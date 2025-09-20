Laugh at Bill’s Week 3 NFL Predictions
GREEN BAY; Wis. – The Green Bay Packers are 2-0. With two dominant wins over premier teams, they are third in scoring differential. The Cleveland Browns are 0-2. With a sputtering offense, they are third-to-last in scoring differential.
Sunday’s game won’t be nearly as easy as those numbers suggest.
No, Cleveland’s offense is not very good. Quarterback Joe Flacco is 40. In 2023, he propelled the Browns to the playoffs by averaging 7.9 yards per attempt. In two starts in 2025, he’s averaging only 5.4 yards per attempt.
The offensive line is OK, especially if right tackle Jack Conklin returns to the lineup. The running game with rookie Quinshon Judkins is OK. The passing-game weapons are OK with receiver Jerry Jeudy and tight end David Njoku. But it’s not enough, especially against a high-flying Packers defense that has been swarming and sensational. Flacco is too immobile and too prone to mistakes; a Packers defense with only one takeaway should have opportunities to flip the field.
The Packers will need a short field or two because Cleveland’s defense is tremendous. Don’t pay any attention to the 41 points allowed last week against the Ravens. The Browns gave up 24 points on scoring drives of less than 25 yards as well as a fumble-return touchdown.
The Packers’ offense will have three major issues.
One, the Browns’ run defense is great. Including completely bottling up future Hall of Famer Derrick Henry last week, the Browns have allowed 91 rushing yards, with minus-20 before contact and 111 yards after contact.
Two, a great run defense means third-and-long. Cleveland’s defense is led by All-Pro Myles Garrett, the 2023 NFL Defensive Player of the Year who has 3.5 sacks in two games this season after four consecutive seasons with at least 14 sacks. Garrett isn’t flying solo, though, as was the case with Detroit’s Aidan Hutchinson in Week 2. The Browns’ defensive front is tremendous, with Maliek Collins serving as the Devonte Wyatt of the unit.
Three, the Packers might have to line up without their two best passing-game weapons following Jayden Reed’s broken collarbone from last week and Tucker Kraft’s knee injury from Thursday. The cupboard isn’t bare for Jordan Love, but beating an elite defense with any consistency could be almost impossible if Josh Jacobs has nowhere to run and Love has nowhere to go before the pass rush arrives on the scene.
Nonetheless, two things will swing this game in Green Bay’s favor.
One, they are coming off a Thursday game. While it’s early in the season, fresh legs are always a good thing.
Two, the Packers are playing with an incredible level of confidence. This is a team that believes it should win every game.
Three, the Packers are due to make some game-changing plays, whether it’s a Love deep shot or a big takeaway. For as good as they’ve played through two weeks, this is far from a finished product and there’s another gear or two to hit.
Four, it’s Love vs. Flacco. When in doubt, take the better quarterback.
Packers-Browns Prediction
Added together, the Packers will do just enough to win the game, a victory clinched with a late defensive stand.
Prediction: Packers 16, Browns 10.
Last week’s prediction: Packers 27, Commanders 20.
Season record: 1-1.
NFL Week 3 Predictions
Thursday: Bills over Dolphins.
Early games: Falcons over Panthers; Texans over Jaguars; Vikings over Bengals; Patriots over Steelers; Eagles over Rams; Buccaneers over Jets; Colts over Titans; Commanders over Raiders.
Afternoon games: Chargers over Broncos; Seahawks over Saints; Cowboys over Bears; Cardinals over 49ers.
Primetime: Chiefs over Giants on Sunday; Ravens over Lions on Monday.
Last week: 13-3.
Season: 24-8.