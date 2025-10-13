Who Was MVP of Packers’ Victory Over Bengals?
Green Bay Packers running back Josh Jacobs delivered a sick performance against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.
While he was helping carry the offense to a 27-18 victory with his best performance of the season, Jacobs was having his own struggles.
“Yeah, I didn’t feel too good today,” Jacobs said after the game. “You can kind of tell right now, I don’t feel the best. Throwing up during the game, after, before the game. I really don’t know where it came from. I just kind of woke up this morning just not feeling my best. But I told them, the last time that I felt that way, I had 130 (yards) and two touchdowns.”
On Monday, coach Matt LaFleur called it Jacobs’ “flu game.” Regardless of whether Jacobs had the flu or just the common cold, he had a great game, running the ball 18 times for 93 yards and two touchdowns. He averaged 5.2 yards per carry, which was a season high, and tallied a season high in yards. He’s up to second in the league in rushing touchdowns and total touchdowns with six.
He also had a great game through the air, bringing in all five of his targets for 57 yards, including a 29-yard catch and run that he brought down to the 6-yard line to set up his first touchdown of the game.
While Jacobs is a great player, one thing that is of critical importance in creating production in the run game is consistency up front. After dealing with injuries to the offensive line the past few weeks and having three starters questionable for Sunday’s game, the Packers’ offensive line was able to play a full game together.
“There was some really good runs in there in terms of being able to make people miss and the physicality,” LaFleur said. “I thought our O-line, in some moments, did a really nice job coming off the ball, creating some lanes for him.”
The No. 1 line, which included Jordan Morgan replacing veteran Sean Rhyan at right guard, allowed only one sack and created holes for Jacobs throughout the game. Their best work came on Jacobs’ 14-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
“I know on that second touchdown, I could’ve probably fell and got up and still scored,” Jacobs said. “Probably one of the best block plays I’ve ever had in my career, so shoutout to O-line.”
Finally able to get past the line of scrimmage without being hit by defenders, Jacobs was able to make things happen like he did last season.
“It’s great for us to have such a playmaker behind us that can find holes and not just find holes but he's a back who can break tackles,” said left guard Aaron Banks, who was inactive against Dallas before the bye and had played less than one-and-a-half games before Sunday. “One guy taking him down, it's not easy. Yeah, it's great to have him behind us.”
Jacobs, who is sixth in rushing yards after contract, has said that it usually takes around three to four weeks for a running game to really get going. That has proven to be the case, as his last two games have been his best of the season.
“It feels good as a runner to be able to feel like you’re dominating,” Jacobs said, “and that’s always a thing that you can always feel, especially on offense when the defense starts to get tired of you hitting them, starts to get tired of you going right at them.
“That’s something that we definitely felt. There was a lot of guys today, even in the passing game, where we made a lot of guys miss in space, and I think that’s something that we just need to keep improving on each week.”
After the Bengals pulled within 10-7 to start the third quarter, the Packers responded. On the first play of the fourth quarter, a pair of double-team blocks at the point of attack allowed Jacobs to sprint untouched up the middle and plow through a couple defenders near the goal line for a 14-yard touchdown.
“It was fun, because I just handed the ball to him and I felt the hole just open up – like the Red Sea is what we were saying on the sideline – and he just hit it,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “He’s a hard person to tackle when he’s got a full head of steam, just ran through two guys and carried them to the end zone.”
While it was Jacobs leading the charge, it was a full team effort from the Packers that brought home the win.
Love had another good game, completing 19-of-26 passes for 259 yards and one touchdown but a red-zone interception on the opening series. He added 26 yards on six runs (not including a kneel-down to end the game), including three for first downs.
Rookie receiver Matthew Golden had his best game, bringing in three catches for 86 yards and two carries for 16 more yards for his first 100-yard game. With increasing comfort, Golden has logged a career high in receiving yards each of the past three games.
Even with limited targets, Tucker Kraft caught two passes for 43 yards and scored his third touchdown of the season.
The defense had a strong first half and the special teams was much improved, even without kicker Brandon McManus. His replacement, Lucas Havrisik, was perfect on the day, making both his field-goal attempts, including a 39-yarder that essentially clinched the game. Savion Williams averaged 32 yards per kickoff return and Bo Melton added a 36-yard return.
While it was a solid team-wide performance, it was Jacobs who led the way as he continued the momentum built during the second half of the Dallas game. This coming week, he will face a Cardinals defense that ranks 13th against the run and 17th in yards per carry.
“I don’t think a lot of people want to tackle him when he gets rolling,” Love said. “I think our O-line did a great job creating some holes in the run game. He’s just one of those guys, just hand the ball to him, let him go eat.”