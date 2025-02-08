Will Packers Trade for Cooper Kupp? Here Are Latest Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Los Angeles Rams are looking to trade Cooper Kupp and the Green Bay Packers could be looking to add a veteran to a young group of receivers that might have as many questions as answers after a disappointing season.
In the latest next-team odds for Kupp, the Denver Broncos are favorites at DraftKings and FanDuel Canada.
The Packers, even with their need at receiver and coach Matt LaFleur’s history with Kupp with the Rams in 2017, are well down the list at both sportsbooks. (More on that in a moment.)
After Kupp won the Triple Crown with league-leading totals of 145 receptions, 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns in 2021, injuries have derailed what seemed like a Hall of Fame career. Kupp caught 75 passes in nine seasons in 2022, 59 passes in 12 games in 2023 and 67 passes in 12 games in 2024.
Because of injuries and age – Kupp will turn 32 in June – it wouldn’t take a lot to acquire Kupp, so long as he’d be willing to rework his contract.
While quarterback Jordan Love said he’s got a “great group” of receivers, he “definitely” would welcome a veteran.
“I've been saying when you add good players to a good team, I think good things will happen,” Love said on Up & Adams. “Like you see, we went out and got Josh Jacobs this offseason, phenomenal playmaker for us and elevated our offense took to another level. Xavier McKinney on the back end on defense took the defense to another level. …
“I love adding pieces. When you add those good players, it’s only going to help our offense. It’s got to be the right guys, the right fit for the group we have, and it's all about the mindset. You want guys that's going to come in and want to win and want to push the envelope and do all the extra things like Josh Jacobs did for us.”
When healthy, Kupp remains a difference-maker. Of receivers who were targeted at least 50 times, Kupp ranked 19th with 3.3 yards of separation per route – better than all but Jayden Reed among Green Bay’s receivers and even better than Davante Adams – according to Next Gen Stats.
Kupp dropped two passes, according to Pro Football Focus, and has a career drop rate of 4.8 percent. Love was victimized by one of the highest drop rates in the league last season.
Kupp’s 67 receptions are 12 more than Reed’s team-leading 55. Dontayvion Wicks had the second-highest drop rate in the NFL and Reed had the third-highest. Plus Christian Watson is coming off a torn ACL and probably will miss the first half of the season and Romeo Doubs suffered a couple concussions.
Said Raiders defensive end Maxx Crosby in his podcast: “He’s had some injury history, he’s a little bit older now, but he can still ball. I think you have to get a guy like that in the right system. As much as I hate to say this, if I’m [the Kansas City Chiefs], I try to go get Cooper Kupp. Of if I’m the Commanders, go put him with Terry McLaurin. Put him with a young, good quarterback, and you’ve got at least three more legitimate years with him.”
Cooper Kupp Next-Team Odds at FanDuel
Note: This bet is valid only if Kupp is traded. Otherwise, bets will be refunded.
Denver Broncos: +300.
Cincinnati Bengals: +380.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +470.
Washington Commanders: +550.
New England Patriots: +550.
Los Angeles Chargers: +550.
Detroit Lions: +850.
Dallas Cowboys: +850.
Buffalo Bills: +1100.
Green Bay Packers: +1600.
Baltimore Ravens: +1600.
Houston Texans: +1600.
New York Giants: +1600.
Longest odds: Vikings, Bears, Eagles: +3700.
Cooper Kupp Next-Team Odds at DraftKings
Note: This bet allows for Kupp to return to the Rams.
Denver Broncos: +350.
Pittsburgh Steelers: +650.
Los Angeles Chargers: +650.
Washington Commanders: +750.
New England Patriots: +900.
Kansas City Chiefs: +900.
Detroit Lions: +1000.
Buffalo Bills: +1000.
Los Angeles Rams: +1200.
Cincinnati Bengals: +1200.
Green Bay Packers: +1500.
Also – Chicago Bears, Minnesota Vikings: +5000.
Longest odds – Cleveland Browns: +10000.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.