Packers 53-Man Roster Projection Before Training Camp
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers training camp will open for business with the first practice of the summer on Wednesday. What happens on Ray Nitschke Field will be the basis for players winning spots on the roster and roles on the team.
“Ultimately, you want to get the best 53, but I think the way the NFL is today, it’s really a 69-man roster,” coach Matt LaFleur said last year.
With that sentence as a backdrop, here’s our first stab at picking the Packers’ “best 53” and building “a 69-man roster.”
Quarterbacks (4)
Veterans: Jordan Love, Malik Willis, Sean Clifford.
Rookies/first-year: Taylor Elgersma (undrafted).
On the 53 (2): Jordan Love, Malik Willis.
Why: Quarterback was expected to be one of the hottest battles in training camp last summer. Instead, it turned out to be a dud, which necessitated the trade for Willis, with the Packers rescuing him from the purgatory that is the Titans franchise. Willis was as good in Green Bay as he was bad in Tennessee. He won two starts and led go-ahead drives in two relief performances.
Tough decision: None, though Willis is entering his final season under contract. If, for instance, Elgersma impresses during the preseason, would Green Bay be compelled to keep him on the 53 to make sure the 2026 backup remains with the team?
Practice squad: Elgersma.
Running Backs (6)
Veterans: Josh Jacobs, MarShawn Lloyd, Emanuel Wilson, Chris Brooks.
Rookies/first-year: Amar Johnson (undrafted), Jalen White (undrafted).
On the 53 (3): Jacobs, Lloyd, Wilson.
Why: Jacobs is Jacobs, the stud of the group and the player who carried the offense on his back last season. Wilson was a productive backup, and Lloyd comes with third-round pedigree. So long as he stays healthy, his explosiveness could make him a real X-factor in providing some big plays and keeping Jacobs’ legs fresh.
Tough decision: Releasing Brooks and going with three backs. This is a strong roster. There have been times when our projection got stuck at 51 players and another couple players needed to be added to get to 53. Not so this year. Brooks is an NFL-quality player who has shown he can run and block. He is deserving of being on the roster; three backs vs. four could be the first real dilemma.
Practice squad: Brooks, Johnson.
Receivers (13)
Veterans: Romeo Doubs, Christian Watson, Jayden Reed, Dontayvion Wicks, Malik Heath, Bo Melton, Mecole Hardman (free agent).
Rookies/first-year: Matthew Golden (first round), Savion Williams (third round), Julian Hicks (returning practice squad), Cornelius Johnson (returning practice squad), Sam Brown (undrafted), Will Sheppard (undrafted).
On the 53 (6): Doubs, Reed, Wicks, Golden, Williams, Heath.
On PUP: Watson (ACL).
Why: Last year, the strength of the receiver corps was supposed to be in the numbers, with a lot of weapons capable of being the man on any given Sunday. That’s on steroids for this year with the additions of Golden in the first round, Williams in the third round and Hardman in free agency. It’s easy to project nine receivers on Green Bay’s roster being on a 53-man roster for Week 1.
Tough decision: Heath vs. Melton vs Hardman for the sixth spot. Will the Packers take the best of the rest to be that sixth receiver or will there be a specific role in mind?
Heath is the physical blocker. With Watson, whose physicality is an underrated asset, set to miss the start of the season, Heath could fill a valuable role. Melton could fill two roles if he shows he can play cornerback. Hardman had some quality years as a receiver and has a strong track record as a productive and sure-handed returner. His ability in that phase could take some of the burden off Keisean Nixon and Reed. Ultimately, a run-first offense requires perimeter blockers, so the choice was Heath.
Practice squad: Johnson, Melton.
Tight Ends (6)
Veterans: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, John FitzPatrick.
Rookies/first-year: Messiah Swinson (returning practice squad), Johnny Lumpkin (was on practice squad early last season).
On the 53 (3): Kraft, Musgrave, Sims.
Why: Kraft and Musgrave are going into Year 3 but haven’t been on the field much together. Will this be the year? Kraft looks like an emerging star while Musgrave needs a strong training camp to jump-start his career after it took him until Week 18 to have a catch of longer than 6 yards.
Tough decision: Sims or FitzPatrick, or Sims and FitzPatrick? Again, this is a deep roster and tough decisions will need to be made from a numbers perspective. If Kraft and Musgrave are healthy, they will command the lion’s share of the snaps. That would make the No. 3 more about special teams, and that’s where Sims’ athleticism gives him the edge over the physical FitzPatrick or intriguing Swinson.
Practice squad: Swinson.
Offensive Line (16)
Veterans: LT Rasheed Walker, LG Aaron Banks (free agent), C Elgton Jenkins, RG Sean Rhyan, RT Zach Tom, T/G Jordan Morgan, T/G Kadeem Telfort, T/G Travis Glover, C/G Jacob Monk, C Trey Hill (returning practice squad).
Rookies/first-year: T/G Anthony Belton (second round), G/T John Williams (seventh round), G Donovan Jennings (returning practice squad), T Brant Banks (undrafted), G Tyler Cooper (undrafted), G J.J. Lippe (undrafted).
On the 53 (10): Walker, Banks, Jenkins, Rhyan, Tom, Morgan, Belton, Monk, Telfort, Williams.
Why: The first seven are stone-cold locks. Monk spent the summer playing center in place of Jenkins; being the backup center is a sure-fire path to a roster spot. So, give him an eighth spot. Green Bay has taken 10 (or 11) linemen into the season each of the past three years.
