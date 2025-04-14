Packers Host All-American Receiver with 4.37 Speed on NFL Draft Visit
There is certainly a theme that is growing among the Green Bay Packers’ predraft visits at receiver. They have a need for speed, and they are searching far and wide to find it.
After hosting Texas’ Matthew Golden and Isaiah Bond, the Packers brought in Maryland’s Tai Felton, according to Tom Silverstein.
That would be former Maryland Terrapin, Tai Felton. He ran his 40-yard-dash in 4.37 seconds.
That’s plenty of speed to burn with the Packers searching for a replacement for Christian Watson, who will miss the start of the season with a torn ACL. The athletic traits don’t stop there, with a 39.5-inch vertical leap and 10-foot, 10-inch broad jump.
Felton was not your typical burner. Sometimes, speed receivers can catch one or two passes per game but be impactful because one was either a big play or he created space for the players around him.
Felton, on the other hand, was incredibly productive in his final season at Maryland to earn third-team All-American. His breakout year included him catching 96 passes for 1,124 and nine touchdowns. That was an improvement from the 48 catches and 723 yards he had in 2023.
Felton did that playing in a pro-style scheme under offensive coordinator Josh Gattis, and played primarily outside, but did log more snaps in the slot as a senior.
So, what changed from his relatively average junior season to an ultraproductive senior season?
“My confidence,” he told The Draft Network. “I feel like ever since my freshman season, you saw at least slight improvement every single year. My freshman year to my senior year, I had more yards and touchdowns every season.
“It speaks to my confidence and my work ethic. My work ethic stayed consistent throughout my entire college football career. My senior year though, the mental aspects of my game took a giant leap. It improved my confidence as a whole, and my numbers improved as a result.”
He parlayed his senior season into an invite to the Senior Bowl, where he learned that there were some questions as to just how fast he was.
“I definitely surprised a lot of scouts,” Felton said in a separate interview with The Draft Network with a laugh. “When I was talking to them during the Senior Bowl, or via formal interviews at the Combine, some teams had me at 4.48 or in the low 4.5s. I was giving them side eye (laughs). I told them I wasn’t running that!”
Felton certainly didn’t run that, running nearly two full ticks slower and putting himself further on the radar of NFL teams.
There’s no question about his speed. The question now is just how early Felton will be drafted.
If you just looked at just the numbers from his senior season and his workout in Indianapolis for the Scouting Combine, you might think Felton was set to be a first-round pick. Dane Brugler’s The Beast draft guide has him listed as the 19th-best receiver in the class and projects him to be taken in the fourth round or fifth round.
That might be a spot the Packers could be looking for someone to be a developmental wideout who can contribute on special teams, as well.
The Packers have taken some chances on receivers with elite speed on the third day of the draft hoping to find some production, with varying levels of success.
Marquez Valdes-Scantling is Green Bay’s most recent success story, a fifth-round pick that became a useful player during Aaron Rodgers’ MVP seasons in 2020 and 2021.
The Packers’ offense has always worked better with that speed threat on the outside, whether it was Valdes-Scantling or, more recently, Watson. They’re not just looking for a one-trick pony, however, with some decisions to make at receiver in the next two offseasons.
Watson and Romeo Doubs are going to be free agents after 2025. Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed will be after 2026. The Packers could be looking to replace a lot of production as opposed to just one skill after the 2025 season.
Felton’s role as a rookie would obviously be dependent on a lot of factors, but he has experience on special teams, as well. That’s something that could give him a chance to see the field as a rookie while developing his skills as a receiver.
His special teams skill-set is what he’s proud of; PFF credited him with seven tackles in 2023.
“I’m 100 percent looking to display my playmaking ability and my overall skill set as a wide receiver. I can be dominant at all three levels. Whether that’s the short passing game, intermediate or as a deep threat.
“I want the scouts and GMs to understand how much I love the game. On my film, you’ve seen me play as a kick returner and punt returner. I’ve made some tackles out at gunner on special teams, from my freshman year all the way to my senior year.”
Felton’s production and skill-set have caught the Packers’ eye.
Moving forward, it’s just a matter of what type of player the Packers think they’re getting.
Felton? He doesn’t lack for confidence. Not anymore.
“I’m going to be an all-around football player. I can play a big role on special teams as well. I feel like my experience on special teams really increases my value in this draft class. It shows the type of player I am.” Felton said.
“I’m ready to contribute any way possible to a team in a positive way. I can play gunner on special teams. I can return kicks and punts. Of course, I’m going to be a huge asset as a receiver as well. I’m a complete receiver. I can turn a quick out route or a hitch route into a touchdown. I can take the top off the defense. I’m an all-around football player in this pre-draft process.”