Packers-Bears Injury Report: MarShawn Lloyd Practices With New Injury
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The good news is explosive rookie running back MarShawn Lloyd, after missing seven games while on injured reserve with an ankle injury, returned to practice for the Green Bay Packers on Wednesday.
The bad news is he’s on the initial injury report with an additional injury.
Lloyd was limited participation with ankle and hamstring injuries, which perhaps explains why coach Matt LaFleur spoke cautiously about what Lloyd can add in a crowded backfield for Sunday’s game at the Chicago Bears.
“We’ll see where he’s at (and) taking it one day at a time,” LaFleur said after practice but before the injury report was released. “Obviously, he’s got a skill-set that we really liked, and his ability to do some things out of the backfield as well as in the backfield. So, we’re just going to take it one day at a time with him.
“If he can contribute, great. If not, then, obviously, we’ve got a lot of confidence in those other guys.”
Lloyd missed the start of training camp with a hip injury and most of the preseason with a hamstring injury. In his NFL debut against the Colts in Week 2, he suffered an ankle injury that sent him to injured reserve.
“His ability to get through that line, I think getting him back will help us create more explosive plays,” quarterback Jordan Love said. “Obviously, he’s a guy we’re going to want to get the rock to but, at the same time, Josh (Jacobs) is playing so well, too. I think just getting him back in the lineup, getting him some touches, is going to be very, very huge this week.”
The other big news on the injury report is the status of Love.
Love was full participation with the groin injury sustained at Jacksonville. In the game before the bye against the Lions, Love didn’t practice on Wednesday and participated only in individual drills on Thursday.
So, the bye week appears to be just what the doctor ordered.
“Any time you miss a day and aren’t able to practice is obviously not ideal, like I’ve talked about before,” Love said. “But it’s one of those things, control what you can control. Got to go out there and get those mental reps, be great in the film room throughout the week.
“But, yeah, being out there, 100 percent, feeling good, is what I’d like to keep it throughout the rest of the season.”
Love didn’t use the injury or the lack of practice time as an excuse for his performance against the Lions, which included a pick-six just before halftime and the Packers falling into a 24-3 hole in the third quarter.
“Whenever you’re not 100 percent with injuries, it’s going to affect whatever, but I take it upon myself, if I’m good enough to be out there, I’m feeling that responsibility to be at my best, so that’s never an excuse.
“Obviously, there’s things that you’re limited doing, moving out the pocket, things like that, but any time you’re out there on the field, you got to be able to go out there and play your best for myself, for the guys around me and for this team, so that’s never an excuse I’m going to use.”
The only player who did not practice was backup defensive tackle Colby Wooden. He had been playing through a knee injury but landed on the injury report because of his shoulder.
The three players who were inactive against the Lions before the bye due to injuries – cornerback Jaire Alexander, safety Evan Williams and center Josh Myers – were limited participation.
“Yeah, feel good,” Williams said. “Just trying to take it day by day, get a little better each day and see how I feel come Sunday.
Myers, who practiced with a big wrap on his left hand, said he is “hopeful” he’ll be able to play on Sunday.
“It helped,” Myers said of the bye. “I was in pretty rough shape, so it definitely helped.”
For the Bears, who gave up nine sacks in last week’s loss to the Patriots, starting offensive tackles Braxton Jones and Darnell Wright were limited participation but left guard Teven Jenkins was one of five players who did not practice.
Jones missed the last two games and Wright was out last week.
“It's going to be nice going back out there, obviously, against a great division team,” Jones said.
Starting safety Jaquan Brisker (concussion) will miss a fifth consecutive game, Bears coach Matt Eberflus said.
Packers Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: DT Colby Wooden (shoulder).
Limited: CB Jaire Alexander (knee), DT Kenny Clark (toe), RB Josh Jacobs (groin), RB MarShawn Lloyd (ankle/hamstring), C Josh Myers (wrist), S Evan Williams (hamstring).
Full: DE Kingsley Enagbare (elbow), QB Jordan Love (groin).
Bears Wednesday Injury Report
Did not participate: OT Kiran Amegadjie (calf), S Jaquan Brisker (concussion), LG Teven Jenkins (ankle), S Tarvarius Moore (concussion), DE Montez Sweat (ankle),
Limited: LT Braxton Jones (knee) LB Noah Sewell (knee), DE Darrell Taylor (knee), RT Darnell Wright (knee).
Full: None.
