Packers In Next-Team Odds for Myles Garrett, Deebo Samuel and … Aaron Rodgers?
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ odds to land Cleveland Browns superstar have improved at DraftKings, with the sportsbook updating its next-team odds following Sunday’s Super Bowl.
Before the Super Bowl, the Packers were +1200 to acquire the perennial All-Pro, who has asked for a trade from the Browns. Now, they are +1100. By implied probability, the chances remain small, moving from 7.69 percent to 8.33 percent.
The Browns, who have said they won’t trade Garrett, are co-favorites with the up-and-coming Washington Commanders. The Commanders have the third-most cap space at almost $69 million – almost $30 million more than Green Bay.
“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said on ESPN’s Super Bowl pregame show. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”
Myles Garrett Next-Team Odds
Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders: +450
Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills: +550
Kansas City Chiefs: +1000
Green Bay Packers: +1100
Chicago Bears: +1200
New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals: +1600
(full odds are available at DraftKings.)
Deebo Samuel Next-Team Odds
New are next-team odds for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been granted permission to seek a trade.
Samuel is no longer a No. 1 receiver. He was first-team All-Pro in 2021, when he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards – a league-high 18.2 average – and rushed for 365 yards (6.2 average) for a whopping 1,770 total yards and 14 total touchdowns.
However, Samuel had only 806 total yards in 15 games in 2024, with 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.3 average) and 136 rushing yards (3.2 average). Samuel had two 100-yard receiving games in his first five games of the season. However, over the final seven games, he had less than 25 yards in six – including one catch for 21 yards at Lambeau.
Here are those next-team odds:
San Francisco 49ers: +250
Pittsburgh Steelers: +550
Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers: +650
Washington Commanders: +850
New England Patriots: +1000
Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills: +1200
Also …
Detroit Lions: +2500
Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears: +3000
Updated Cooper Kupp Next-Team Odds
The Packers have moved from +1500 to +1800 for Kupp.
Denver Broncos: +450
Pittsburgh Steelers: +500
Washington Commanders: +550
New England Patriots: +600
Kansas City Chiefs: +650
Detroit Lions: +750
Buffalo Bills: +1000
Los Angeles Rams: +1200
New York Giants: +1400
Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans: +1600
Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens: +1800
Aaron Rodgers Next-Team Odds
The New York Jets have reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they will be moving on this offseason. Where with the four-time MVP play in 2025?
The Pittsburgh Steelers, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields headed to free agency and coach Mike Tomlin without a playoff win since 2016, are the favorites.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +200
Las Vegas Raiders: +300
San Francisco 49ers: +350
Minnesota Vikings: +400
Tennessee Titans: +750
Indianapolis Colts: +850
Los Angeles Rams: +1000
The Packers are well down the list at +7500 – an implied probability of 1.32 percent – but those aren’t the longest odds. Eleven teams are +10000; you can probably guess most of them, though the Arizona Cardinals also are in that group.
Will Rodgers announce his retirement by the start of free agency on March 12? At FanDuel Canada, “no” is the favorite at -164 – an implied probability of 62.1 percent.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.