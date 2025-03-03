Packers 7-Round NFL Mock Drafts: Scouting Combine Winners Edition
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Scouting Combine complete, the objective for our latest seven-round Green Bay Packers mock drafts was to address areas of need with high-end athletes.
We did two runs, with Pro Football Network’s simulator and the next with Pro Football Focus’ simulator. The focus was not on the best player available but a quality player with elite athleticism.
Pro Football Network
First Round: Texas A&M edge Shemar Stewart
With three seasons of 1.5 sacks, Stewart has late-round production. At the Scouting Combine and, before that, the Senior Bowl, he showed Hall of Fame potential.
At 6-foot-5 and 267 pounds, Stewart ran his 40 in 4.59 seconds with a 40-inch vertical and 10-foot, 11-inch broad jump. Added together, his Relative Athletic Score was a perfect 10.0. It was always iffy that he’d get to Green Bay’s spot at No. 23 but, who knows, maybe his lackluster production in a strong defensive line class will cause him to tumble.
Second Round: Iowa State CB Darien Porter
Porter played three years of receiver before switching to defense. In three seasons on defense, he played 694 snaps. That’s not much experience. But he allowed just 5-of-17 passing in 2024, according to PFF, with zero touchdowns, three interceptions and a 4.7 passer rating.
While Porter doesn’t have much experience, he has incredible tools. At 6-foot-2 7/8, he ran his 40 in 4.3 seconds. With elite testing numbers in most phases, his RAS was 9.99; only his 36 1/2-inch vertical kept him from a perfect 10.0.
Third Round: Georgia C Jared Wilson
Wilson was a one-year starter who allowed zero sacks and six total pressures in 2024. Of 1,014 career snaps, 921 came at center.
Wilson’s 4.84 in the 40 was the fastest among the linemen at the Combine, and he posted elite marks in every phase for a RAS of 9.98. At 6-foot-3 and 310 pounds, only his lack of height kept him from a perfect 10.0.
Fourth Round: Indiana DT C.J. West
After four years at Kent State, West had two sacks and eight tackles for losses at Indiana in 2024.
The 316-pounder was hauling with a 4.95 in the 40 and a 33-inch vertical. His 9.14 RAS was dinged because he’s only 6-foot-1 1/8.
Fifth Round: Tennessee WR Dont’e Thornton
How can the Packers replace Christian Watson? How about with a similar skill-set. At 6-foot-4 5/8 and 205 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.30 seconds – second-fastest among the receivers – for a RAS of 9.83.
In four seasons, Thornton caught only 65 passes, but he led the nation with a 25.4-yard average in 2024, when he caught 26 passes for 661 yards and six touchdowns.
Sixth Round: Alabama A&M OT Carson Vinson
Vinson has a wealth of experience with 3,428 snaps in five seasons, with 3,417 at left tackle. His sack count went from seven in 2021 to five in 2022 to three in 2023 to two in 2024.
At 6-foot-7 1/8 and 314 pounds 34 1/2-inch arms, he ran his 40 in 5.12 seconds and posted a RAS of 9.39.
Seventh Round: Florida CB Jason Marshall Jr.
Marshall had one interception in 2021 and another in 2022, then broke up a career-high 10 passes in 2023. He was limited to seven games in 2024, when he allowed a catch rate of 52.6 percent.
At 6-foot 3/8 and 194 pounds, he ran his 40 in 4.48 seconds with a 37.5-inch vertical and posted a RAS of 9.03.
Seventh Round: UCLA LB Kain Medrano
As a sixth-year senior, Medrano posted career highs of 72 tackles, 11 tackles for losses and two interceptions.
Medrano was the fastest linebacker in Indy with a 4.46 in the 40. He was explosive in the jumps, and while he’s got height (6-foot-2 7/8), he lacks size (222 pounds). His RAS was 9.72.
What went wrong?
This would be a wild draft, with the first-round pick unproductive, the Day 2 picks being one-year wonders and just one receiver with minimal production.
Pro Football Focus
First Round: Oregon DT Derrick Harmon
After three seasons at Michigan State, Harmon was dominant with five sacks and 11 tackles for losses in 2024. His 55 pressures were 12 more than any other defensive tackle, according to PFF.
Harmon boasts excellent size (6-foot-4 1/2, 313 pounds) and speed (4.95 in the 40). He did not have enough numbers for a Relative Athletic Score but he was well on his way to one in the high 9s.
Second Round: Iowa State WR Jayden Higgins
Higgins caught 87 passes for 1,185 yards and nine touchdowns. He had five 100-yard games and dropped only two passes.
What’s not to like about 6-foot-4 1/8 and 214 pounds with 4.47 speed and a 39-inch vertical? His RAS was 9.85.
Third Round: Arizona OT Jonah Savaiinaea
In three seasons, Jordan Morgan’s former teammate allowed eight sacks. He played left tackle and right tackle in 2024, mostly right tackle in 2023 and fully at right guard in 2022.
Savaiinaea’s RAS was “only” 9.12 because he measured 6-foot-4 1/8, which is tall in the real world but not so much for an offensive tackle. However, the 324-pounder ran his 40 in 4.95. His 33 7/8-inch arms should allow him to stay at tackle.
Fourth Round: Miami DE Tyler Baron
After four seasons at Tennessee, Baron had 5.5 sacks and 11 tackles for losses in his one season at Miami. He was tough against the run and even has some coverage experience.
At 6-foot-4 5/8 and 258 pounds, Baron’s 4.62 in the 40 and 35.5-inch vertical led to a 9.30 RAS.
Fifth Round: Maryland CB Robert Longerbeam
Longerbeam allowed a catch rate of just 50.5 percent while seeing extensive playing time in four seasons. He had double-digits pass breakups in three seasons and five career interceptions.
At 5-foot-11 and 175 pounds, Longerbeam is a bit on the small side but his athleticism (4.39 in the 40, 11-foot, 2-inch broad jump) is excellent, leading to an 8.78 RAS.
Sixth Round LSU G Miles Frazier
After playing left tackle at Florida International, Frazier played mostly left guard in 2022 and mostly right guard in 2023 and 2024. His 3,283 career snaps in five seasons include 782 at left tackle, 594 at left guard, 1,814 at right guard and 89 at right tackle. He allowed zero sacks in 2024.
At 6-foot-5 5/8 and 317 pounds, his 5.24 in the 40 was OK but his jumps were elite, creating a RAS of 9.59.
Seventh Round: UTSA CB Zah Frazier
If you love Iowa State’s Darien Porter, you’ll like Frazier. He’s 6-foot-2 7/8 with 4.36 speed, good for a RAS of 9.28. Like Porter, he’s long on tools and short on experience.
After playing 98 snaps in 2022 and 2023, he played 498 in 2024, when he allowed 19-of-40 passing with one touchdown allowed, six interceptions and a 36.9 passer rating.
Seventh Round: Oklahoma State LB Nickolas Martin
Martin was a stud in 2023 with 140 tackles, six sacks, 16 tackles for losses and two interceptions. A knee injury limited him to five games in 2024, when he had 47 tackles, one sack and eight TFLs.
Martin’s undersized; at 5-foot-11 1/2 and 221 pounds, he might not even be a consideration. But his 4.53 in the 40, 38-inch vertical and 26 reps on the bench mean he’s got plenty of tools. His RAS was 8.88.
What went wrong?
By skipping cornerback in the first three rounds, the depth was gone. So, it was important to take two in hopes of finding one who can eventually contribute. With Jaire Alexander on the trade block and Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell and Corey Ballentine hitting free agency, the Packers will need to at least retool the bottom of the depth chart.