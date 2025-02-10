Packer Central

Packers In Next-Team Odds for Myles Garrett, Deebo Samuel and … Aaron Rodgers?

With the Super Bowl complete and teams looking ahead to 2025, here’s where you’ll find the Green Bay Packers in the latest next-team odds for Myles Garrett, Cooper Kupp, Deebo Samuel and, yes, Aaron Rodgers.

Bill Huber

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following the Packers' playofff victory over the Seattle Seahawks.
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) leaves the field following the Packers' playofff victory over the Seattle Seahawks. / William Glasheen / USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers’ odds to land Cleveland Browns superstar have improved at DraftKings, with the sportsbook updating its next-team odds following Sunday’s Super Bowl.

Before the Super Bowl, the Packers were +1200 to acquire the perennial All-Pro, who has asked for a trade from the Browns. Now, they are +1100. By implied probability, the chances remain small, moving from 7.69 percent to 8.33 percent.

The Browns, who have said they won’t trade Garrett, are co-favorites with the up-and-coming Washington Commanders. The Commanders have the third-most cap space at almost $69 million – almost $30 million more than Green Bay.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said on ESPN’s Super Bowl pregame show. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

Myles Garrett Next-Team Odds

Cleveland Browns, Washington Commanders: +450

Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Buffalo Bills: +550

Kansas City Chiefs: +1000

Green Bay Packers: +1100

Chicago Bears: +1200

New England Patriots, Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals: +1600

(full odds are available at DraftKings.)

Deebo Samuel Next-Team Odds

New are next-team odds for San Francisco 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel, who has been granted permission to seek a trade.

Samuel is no longer a No. 1 receiver. He was first-team All-Pro in 2021, when he caught 77 passes for 1,405 yards – a league-high 18.2 average – and rushed for 365 yards (6.2 average) for a whopping 1,770 total yards and 14 total touchdowns.

However, Samuel had only 806 total yards in 15 games in 2024, with 51 receptions for 670 yards (13.3 average) and 136 rushing yards (3.2 average). Samuel had two 100-yard receiving games in his first five games of the season. However, over the final seven games, he had less than 25 yards in six – including one catch for 21 yards at Lambeau.

Here are those next-team odds:

San Francisco 49ers: +250

Pittsburgh Steelers: +550

Denver Broncos, Carolina Panthers: +650

Washington Commanders: +850

New England Patriots: +1000

Kansas City Chiefs, Buffalo Bills: +1200

Also …

Detroit Lions: +2500

Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears: +3000

Updated Cooper Kupp Next-Team Odds

The Packers have moved from +1500 to +1800 for Kupp.

Denver Broncos: +450

Pittsburgh Steelers: +500

Washington Commanders: +550

New England Patriots: +600

Kansas City Chiefs: +650

Detroit Lions: +750

Buffalo Bills: +1000

Los Angeles Rams: +1200

New York Giants: +1400

Los Angeles Chargers, Houston Texans: +1600

Green Bay Packers, Baltimore Ravens: +1800

Aaron Rodgers Next-Team Odds

The New York Jets have reportedly told Aaron Rodgers they will be moving on this offseason. Where with the four-time MVP play in 2025?

The Pittsburgh Steelers, with Russell Wilson and Justin Fields headed to free agency and coach Mike Tomlin without a playoff win since 2016, are the favorites.

Pittsburgh Steelers: +200

Las Vegas Raiders: +300

San Francisco 49ers: +350

Minnesota Vikings: +400

Tennessee Titans: +750

Indianapolis Colts: +850

Los Angeles Rams: +1000

The Packers are well down the list at +7500 – an implied probability of 1.32 percent – but those aren’t the longest odds. Eleven teams are +10000; you can probably guess most of them, though the Arizona Cardinals also are in that group.

Will Rodgers announce his retirement by the start of free agency on March 12? At FanDuel Canada, “no” is the favorite at -164 – an implied probability of 62.1 percent.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

More Green Bay Packers News

feed

Published
Bill Huber
BILL HUBER

Bill Huber, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2008, is the publisher of Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: packwriter2002@yahoo.com History: Huber took over Packer Central in August 2019. Twitter: https://twitter.com/BillHuberNFL Background: Huber graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater, where he played on the football team, in 1995. He worked in newspapers in Reedsburg, Wisconsin Dells and Shawano before working at The Green Bay News-Chronicle and Green Bay Press-Gazette from 1998 through 2008. With The News-Chronicle, he won several awards for his commentaries and page design. In 2008, he took over as editor of Packer Report Magazine, which was founded by Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Nitschke, and PackerReport.com. In 2019, he took over the new Sports Illustrated site Packer Central, which he has grown into one of the largest sites in the Sports Illustrated Media Group.