards per carry better when he was on the field, according to league data. During the start to this season, the difference is a team-high 1.95 yards.

“We’re definitely going to be a better football team with him out there, so excited to get him back whenever that is – hopefully this week,” Watson said.

Reed’s return-to-play window was opened on Friday, Nov. 21, so this was his first full week of practice. The Packers had until Dec. 12 to add him to the 53-man roster or return him to injured reserve.

“He looks like a guy who’s chomping at the bit to get out there and go play,” Stenavich said. “It all comes down to if he gets cleared or not – we’re still waiting on that – but he’s excited, he’s ready. And so are we.”

Reed said he’d never had surgery in his football career. During his lengthy absence, he took up cooking .

“Just juice, man. Energy,” he said of what he’ll add to the team. “I’m a high-motor guy, I think. I like to bring a lot of juice and energy.”

And a lot of talent. In four career games against the Bears, Reed has caught 10-of-13 targets for 231 yards and one touchdown. In a 17-9 victory over Chicago in Week 18 of the 2023 season, Reed caught four passes for 112 yards.

Now, the team against which he played his first career NFL game will be the team he plays in the first game of his comeback.

“It’d be great, man, just to go against a North opponent,” he said. “It’s basically playoff time of the season, playing in December, so it’d be great going back out there playing against them.”

SIGN UP FOR OUR FREE DAILY PACKERS NEWSLETTER

More Green Bay Packers News