Packers Get ‘Tailor-Made’ Defensive Lineman in Three-Round Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – No unit on the Green Bay Packers underperformed more in 2024 than the defensive line.
With Kenny Clark’s production falling off a cliff and TJ Slaton headed to free agency, the Packers could use some fresh legs in the middle of their defense. In a new three-round mock draft at Pro Football Network, the Packers selected Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams.
“General manager Brian Gutekunst understands the physicality required in the NFC North and knows how crucial it is to control the trenches, especially in inclement postseason weather,” PFN’s Reese Decker wrote. “Coming from a premier program in the Big Ten, Williams appears tailor-made for the Green Bay Packers.”
In four seasons, Williams had 11.5 sacks, 27 tackles for losses and 10 passes defensed. In 2024, Williams had 2.5 sacks and eight TFLs. That includes one tackle for loss against Notre Dame in the national championship game.
Williams would have been an early draft pick last year, too, but opted to return to school for a run at a championship.
“I called a bunch of the older guys to see where their head was at,” Williams said in March. “They basically told me ‘Why not come back? We have a good squad come back and we can do good things.’ So basically I decided why not? NFL isn’t going anywhere. I can get another year of development and learn more things before next year.”
Williams grew up in Virginia. COVID canceled his senior season of high school football, so he showed up at Ohio State “fat” at about 360 pounds. He dropped about 40 pounds and started to show “my true potential.”
“You always saw his athleticism, like tremendously athletic, one of the better athletes we have on our team,” said Ohio State coach Ryan Day. “From 0 to 10 yards, he has one of our better times, and we have some really good athletes.”
Williams, who is listed at 6-foot-3 and 327 pounds, also was the pick in Jacob Westendorf’s first mock for Packers On SI.
In the second round, the choice was Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos.
The Packers have an enormous need at cornerback, where last year’s Week 1 starters, Jaire Alexander and Eric Stokes, might not return.
Amos would add talent and needed size; he measured 6-foot 3/8 at the Senior Bowl.
In one season at Ole Miss, he had three interceptions, 13 passes defensed and four tackles for losses.
“Trey Amos is a patient and instinctive corner with fluid hips and disciplined eyes,” PFN’s Decker wrote.
The question about Amos entering the Scouting Combine will be his speed. By Zebra Sports’ GPS tracking, he was the slowest defensive back at the Senior Bowl with a top speed of 17.88 mph. For context, 15 defensive backs topped 20 mph.
That didn’t show up on Saturdays, though. Pro Football Focus charged Amos with a 51.6 percent catch rate and no games with more than 50 receiving yards.
“Few cornerbacks are more physical and combative in this year’s class than Trey Amos,” The 33rd Team’s Kyle Crabbs wrote in sending Amos to the Packers in the first round of his recent mock.
In the third round, the choice was Georgia center Jared Wilson. He could potentially replace veteran Josh Myers, who will be a free agent.
A first-time starter in 2024, Wilson allowed zero sacks and six total pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.
Athletically, Wilson would be a superb fit in Green Bay’s scheme.
“This guy runs faster than a lot of our defensive backs, believe it or not,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said in March. “Our tight ends, our quarterbacks, too. His numbers are extremely athletic.”
While there was some hyperbole there, he was called a “freak athlete” by fellow lineman Tate Ratledge.
“I don’t really talk about it a lot, but I played soccer most of my childhood,” Wilson said. “My athleticism, I think, came from that. But the center position is really unique. Watching film, you see some really athletic guys. Watching myself, I think I’m a tad bit faster. But bringing speed to this offensive line, especially, it’s just another extra piece to the puzzle.”
With their first-round picks, the Minnesota Vikings grabbed Texas cornerback Jahdae Barron while the Detroit Lions added to their defensive front with Oregon’s Derrick Harmon, who is “an absolute powerhouse” but also “surprisingly nimble.”
