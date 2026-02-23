Three-Round Packers Mock Draft Before Scouting Combine

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the 2025 football season and all-star games in the background, the NFL Scouting Combine begins this week at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Without a first-round pick but with several key needs to address, Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will have to be at his best in this year’s draft.

The Packers have two Day 2 picks, with No. 52 of the second round and No. 84 of the third round. In our first mock draft of the cycle, here is a three-round mock using the Pro Football Focus simulator.

Second Round: San Diego State CB Chris Johnson

In 17 regular-season games, Green Bay’s cornerbacks intercepted one pass. While that group wasn’t solely to blame for the late-game meltdowns against Chicago, it certainly didn’t stem the tide in those brutal losses.

With last year’s free-agent addition, Nate Hobbs, failing to play to expectations (and failing to stay healthy) and nothing but seventh-round picks added to the mix the last three years, it’s time for the Packers to land a playmaker.

Enter Chris Johnson, whose four interceptions as a senior included two that were returned for touchdowns.

Johnson is the No. 38 overall prospect, according to The Athletic’s Dane Brugler .

“Johnson is a sticky cover man, both in man and zone,” Brugler wrote. “He plays with clean pedal mechanics to mirror and match in press man and flashes a burst to regain phase down the field. He can get ‘big-boyed’ at times by bigger receivers and in the run game, but he doesn’t go down without a fight.”

He is the No. 45 at On SI .

“Chris Johnson is versatile enough in coverage to play both man and zone,” On SI’s Justin Melo wrote. “Size and athleticism are at the center of an impressive make-up. Johnson is fluid enough to stay attached to his assignment, and he showed improved ball skills in 2025 with a career-high four interceptions.”

He is No. 59 at PFF . He had a superb final season with a 41.9 percent completion rate, zero touchdowns allowed, four interceptions and a 16.1 passer rating.

He is No. 77 at Sports Info Solutions .

“Johnson is a smart, athletic, and technically-sound corner who can be sticky in zone coverage and shows patience in press to be a contributor on the outside, but he will need to work on his play strength and abilities in off-man to round out his skill-set,” wrote SIS, which charged him with a 32 percent catch rate in 2025.

Also considered: Iowa State DT Domonique Orange, Kansas State C Sam Hecht. These are Green Bay’s other big needs. Maybe Gutekunst will be able to address the defensive line through roster cuts . There could be a solid group of one- or two-year rentals available. Calais Campbell could help, too . While he’s 40, he remains a quality player who would serve as a bridge between the players and new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon.

Center is a big need, too, though maybe Gutekunst can buy some time by re-signing Sean Rhyan. Otherwise, we took care of center in the third round.

Third Round: Texas A&M OL Trey Zuhn III

The Athletic’s Brugler lists Trey Zuhn III, who started at left tackle in college, as his No. 96 prospect. His scouting report screams a Packers lineman .

“A college left tackle who projects best inside at center, Zuhn is a solid athlete who understands positional leverage. It will only help that NFL scouts say he is an ‘off the charts’ type of kid who can play any of the five offensive line positions in a pinch.”

Zuhn was a four-year starter at left tackle. However, in 2025, he got a bit of work at center in several games, which set him up for success when he started at center against Missouri.

PFF charged him with two sacks and 10 total pressures during his final season.

Trey Zuhn III had the highest-pass block grade we’ve EVER given to an Offensive Lineman 😳👏@AggieFootball pic.twitter.com/qpK0Ntn8r8 — PFF College (@PFF_College) February 20, 2026

“A four-year starting left tackle with deep family ties to Texas A&M, Zuhn will likely slide inside to center or guard as a pro due to a lack of functional length,” NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote . “Zuhn projects as ‘solid’ more than ’standout’ but he could have a long career as a starter at center or guard while offering emergency help as a tackle.”

He might be a bit of a work in progress at center due to the relative lack of experience. Florida’s Jake Slaughter would be a plug-and-play pick but he was off the board at No. 80. The Packers also need help at defensive tackle but Florida State’s Darrell Jackson was off the board at No. 81 and nobody else was a worthy investment.

Athletics is in the DNA; his dad played football at Tulsa and his mom played volleyball at A&M.

Also considered: With 2024 third-round pick MarShawn Lloyd’s injury problems, the Packers could use a jolt at running back. Nebraska’s sure-handed Emmett Johnson was on the board.

Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker was available, too, but the need at center was more pressing than the need to bolster the guard/tackle depth. Drafting Dunker, though, would provide a ready-to-go replacement should the Packers move on from Aaron Banks next offseason.