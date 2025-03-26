Packers Set to Host Speedy Wide Receiver On Predraft Visit
As Tom Cruise once said in the 1980s classic, Top Gun the Packers have the need for speed.
They appear to be on the hunt for that as they are set to host one of the fasted wide receivers on a visit prior to next month’s draft.
CJ Vogel of On Texas Football reported that the Packers are set to host former Longhorns star Isaiah Bond.
Bond played one season at Texas after also spending time at Alabama.
Bond in the new age of college football cited his choice to move from Alabama to Texas as mostly business related.
“Just like the business world, you make the best decision for your company," Bond told ESPN after transferring. "My company right now is my draft stock. I feel like I'm putting myself in position to increase that and have better draft stock."
He helped form a dynamic duo with another receiver that’s expected to be a top-50 draft pick, Matthew Golden.
Bond transferred to Texas after a 48-catch, 668-yard season in 2023 for the Crimson Tide. He was the leading receiver on a team that made the College Football Playoff and won the SEC. That included a miracle game-winning touchdown against Auburn in the Iron Bowl.
His time at Texas was not as productive.
Bond had fewer catches and yards in his one season at Texas. He was the clear second fiddle behind Golden.
Despite that, there are plenty of reasons that Bond has scouts drooling over his potential.
That starts with his speed, and the belief is that he simply needs the ball in his hands more to reach his potential.
“I love his speed and the way he opens up coverages, but if you take him, you have to get him the ball more than Texas did. He’s special as a runner,” an NFC personnel director told NFL.com.
NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Bond to Miami Dolphins’ speedster Jaylen Waddle.
Bond does not lack confidence in how fast he is. He boldly proclaimed before the wide receivers worked out at the Scouting Combine in Indianapolis that he was going to set the Combine record for the fastest 40-yard dash in the history of the event. That was set by another former Longhorn, Xavier Worthy prior to the 2024 combine with a blazing time of 4.21.
That speed got Worthy drafted in the first round, and Bond was likely looking to follow in Worthy’s footsteps.
Bond’s time was certainly fast. He ran 4.39 at the Combine. He ran a 4.35 at Texas’ pro day, and reached a top speed of 24.17 MPH according to Next Gen Stats.
Both of those are fast, but not close to Worthy’s record.
That speed, however, has likely caught the attention of Brian Gutekunst and his scouting staff. Gutekunst was on site and in person for Texas’ pro day with Jon-Eric Sullivan. Perhaps they were looking to see Bond up close before hosting him on a visit before the draft.
The Packers have some potential at receiver, but could certainly use an injection of deep speed.
They recently signed Mecole Hardman to a 1-year deal, but that is not going to preclude them from adding a receiver in next month’s draft.
Gutekunst prefers to have as many young players as possible, and Bond would give them some young speed in a receiver room that will miss Christian Watson for the majority of the 2025 season.
They do not have a true vertical threat on the roster if Watson cannot play. Bo Melton is the next closest thing, but he has just 24 catches during his two seasons in Green Bay, and did not have a catch for more than 40 yards.
Bottom line, in order to run Matt LaFleur’s offense, the Packers need deep speed, otherwise the field gets condensed. LaFleur’s offense has struggled whenever its speed receiver was out of the lineup. Whether it was Marquez Valdes-Scantling or Watson.
One potential issue surrounding Bond’s potential for being drafted by the Packers has nothing to do with his skillset, but rather his weight.
Bond is as skinny as a rail at 181 pounds, standing at only 5-foot-11. For reference sake, Jayden Reed was 187 pounds when he was drafted. He has also been used exclusively as a gadget player and slot receiver.
Would the Packers use a premium draft choice on someone that small?
Perhaps it won’t matter if Bond can simply run by the guys across from him.
If the Packers take him, that’s exactly what they’re hoping he will do.