Tough decision: Williams vs. Telfort vs. Glover vs. Jennings. Williams was a seventh-round pick this year who fits Green Bay’s mold as an athletic, intelligent college left tackle. He missed the offseason practices and is on PUP to start training camp. For now, time is on his side. Telfort is entering his third year with the team after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2023. Glover was a sixth-round pick in 2024. Jennings was a coveted undrafted free agent last year who the Packers kept on the practice squad, even though he was sidelined by a knee injury. For now, we’ll go with Williams because the Packers love developing linemen and Telfort because he was the better player last year.
Practice squad: Glover, Jennings, Cooper.
Defensive Ends (8)
Veterans: Rashan Gary, Lukas Van Ness, Kingsley Enagbare, Brenton Cox, Arron Mosby.
Rookies/first-year: Barryn Sorrell (fourth round), Collin Oliver (fifth round), Deslin Alexandre (returning practice squad).
On the 53 (6): Gary, Van Ness, Enagbare, Cox, Sorrell, Oliver.
Why: The top three are locks, and Cox showed some tantalizing pass-rushing talent after the midseason trade of Preston Smith gave him a path to playing time.
Tough decision: Will the Packers keep one or both of their draft picks? I initially went with only Sorrell but the Packers’ pass rush was so inconsistent last year. Maybe Oliver, who missed the offseason practices and is on PUP to start training camp, can provide some juice on passing downs while creating havoc on special teams.
Practice squad: Mosby.
Defensive Tackles (8)
Veterans: Kenny Clark, Devonte Wyatt, Karl Brooks, Colby Wooden.
Rookies/first-year: Warren Brinson (sixth round), Nazir Stackhouse (undrafted), James Ester (returning practice squad), Keith Randolph (undrafted 2024).
On the 53 (5): Clark, Wyatt, Brooks, Wooden, Brinson.
Why: The four veterans probably are locks. The question is whether the Packers have enough beef to stop the run after fielding a top unit last season.
Tough decision: Brinson or Stackhouse, or Brinson and Stackhouse? I initially went with both players but the 4-3 scheme only allows two on the field at a time. Plus, Van Ness can move inside on passing downs. Finally, while a backup defensive end should provide some impact on special teams, 327 pounds of Stackhouse isn’t going to be running downfield on kickoff coverage anytime soon. We’ll go with Brinson as the fifth player because he was drafted, even though Stackhouse could be a bigger factor against the run.
Practice squad: Stackhouse, Randolph.
Linebackers (7)
Veterans: Quay Walker, Isaiah McDuffie, Edgerrin Cooper, Ty’Ron Hopper, Kristian Welch (free agent), Isaiah Simmons (free agent).
Rookies/first-year: Jamon Johnson (undrafted).
On the 53 (5): Cooper, Walker, McDuffie, Hopper, Simmons.
Why: This group is loaded on paper. Walker will be flanked by McDuffie and Cooper in the base defense. Hopper, essentially given a redshirt season as a third-round pick last year, will move up a notch with Eric Wilson leaving in free agency. That leaves a fifth spot in what should be a hotly contested battle.
Tough decision: Simmons vs. Welch vs. Johnson. You can make a case for all three. Simmons, who was the eighth pick of the 2020 draft by the Cardinals, had strong production in 2021 and 2022. His size, athleticism and versatility could make him an intriguing option for defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley and a weapon for special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia. Welch is a proven player on special teams who is back in Green Bay after contributing on special teams in 2023 and a strong camp in 2024. Johnson, an undrafted rookie, was Butkus Award finalist while at Georgia.
Practice squad: Johnson.
Cornerbacks (10)
Veterans: Keisean Nixon, Carrington Valentine, Nate Hobbs (free agent), Isaiah Dunn (futures contract), Gregory Junior (free agent).
Rookies/first year: Kamal Hadden (returning practice squad), Kalen King (returning practice squad), Micah Robinson (seventh round), Johnathan Baldwin (undrafted), Tyron Herring (undrafted).
On the 53 (5): Nixon, Valentine, Hobbs, Hadden, TBA after final roster cuts.
Why: This, on paper, is the worst position on the roster. The top trio of Nixon, Valentine and Hobbs might be fine, but the depth is akin to reading only the front cover of a Dr. Seuss story. You’d assume general manager Brian Gutekunst and his pro scouts will give the group of young players, which includes the multitasking Melton, some time before scouring the waiver wire.
Tough decision: Finding enough players. This will be a critical training camp. Fortunately, the Packers need to figure out what they’re doing at receiver and get the rookies ready, so there should be plenty of high-quality reps to figure out what they’re doing at cornerback. After the three veterans, the remaining seven on the depth chart played a grand total of zero snaps of defense in the NFL last year.
Practice squad: King, Robinson, Baldwin.
Safeties (7)
Veterans: Xavier McKinney, Evan Williams, Javon Bullard, Zayne Anderson, Kitan Oladapo.
Rookies/first-year: Omar Brown (returning practice squad), Kahzir Brown (undrafted).
On the 53 (5): McKinney, Williams, Bullard, Oladapo, Anderson.
Why: Really, it’s hard to see any other outcome.
Tough decision: None, though Omar Brown, even though he went undrafted last year, is a quality prospect.
Practice squad: None, though Baldwin, while listed as a cornerback, played safety during the offseason practices.
Specialists (3)
Veterans: K Brandon McManus, P Daniel Whelan, LS Matt Orzech.
On the 53 (3): McManus, Whelan, Orzech.
Why: Orzech hasn’t been perfect but he apparently has been perfect enough to not have a challenger.
Tough decision: None.
Practice squad: None. Australlian kicker Alex Hale, who had a roster exemption as the International Player Pathway player, was released on Monday.
