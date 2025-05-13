Packers Will Host Super Bowl Champion Eagles on ‘Monday Night Football’
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Are you ready for some football?
Or some football scheduling?
One day before the NFL releases the full 2025 season schedule, ESPN on Tuesday morning announced that the Green Bay Packers will host the Super Bowl-champion Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football on Nov. 10.
Packers-Eagles, of course, will be a rematch between two of the top teams in the NFC. Their games were defining bookends of last season for the Packers.
In Week 1, they not only lost to the Eagles in Brazil but quarterback Jordan Love suffered a knee injury that sidelined him for two games and slowed him for others. Then, in the playoffs, the Packers played poorly on offense in a 22-10 loss at Philadelphia.
For another subplot, the Packers were the public face of the league’s desire to ban the Eagles’ famed Tush Push. Their proposal didn’t pass at the league meetings but is sure to resurface in a new form.
“Really wasn’t a huge part of drafting the proposal or anything like that, but I’m very much in support of it,” Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said. “I think the medical professionals at the league have high concerns about putting players in positions that could lead to catastrophic injuries. I think this is something that needs to be discussed and we need to be proactive with it rather than be reactive on that.”
The Week 10 clash will mark the 33rd consecutive season in which the Packers will play on Monday night, the longest streak in MNF history. Including last year’s victory over the Saints, the Packers are 38-34-1 on Monday nights. Packers coach Matt LaFleur is 6-2.
Green Bay has won six consecutive home games on Monday night and is 15-5 at Lambeau since 2000.
With that, there are dates for two of the 17 matchups. On Monday, Fox Sports announced the Packers will play at the Bears on a Saturday, Dec. 20, with that Week 16 matchup perhaps setting the stage for a Christmas game at Lambeau Field.
Packers-Eagles will feature two of the top running backs in the NFL.
Philadelphia’s Saquon Barkley ran away with the NFL rushing title with 2,005 yards. He averaged an astonishing 5.81 yards per carry and scored 13 touchdowns. Green Bay’s Josh Jacobs finished sixth in the NFL with 1,329 rushing yards and fourth with 15 touchdowns. While Barkley crushed Jacobs’ 4.42-yard average, Jacobs beat Barkley in yards after contact per carry.
The Eagles will kick off the 2025 season at home against the Dallas Cowboys on Thursday, Sept. 4. They also will host the Bears in Week 13 and at the Commanders in Week 16.
Packers-Eagles is just one game of what will be a challenging slate for the Packers.
2025 NFL Strength of Schedule
According to Sharp Football, the Packers have the 10th-toughest schedule in 2025 based on sportsbook win totals. The Eagles are tied for the highest over/under with 11.5 wins.
Here are the over/under win totals from FanDuel Sportsbook for Green Bay’s 17 opponents.
Baltimore Ravens: 11.5
Philadelphia Eagles: 11.5
Detroit Lions: 10.5
at Detroit Lions: 10.5
Cincinnati Bengals: 9.5
at Denver Broncos: 9.5
Washington Commanders: 9.5
at Arizona Cardinals: 8.5
Chicago Bears: 8.5
at Chicago Bears: 8.5
Minnesota Vikings: 8.5
at Minnesota Vikings: 8.5
at Pittsburgh Steelers: 8.5
at Dallas Cowboys: 7.5
Carolina Panthers: 6.5
at Cleveland Browns: 5.5
at New York Giants: 5.5