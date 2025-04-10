Packers Draft Prospect Turns Himself In on Sexual-Assault Warrant
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Texas receiver Isaiah Bond, who had a predraft visit with the Green Bay Packers, turned himself over to Frisco, Texas, police on Thursday due to an outstanding warrant for sexual assault, according to NFL.com’s Ian Rapoport.
Bond posted bond and was released.
In a statement released through Rapoport, Bond said:
“Regarding the accusation made against me, I would appreciate the time and opportunity to defend myself and prove the claims made, patently false. I am in full cooperation with the authorities and will remain a willing and active participant in the investigation. Unfortunately, claims like these prove to be harmful to all involved, absent full review. I kindly request that all reserve judgement until the authorities provide a complete report based on truth and evidence.”
Bond started his career at Alabama. In 2023, he caught 48 passes for 668 yards and four touchdowns. He was the team’s leading receiver, a season highlighted by a game-winning touchdown catch that stunned rival Auburn.
In 2024, he transferred to Texas and caught 34 passes for 540 yards (15.5 average) and five touchdowns. He was limited by the stretch with an ankle injury, missing the first playoff game against Clemson and being nonfactors in the subsequent games against Arizona State and Ohio State.
His three-year totals were 99 receptions for 1,428 yards and 10 touchdowns.
Bond was considered a Day 2 prospect. It’s unclear if scouts knew about the allegations already or if teams will have to do some scrambling for details with the first round of the NFL Draft just two weeks away.
At the Scouting Combine, Bond boldly proclaimed he’d break the Combine record for fastest 40-yard time. Having run as fast as 4.23 in training, he said his goal was to get into the 4.1s. Instead, he ran his 40 in 4.39 seconds at the Combine and 4.37 seconds at pro day. That’s still plenty fast, obviously.
“What separates me from the rest of the draft class is the sheer speed,” he said at the Combine. “There’s not a receiver that has the speed and capabilities that I have. It’s not just speed; I’m a complete wide receiver. I have amazing routes. If you watch the tape, you’ll see that.”
Part of being “complete” is his ability to catch the ball. He had four drops and 83 catches his final two seasons, according to Pro Football Focus.
“Really, people underestimate my hands,” he said. “I only had two recorded drops my whole college career. There’s not a lot of receivers out there or in the past that have ever done that. And also my route running. If you really want to watch the tape – people say I’m all speed, but I have really crisp and clean routes.”
At 5-foot-10 5/8 and 180 pounds with 8 1/2-inch hands, the Packers’ interest in Bond was a bit of a surprise considering the team typically prefers receivers who are taller, bigger and have larger hands. Perhaps the visit was to get a better feel for his character and how he’d fit.
The Packers do have a need for speed at receiver, especially with Christian Watson out with a torn ACL.
Bond has had or has been scheduled to have NFL Draft visits with the Packers Browns, Chiefs, Titans and Bills.