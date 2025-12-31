Packers Make Two More Additions to Practice Squad

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers continued a busy week of transactions on Wednesday by signing offensive lineman Karsen Barnhart and cornerback Tyron Herring to the practice squad. Both players were on the practice field.

Barnhart went undrafted out of Michigan last year after all-conference seasons in 2022 and 2023. His 31 career starts included nine at left tackle, 17 at right tackle, two at left guard and three at right guard. He spent his entire rookie season with the Los Angeles Chargers, starting from training camp and through the preseason to a season-long stint on the practice squad. He started at left tackle, right tackle and right guard as a graduate senior in 2023.

Barnhart was released by the Chargers at the end of camp this summer. He served brief practice-squad stints with the Broncos in October and Buccaneers in November.

“I think I’ll make a big impact as somebody that cares and wants to make the locker room better,” he told The Draft Network before the 2024 draft . “I’m going to be a team-first player. I’m going to do what’s best for the team. That’s something that was instilled in me at Michigan. I’ll do whatever is asked of me, whatever my coach needs. I’m just happy for this opportunity. I’m very excited for what comes next.”

This preseason, he played 175 snaps on offense, with 145 at right guard and 29 at left guard. He allowed zero sacks and nine pressures in the four-game exhibition slate.

Herring is an undrafted rookie from Delaware. He spent training camp with the Packers and served a brief stint on the practice squad at midseason.

Herring was the hero of the Packers’ preseason win at Indianapolis when his big hit against tight end Jelani Woods prevented a game-deciding touchdown.

“There was a long pause,” he said afterward. “Once they signaled it was out, that was awesome, It was good.”

“All my thought was just make the tackle, that’s all I’m thinking,” Herring said later. “I had the speed turned, came down, and all I’m thinking is make the tackle.”

Herring was a semifinalist for the William Campbell Trophy – aka the Academic Heisman – and was selected for the East-West Shrine Game.

“Smart kid, will play special teams in the NFL early, has the size-length athletic ability to do so,” the Shrine Bowl’s Eric Galko said .

The Packers need as much help as they can get at cornerback. Nate Hobbs (knee) and Kamal Hadden (ankle) suffered significant injuries during Saturday’s loss to the Ravens. Hadden was placed on injured reserve on Tuesday and Hobbs probably will join him.

To replenish the group, the Packers promoted Shemar Bartholomew and Jaylin Simpson from the practice squad. That left only rookie Johnathan Baldwin on the practice squad.

In 25 career games which includes 18 starts, he has completed 63.6 percent of his passes for 4,002 yards with 16 touchdowns, 14 interceptions and an 82.6 passer rating. Plus, he’s rushed for 293 yards (3.8 average) and five touchdowns. All five rushing touchdowns came in 2023, when he started 13 games for the Falcons.

What can he add on short notice?

“Well, we’ll find out,” coach Matt LaFleurr said, “Luckily for all of us, he’s had experience in similar systems. In regards to shoot, he was with Vegas last year with [Packers assistant Luke] Getsy. He’s been in Atlanta with Arthur Smith and Arthur and I have obviously worked together before. So, there is some common language, I would say. just talking to him.

“He was in Minnesota, and I’m sure that Kevin (O’Connell’s) got some common language that we use that dates back to when we were all together, or when we were at separate times with Sean (McVay) in L.A. So, he seems like a smart guy, and we’ll see how fast he can pick it up.”

