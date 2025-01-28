Packers Add Needed Size at Cornerback in New Mock Draft
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a couple of big problems at cornerback entering the 2025 NFL Draft.
One big problem is the numbers, with Eric Stokes, Robert Rochell and Corey Ballentine headed to free agency and Jaire Alexander perhaps on the move.
The other big problem – a shortcoming, you might say – is the Packers are small at cornerback. By the end of the season, they settled on Keisean Nixon and Carrington Valentine as their cornerbacks with Javon Bullard in the slot. None of them are 6 feet tall, with Nixon at 5-foot-10 1/4, Valentine standing 5-foot-11 5/8 and Bullard measuring 5-foot-10 1/2.
Alexander, if he were to return, is 5-foot-10 1/4.
Enter Mississippi cornerback Trey Amos, who was the Packers’ pick in a new mock draft by Kyle Crabbs of The 33rd Team.
“Few cornerbacks are more physical and combative in this year’s class than Trey Amos,” Crabbs wrote.
Amos, who at the Senior Bowl this week measured 6-foot 3/8 with 32-inch arms, spent three seasons at Louisiana before transferring to Alabama for the 2023 season. With longtime coach Nick Saban stepping down at the end of the season, Amos transferred to Ole Miss, where he set career highs with three interceptions, 13 passes defensed and four tackles for losses.
“I want to prove I can do it all,” Amos told AL.com at the Senior Bowl. “Man coverage. Zone coverage. Come up and tackle. I want to show that I can fly around and be accountable. I’m just a technician and I want to get better at everything, just like I have every step of my career.”
The Packers are mostly a zone team under defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, but versatility at corner would allow Hafley to mix things up.
“I’m a great press-man cornerback,” Amos told The Draft Network. “I can play zone coverage, as well. I can come downhill and tackle, as well. You have to be a willing tackler to play the cornerback position at a high level. I showed all year long that I could tackle. I play fast and get to the ball. I’m going to try to be a ballhawk in Mobile. I want to make plays.”
Pro Football Focus charged Amos with a 51.6 percent catch rate and no games with more than 50 receiving yards. More than just a cover corner, Amos is a physical run defender who missed only six tackles.
“He also pops in some of the ancillary areas of the position, including showing a likable taste for run support — which will only boost his value when he’s assigned to playing half-turn deep thirds or hard flats in zone,” reads a snippet of his 33rd Team scouting report
At Alabama in 2023, Amos started only one game. At Ole Miss, which is coached by Saban protégé Lane Kiffin, he was first-team all-SEC.
“We had looked at him before and really thought he was a special, unique player,” Kiffin said via The Dispatch. “He is a really good player and phenomenal work ethic, phenomenal culture guy.
“I think, too, when you get people over time from Alabama, you know what you’re getting from Coach Saban. I think when you get players, but especially DBs, you know how they’ve been trained and what they’re used to. So, I think that also helps in this instance.”
Back to Crabbs’ mock draft, he had the Chicago Bears taking an offensive tackle at No. 10, the Minnesota Vikings adding a playmaking defensive tackle at No. 24 and the Detroit Lions adding more beef to their offensive line at No. 28.
