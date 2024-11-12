Consensus NFL Power Rankings: Where Are Packers After Week 10?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers wound up dropping five spots in the Packers On SI Consensus NFL Power Rankings due to their loss to the Detroit Lions.
Before their big Week 9 showdown against the Detroit Lions, the Packers had risen to No. 4. The Packers fell to No. 7 after losing to the Lions, then dropped two more spots following their Week 10 bye.
What are the Consensus Power Rankings? We take eight sets of national power rankings and turn them into one all-knowing and all-powerful power ranking.
Green Bay is seventh, eighth or ninth in all eight rankings.
Here’s what the national experts are saying, with links to their full rankings.
The Athletic: 7th
The Packers are down one spot in Josh Kendall’s rankings. This week’s theme is his 1-to-10 quarterback confidence rating. He gave Jordan Love a six, which is one behind Detroit’s Jared Goff and one better than Minnesota’s Sam Darnold and Chicago’s Caleb Williams.
“Jordan Love’s problem, and problem may be a relative word in this context, is that he just signed a $220 million contract, and he has thrown an NFL-high 10 interceptions. He’s 19th in EPA per dropback (.02), and his season has to have Green Bay fans a little worried that he’s a good quarterback who had an elite finish to the 2023 season rather than an elite quarterback.”
Sports Illustrated: 8th
The Packers dropped a spot in Conor Orr’s rankings.
“The Packers slide a bit but only because of a top-tier logjam at the moment. Matt LaFleur’s club has a big rivalry game against Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers bookended by a matchup against the Bears and another against the Dolphins. In short: Green Bay should do some serious work toward solidifying a postseason berth before depending on second matchups with the Vikings and Lions.”
CBS Sports: 8th
The Packers are steady in Pete Prisco’s rankings.
“They come off their much-needed bye – injuries were piling up – with a division road game at Chicago. Jordan Love should be much healthier after the week off, which is a good thing for this team.”
Yahoo: 8th
Frank Schwab dropped the Packers one spot heading into what has been a lopsided rivalry game against the Bears.
“Seeing the Bears this week is probably good news for the Packers. Green Bay has won 10 in a row and 15 of 16 against Chicago. And the Bears’ offensive struggles come at the right time for the Packers’ defense.”
ESPN: 9th
ESPN’s beat writers dropped the Packers a spot.
The weekly theme is non-quarterback MVP, with Packers beat writer Rob Demovsky selecting big-play safety Xavier McKinney.
“McKinney, a free agent addition, has a shot at becoming the first defensive back to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year since Troy Polamalu in 2010. He leads the NFL with seven takeaways (6 interceptions, 1 forced fumble) and has helped transform the Packers into a turnover-centric team. They've already surpassed their takeaway total from last season (19).”
NFL.com: 9th
The Packers slipped one spot in Eric Edholm’s ranking. He likes where Green Bay stands after the bye, especially with Chicago slumping and Minnesota struggling a bit.
As part of more extensive comments, Edholm wrote: “The most interesting development recently was the trade of Preston Smith (who had a sack in Pittsburgh's win over Washington on Sunday), especially considering the Packers are in contention and have some pass-rush concerns. … There are other issues, such as Green Bay's penalties, occasional problems stopping the run and Jordan Love's interceptions, but this has looked like a playoff team most of the season. Let's see if those worries persist down the stretch.
Pro Football Talk: 9th
Mike Florio, who kept the Packers at No. 9, wonders about any potential hangover from getting drubbed by Detroit.
“Is the bye week enough time to recover from what happened to them against the Lions?”
Fox Sports: 9th
The Packers dipped one spot in Dave Helman’s rankings.
“Bit of a bummer the way Sunday played out for the Packers. It looked very possible that both Minnesota and Detroit were going to find ways to lose, and both managed to win. No matter, Green Bay still has four division games to try to gain ground in the standings.”
This Week’s Opponent: Chicago Bears
The Bears’ average ranking is 20.75 after an embarrassing home loss to the New England Patriots.
SI.com’s Orr has Chicago at No. 18, which is its high-water mark.
“A wholly disappointing loss to the Patriots exposes a lot of issues for the Bears. Upon first watch, I was throwing up my hands and blaming the offensive line. Upon second watch, I found myself watching certain plays and wondering why Caleb Williams hadn’t thrown it or set his feet. On a third watch, I’d wonder who was actually there to catch the ball. So, it’s a kind of kaleidoscope from hell.”
NFL.com’s Edholm has Chicago at No. 19. As he noted in the wake of Chicago firing offensive coordinator Shane Waldron: “The post-bye regression on offense has been ghastly and almost unwatchable at times.”
Packers on SI’s Consensus Top 10
1, Kansas City Chiefs (11; five first-place votes); 2, Detroit Lions (13; three first-place votes); 3, Buffalo Bills (27); 4, Baltimore Ravens (29); 5, Philadelphia Eagles (40); 6, Pittsburgh Steelers (47); 7, Minnesota Vikings (61); 8, Washington Commanders (64); 9, Green Bay Packers (67); 10, Arizona Cardinals (85).
There is some consensus on the top teams in the NFL. Our top 13 teams – the Chargers are 11th, the 49ers 12th and the Texans are 13th – are in the top 14 in all eight of the rankings.
More Green Bay Packers News
