Three Overreactions From Packers’ Victory Over Commanders
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are going to the Super Bowl.
There, I said it.
Let’s not beat around the bush before diving into this week’s Overreactions. In Week 1, the Packers dominated the Detroit Lions, who went 15-2 last season. Five days later, they dominated the Washington Commanders, who went 12-5 and reached the NFC Championship Game.
The Packers are the best team in the NFL, which isn’t an overreaction at all.
1. Yes, Packers Are Going to Super Bowl
Facing the toughest early-season schedule in the league, the Packers are 2-0. There will be challenges and adversity along the way, but this is the best, most complete team in the league.
There’s no reason to apply any asterisks after beating – no, after manhandling – teams that went a combined 27-7 last season. Yes, both games were played at home. Yes, the Packers have some flaws. But to beat the Lions and Commanders with obvious room to improve has to excite coach Matt LaFleur.
It also has to petrify the rest of the NFL.
After the Micah Parsons trade, it was fair to wonder how the Packers would stop the run without Kenny Clark. Last week, Detroit’s dynamic duo of running backs carried the ball 20 times for 44 yards. On Thursday, Washington’s not-dynamic duo of running backs carried the ball 12 times for 34 yards with a long of 5.
After beating up on immobile Jared Goff, it was fair to wonder how the Packers would handle electric Jayden Daniels. Daniels gained 17 yards on seven runs with a long of 8.
Even with Parsons’ premier ability as a pass rusher, it was fair to wonder if the quarterbacks would beat Green Bay’s cornerbacks before Green Bay’s pass rush could get to the passer. Against Washington, PFF charged Packers cornerbacks Keisean Nixon, Nate Hobbs and Carrington Valentine with one completion allowed out of 10 targets for 7 yards.
“Defense wins championships,” Parsons said. “J-Love, I think you give us 20 points, we should be able to win that game.”
The offense has been mediocre … while scoring 27 points in both games. Once the running game comes together and the passing game plays with more efficiency, the only team capable of beating the Packers might be the Packers.
2. “Relentless” on Defense
In 2019, after the Packers beat the Bears 10-3 in the opener, Aaron Rodgers declared, “We’ve got a defense.”
That, indeed, was a good defense. Green Bay finished ninth in points allowed and advanced to the NFC Championship Game in coach Matt LaFleur’s debut season before being run over – literally – by the 49ers.
Last season, in Year 1 under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, the Packers finished sixth in points allowed and fifth in total defense. It marked the first time they finished in the top 10 in both categories since the 2010 team finished second in points allowed and fifth in total defense.
You know what happened in 2010. Led by Charles Woodson, Nick Collins, Clay Matthews and so many others, they won the Super Bowl behind what was the last truly great Packers defense. This defense could be on its way to greatness for one obvious reason.
“Yeah, we got Micah Parsons,” cornerback Keisean Nixon of the defense’s new swagger.
A defense that was good last season has been dominant to start this season. Last year, Detroit led the NFL with 33.2 points per game. On Sunday, it had six points until its final possession. Washington finished fifth with 27.8 points per game. On Thursday, it had three points entering the fourth quarter. Combined, those teams averaged 62 points and 779 yards last season. Against the Packers, they scored 31 points and gained 476 yards.
“Relentless,” LaFleur said. “Just physical, aggressive, attacking. The play style is exactly what we want from these guys, and it always starts with the energy and effort. That’s going to get you through and can overcome some of the mistakes.”
Parsons is a great player. Safety Xavier McKinney is a great player. Edgerrin Cooper is on his way to becoming a great player. Gary and Devonte Wyatt are off to hot starts. Nixon has been as good as he said he’d be. Javon Bullard has taken a big step forward. And on and on it goes.
We’ll see if the Packers can stop the Eagles’ and Ravens’ powerhouse running games during the second half of the season, but this Packers defense is capable of doing what the defenses did in 2010 and 1996.
“For our defense, man, I truly believe the sky’s the limit,” Gary said. “Every day we come in here preparing for a team, we have to be consistent, and we’ve got to attack the week how we’ve been. That’s focus on all the details, come together as a group, understanding where they want to hit in terms of our weak points in the defense. And if all 11 understand that, we can play fast how we’ve been doing the past two weeks.”
3. Jayden Reed’s Injury
The Packers suffered a terrible blow to their offense when third-year receiver Jayden Reed suffered a broken collarbone on the opening series. He’s expected to return for the end of the season, but Green Bay’s sporadic passing game is going to have to find a way without him for at least a couple months.
For all the hype first-round Matthew Golden has received, Reed is as close to a No. 1 receiver as the Packers have on the roster. He’s quick. He’s tough. He gains yards after the catch. He’s the Packers’ best deep threat.
“Obviously, it’s a big blow to us,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “He’s a guy who’s a catalyst for our offense and our football team, quite frankly, the energy he brings and he’s a dawg. He comes out there and he’s going to compete, and he plays tough, physical and he’s a playmaker.”
The Packers have a lot of weapons but they don’t have anybody like Reed. Tucker Kraft was dominant on Thursday and is going to have to be a centerpiece of the passing game. While Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks are off to solid starts, Golden’s going to have to rise to the occasion. There can be no more easing the rookie into the offense.
Already, defenses have been swarming the line of scrimmage to take away Josh Jacobs and daring Jordan Love to beat them through the air. That will only be more pronounced without Reed. Somebody – or somebodies – are going to have to step up to prevent a hit-or-miss passing game from becoming more hit than miss.