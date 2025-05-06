Packers Draft Pick John Williams’ Coach: ‘Going to Play Long Time’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After starting at left tackle for two seasons at Cincinnati, Green Bay Packers seventh-round pick John Williams will have to be versatile to earn a place on the roster.
He’s up for the challenge.
“At the East-West Shrine Bowl, he got a few reps at guard and he got a few reps at right tackle,” Bearcats offensive line coach Nic Cardwell told Packers On SI. “I’ve been around some guys that you try to put him on the right side, it’s almost like a foreign language to him, but not for John. John could switch over there and do a really good job. In fact, he likes it. When I was at one of the practices at East-West Shrine, he was asking if he could move over to the other side because he wanted to show that he could play that side.”
What does it say about Williams that he was willing to get out of his left-tackle comfort zone in front of scouts – essentially, during a job interview – to play a position in which he might struggle?
“Well, I think he loves the game. He loves the challenge,” Cardwell said. “In his mind, he has a plan in his pass protection and in the run game of where he wants to go and he wants to put his hands and what he wants to do.
“I think for him, he wanted to show the scouts and show everybody that he is versatile and can play both sides. But, at the same time, I think he enjoys the challenge and that’s a big part of confidence, especially playing on the left side. Let’s go over and play the right side and not be afraid to make a mistake.”
Williams started 24 games at left tackle during his final two seasons. He allowed just one sack as a senior, according to Pro Football Focus. Among draft-eligible offensive tackles, Williams ranked third in PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, which measures sacks, hits and hurries allowed per pass-protecting snap.
Why was he such a standout at a premium position?
“Footwork – incredible footwork – and hands,” Cardwell said. “Where he puts his hands and punching, that’s good, but really playing with a high level of confidence.
“I think when you’re playing tackle at any level and it’s a one-on-one block, you’ve got to play with some confidence when you’re out there. If you’re playing afraid, it’s not going to be good for you, but he plays with a great amount of confidence. He’s got great feet, a great punch, good hands, a good anchor. I think those are some of the things that make John very special at the tackle position.”
Williams has talent and intangibles. As an aerospace-engineering major, Cardwell said Williams is a “super-smart kid but doesn’t overthink things.” Cardwell also lauded Williams for his leadership, whether it was calling out teammates for “not doing things the right way” or pushing the younger players.
And then he backed it up on Saturdays.
“Man, when he got in the game, the lights were never too big for him,” Cardwell said. “He went out there and would execute against no matter who it was that was pass rushing against him. No fear. He just would go out there and execute.”
While it was a surprise that Williams slid toward the end of the draft, he will face a challenging road to making the 53-man roster. The Packers drafted three linemen in both 2022 and 2024. In 2025, they signed Aaron Banks in free agency and Anthony Belton in the second round.
So, the next step for Williams will be the first step.
“The next step is making the team,” Cardwell said. “You get drafted in the seventh round and that’s awesome, and I know he was super-excited about that but, at the same time, let’s make the team. Let’s find a way to work your way up on the depth chart.
“But, really, the next steps for him, as we’ve always talked to our guys and he knows this, is how can he get better at his game. He’s thinking, ‘What can I do to perfect my routine’ to be better as a tackle, a guard or wherever they put him. How can he become a better player, and everything else will take care of itself. You know, to be a starter one day, moving up the depth chart, I’m sure all the things that he wants to see accomplished, the kind of mindset that he has is, ‘I’m taking it one practice at a time, one day at a time, and how can I get better as a football player,’ and everything else will work out.”
With his major, Williams said he’d like to work for Lockheed Martin or SpaceX. Why will football push that career path long into the future?
“I think it’s because he loves it,” Cardwell said. “I mean, he absolutely loves the game and loves to get better, and I think that’s why he’s going to play for a long time. A long time.
“Any time that you have a player who enjoys practicing and doesn’t just think, ‘Oh, man, I just want to get to the games,’ you know you’ve got somebody special. And he enjoyed practice. He would always jump in, even if it wasn’t his turn. ‘Hey, Coach, can I get a rep at this?’ because he loved practice and he enjoyed the games. I think that’s what’s going to help him play for a long time.”