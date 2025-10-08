What Channel for Packers-Bengals? TV Map, Broadcasters, Revenge Games
GREEN BAY; Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ home game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday will not be CBS Sports’ marquee afternoon matchup.
According to the broadcast map at 506 Sports, the game will air in the Upper Midwest. Fans in Wisconsin and Ohio along with Minnesota, Iowa, Indiana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Kentucky will get to watch the game. The game also will be available in parts of Illinois, Pennsylvania and a few other stats.
Kevin Harlan and Trent Green will be on the call.
Kickoff is set for 3:25 p.m.
San Francisco at Tampa Bay will be the national broadcast on CBS, with the A-team duo of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo on the call.
If you’re not in the Packers-Bengals footprint, you’ll have to subscribe to NFL+ or YouTube.
Otherwise, Wayne Larrivee and Larry McCarren will deliver the broadcast on the 54-station Packers Radio Network, with 97.3 The Game in Milwaukee the flagship station. Sports USA will handle the national broadcast, featuring Larry Kahn and former Bengals coach Marvin Lewis.
Both Teams Slumping
The Packers are 2-1-1, with a loss and a tie in their last two games. The Bengals are 2-3 with three consecutive lopsided losses.
Both teams, however, are in second place in their division, which is why the Bengals traded for Joe Flacco to replace injured superstar Joe Burrow.
“I don’t like giving the message three weeks in a row,” Bengals coach Zac Taylor said this week. “While I appreciate the heart and that we’re sticking together, I don’t like that. That’s not what the NFL is about. The NFL is about winning games and moving on to the next one and creating some momentum for yourself.
“We’re allowed to create momentum at different parts of the season. It hasn’t been these last three weeks. We’re allowed to start now. I do believe in these guys. If I’m betting, I’m betting on this team to find a way at 2-3, five games in, to be in contention for everything that we wanted to do. There’s a lot of football left, and I believe we’re going to get it done.”
The series is tied 7-7, with Green Bay winning the last two matchups in overtime – 27-24 in 2017 and 25-22 in 2021. Green Bay is 5-1 at Lambeau Field.
Packers-Bengals Revenge Games
A big key will be Green Bay’s running game attacking a Bengals defense that ranks 24th against the run but a reasonable 16th in yards allowed per carry. In the middle of that defense are a pair of former Packers defensive tackles who are led by a former Packers assistant coach.
- Bengals DT T.J. Slaton Jr. was a fifth-round draft pick by the Packers in 2021. He spent his first four seasons in Green Bay, starting every game in 2023 and 2024, before signing a two-year contract with the Bengals this offseason. Slaton has started all five games this season and has 21 tackles in 187 defensive snaps.
- Bengals DT Mike Pennel entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2014. He spent his first three seasons with the Packers, playing a total of 37 games and recording six of his career 15 tackles for losses. The 34-year-old isn’t a starter but has played 105 snaps this season.
- The Bengals’ defensive line coach and run-game coordinator is Jerry Montomgery, who was a defensive line coach in Green Bay from 2015 through 2023.
- Bengals LB Oren Burks was a third-round draft pick of the Packers in 2018. He spent four seasons with the Packers with seven starts during that span. In his first year with the Bengals, he’s played all five games with three starts and contributed 15 tackles.
- In 2017, Packers coach Matt LaFleur was the Rams’ offensive coordinator and Bengals coach Zac Taylor was the Rams’ assistant receivers coach. Taylor was the elevated quarterbacks coach in 2018, when Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion was the Rams’ backup.