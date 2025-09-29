Who Were MVPs of Packers-Cowboys Sunday Night Tie?
The Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys battled to a 40-40 tie on Sunday night. It was a wild, record-setting matchup in which, for the first time in NFL history, nine consecutive drives resulted in a go-ahead or game-tying score.
On the stat sheet, not only was the score the same for both teams, but the stats looked nearly identical across the board. Jordan Love and Dak Prescott had similar games, both with 31 completions for more than 300 yards and three touchdowns.
The running backs were similar, as well. Josh Jacobs ran for 86 yards while Javonte Williams had 85. Jacobs had two touchdowns to Williams’ one, and Jacobs led the Packers in receiving yards with 71 while Williams only had 15.
In a game with both teams having similar success, it was two receivers who stood out and took home co-MVP honors.
For the Cowboys, it was George Pickens that kept them in this game all the way through overtime. He finished with eight catches for 134 yards and two touchdowns. He also helped the Cowboys keep their drives alive, having seven of his eight receptions go for first downs.
His two touchdowns tied his career high, which he set with the Steelers in 2023 against the Bengals. That was also the only game in which he had more than 134 yards. Pickens rose to the occasion with one of the best nights of his career in the first game the Cowboys had to play without All-Pro CeeDee Lamb. The Cowboys needed Pickens to step up to have a chance, and he responded.
Pickens made arguably the play of the game near the end of the first half, a 28-yard catch that he brought in over cornerback Nate Hobbs and safety Evan Williams to set up the Cowboys’ first touchdown of the game.
Moments later, after Jordan Love’s pivotal fumble, Pickens hauled in a 15-yard touchdown catch against Hobbs to put the Cowboys in front 16-13 at halftime.
Pickens was one of the best players on the field overall and was the best player for the Cowboys, seemingly always finding himself open and being the main catalyst for the Cowboys staying alive all night. Of Dallas’ nine plays of 14-plus yards, Pickens had five.
One of those big plays was a 28-yard touchdown to give the Cowboys a 37-34 lead with 43 seconds remaining. Pickens caught the ball at the 20, eluded Carrington Valentine and raced up the sideline to the end zone. In overtime, Pickens found a hole in Green Bay’s zone for a 22-yard gain on third-and-4.
“No surprises, honestly. I’m super-proud of him. He played just as I expected him to play,” Prescott said.
The MVP for the Packers was Romeo Doubs. In the 2023 playoffs at Dallas, he caught six passes for 151 yards and one touchdown. That represents the only 100-yard game of his career. On Sunday, he caught six passes for 58 yards and a career-high three touchdowns. He also was a drive-extender for the Packers, with five of his six receptions being for first downs.
“I think Rome is who he is, man. He’s a dawg,” Jacobs told reporters after the game. “I’m glad he’s getting the credit that he deserves. I feel like whenever it’s a 50/50 ball, he’s going to win that opp. We love what he does for this team. He’s a difference-maker for this team. People have to start adjusting for him. He came up big, man, in a lot of the plays and a lot of the moments that we needed. So, hopefully, we can just keep stacking.”
Doubs was Jordan Love’s favorite target, leading the team in targets and receptions. He was second to Jacobs in receiving yards.
Doubs’ third touchdown was clutch, coming on third down and giving the Packers the lead with less than 2 minutes to play in regulation. He also converted a third-and-8 at the start of the drive.
He added one reception during the Packers’ overtime drive.
Despite the career performance, Doubs chose to look at the game as a whole rather than just how he played.
“Honestly, bro, this is a team thing,” Doubs said. “I would not like to speak upon my end. Obviously, it was pretty good on my end, but I think there’s always a bigger picture in this league.”
Doubs will have some time to reflect on his great individual performance, as the Packers go into their bye week with Doubs coming off one of the best games of his career but the team delivering back-to-back disappointing performances.
“I will say this, that we know who we are as a team,” Doubs said. “We know what we’re capable of. Wins, losses or ties, there is always a way to improve.”