Packers Focus on Trenches in Latest NFL Mock Drafts
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery. After losing to the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 1 and in the wild-card playoffs and then watching the Eagles overwhelm Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl, the Green Bay Packers could be looking to borrow a page from the Eagles’ roster-building playbook.
In his latest mock draft for Fox Sports, longtime NFL Draft analyst Rob Rang selected Mississippi defensive tackle Walter Nolen.
“Philadelphia’s demolition of the Kansas City blocking scheme could have huge reverberations throughout the NFL,” Rang explained. “Green Bay has always prioritized defensive linemen, and if a stout playmaker like Nolen is still on the board here, that could still be the case.”
That was the same logic applied in our first mock draft.
After two seasons at Texas A&M, Nolen transferred to Mississippi for the 2024 season and was a first-team All-American with 6.5 sacks, 14 tackles for losses, 48 tackles and three passes defensed. He posted elite numbers for pass-rush win rate and run-stop percentage, according to Pro Football Focus.
Before the Senior Bowl, Nolen offered a heck of a comparison.
“Aaron Donald did it all at the highest level. I’m a younger, upcoming version of Aaron Donald,” Nolen told The Draft Network. “I just can’t wait to show everybody that when I get this opportunity I’m being blessed with.”
A good week at the Senior Bowl probably solidified his first-round status.
“I feel like I’ve shown my competitive edge,” he said. “You’re not going to win every; that’s just because you’re going against the best of the best. I feel like I’ve shown I’m one of the best players out here.”
“If I continue on the right track, ain’t nobody going to stop me but The Man Above and myself.”
While Nolen said he feels “like a top-10 talent,” he is Daniel Jeremiah’s No. 26 prospect at NFL.com and Dane Brugler’s No. 29 prospect at The Athletic.
“With his length and surge off the ball, Nolen creates immediate force and can be a play-wrecker because of how quickly he penetrates gaps,” Brugler wrote. “He generates the type of leverage that forces holding calls.”
The Packers also took a defensive lineman in a new mock draft at Pro Football Network. Rather than a tackle, though, the choice was Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams.
“Standing 6-foot-5 and 265 pounds,” Owain Jones wrote, “Mykel Williams is a physically gifted defensive end who has excellent tape stopping the run. However, with only 4.5 sacks in each of the last two seasons, the pass rushing resume isn’t up to the same standard as others in the class.”
Williams is the No. 16 prospect for Brugler and Jeremiah.
The Packers, who failed to protect Jordan Love in the playoff loss to the Eagles, switched sides in a new mock draft by Yahoo’s Nate Tice and Charles McDonald with the selection of Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly.
The Packers have only one opening on their offensive line, with center Josh Myers scheduled to become a free agent, but there is some position flexibility with right tackle Zach Tom’s background at center.
“Conerly improved rapidly as the season went along, especially with his strength and ability to anchor as well as using his hands more consistently,” Tice wrote. “Conerly has the length and athleticism to stay out at either tackle spot, and could give the Packers another option with pedigree to get their ‘best five’ out there.”
Conerly was the Ducks’ two-year starting left tackle. He allowed one sack and 17 total pressures in 2023 and one sack and nine total pressures in 2024, according to PFF.
Conerly was a running back through his freshman year of high school. By the time he was a senior, he won the Anthony Munoz Award as the nation’s top offensive lineman.
“He almost has feet like a safety or outside linebacker,” Ducks line coach A’Lique Terry said. “He's got power of a lineman. So, he's got the tools that are necessary to be another special force.
“The best part about Josh Conerly is that he's a freak athlete, but he's the hardest worker in our room. What does that do for everybody else? If one of the best players in your room is your hardest worker, it becomes contagious.”
Finally, The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler selected LSU offensive lineman Will Campbell. This one might be unrealistic; Campbell is Brugler’s sixth-ranked prospect and Jeremiah’s eight-ranked prospect.
“He is just scratching the surface of his potential and should start at tackle for a decade, provided he stays healthy,” Jeremiah said.
A three-year starting left tackle, Campbell allowed a total of four sacks.
“Campbell would immediately become Green Bay's most talented lineman since David Bakhtiari was in town,” Fowler wrote.