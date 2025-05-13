Packers Favored in One of Two Known Games on NFL Schedule
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The full NFL schedule will be released on Wednesday. But, if you just can’t wait to bet a few bucks on the Green Bay Packers, there are lines posted for the two announced games.
At DraftKings Sportsbook, the Packers are 1.5-point underdogs for their Week 10 home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. The total is 45.5 points.
Green Bay has won six consecutive Monday night home games, with the last four by at least 12 points. However, home teams went only 10-11 on Monday night last season. That’s straight up, not against the spread. Over the last five years, the home team is 46-51.
In Week 16, the Packers will visit the rival Chicago Bears. The Packers, who have won 14 of their last 15 games at Soldier Field, are 1.5-point favorites with a total of 45.5.
The Minnesota Vikings will play back-to-back games in Europe. In Week 4, they’ll face the Pittsburgh Steelers in Dublin, Ireland. The Vikings are 1.5-point favorites. In Week 5, they’ll face the Cleveland Browns in London. The Vikings are seven-point favorites.
The Packers, who had been rumored to be the Pittsburgh Steelers’ opponent in Ireland, will stay in the United States for all 17 games. History suggests that’s good news – the Packers are 0-2 with two injured quarterbacks in international games – but they’ll likely play a game abroad next year.
“The reality regarding international games is that it is a huge priority for the league, and we need to get used to playing them,” Packers President Mark Murphy wrote in his Murphy Takes 5 column.
“At minimum, we will be playing an international game every other year. The NFL does not care who wins or loses these games – league officials want close, competitive games to help grow the popularity of the game internationally. Finally, I do not think there is any more risk of injury in international games. The league office does a good job of ensuring that the fields and games played overseas are in good condition.”
The Packers are +2000 to win the Super Bowl at DraftKings. Those are the seventh-shortest odds to win the Lombardi Trophy behind the Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs, Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders and tied with the San Francisco 49ers and Cincinnati Bengals.
From that group of top teams, the Packers will play the Lions (twice), Eagles, Ravens, Commanders and Bengals.
“I think we really increased the competition across the board,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after the draft. “I felt really good about our football team coming into this draft. We did some things in free agency and just where our team was in general that I felt really, really good about it. Certainly, we increased the competition in a lot of spots.
“Draft never falls exactly how you think it’s going to fall. It’s always interesting, but I like that part of it. I think we were able to add, particularly these three days and even in free agency, pretty good culture fits, guys that are going to fit into our locker room and be assets to us that way.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.