Packers’ Keisean Nixon Has Message for Davante Adams
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Do the Green Bay Packers need a proven No. 1 receiver?
Will Davante Adams be looking for a new place to play football?
The answers are maybe and probably. Perhaps in line with those realities, Packers cornerback Keisean Nixon had a message for Adams on Tuesday.
Adams, who turned 32 on Christmas Eve, caught 85 passes for 1,063 yards and eight touchdowns in 2024, a season split between three games with the Las Vegas Raiders and 11 games for the Jets.
Adams was traded to New York in the Jets’ last-gasp attempt at salvaging the season with Aaron Rodgers. That failed, and a housecleaning has ensued.
With the Jets’ new leadership regime deciding they will not move forward with Rodgers, the expectation is the Jets will want to move on without Adams, as well. (And, even if they did want to bring Adams back in 2025, the expectation is Adams would want out so he can join a contender as he enters the twilight of his career.
While quarterback Jordan Love remains bullish on the team’s young receivers, what would Love think if the Packers acquired the three-time All-Pro?
“I’m not mad about it,” Love said on Up & Adams at the Super Bowl on Friday.
There were high expectations surrounding the Love-led passing game in 2024. Instead, Love was injured in Week 1 and the receivers didn’t take the next step after a promising 2023.
“It will never just be Matt (LaFleur) or on Jordan,” Nixon said at the end of the season. “Even like last game, can’t ever put blame on just the quarterback, you know what I’m saying? Guys start getting hurt. That’s just what it is. It comes with football. The healthiest teams win games, so we haven’t really been that healthy all year.
“And then we just got to find ways to win when it matters. It don’t matter who’s out there. Can’t feel like we’re going to lose this game ‘cause we have a rookie out there or something. That’s not an excuse. We got to play ball, no matter who’s out there.”
Christian Watson will miss the first half of the season with a torn ACL, which almost necessitates some sort of addition at the position. Plus, Romeo Doubs suffered two concussions during the second half of the season and second-year receivers Dontayvion Wicks and Jayden Reed finished with the second- and third-highest drop percentages in the NFL.
And still, the Packers finished fifth in total offense and eighth in scoring.
“I think the future’s bright,” Nixon said. “We had 31 takeovers. A top-five defense [in yards and sixth in points]. That was just a start. That’s off of just buying into what the coaches were bringing in. That’s only one year under the system. Next year the expectation is going to be even more.
“Playoffs have never been the expectation since I’ve been here in Green Bay. It’s Super Bowl or nothing. Of course the year’s going to be disappointing because we didn’t win it, you know? Some teams are happy to make the playoffs, but that’s never been the standard since I’ve been in Green Bay, and it never will be the standard. That’s just the goal – the goal is the Super Bowl. That’s the only thing that matters.”
Getting Adams, presumably, would help the Packers take a big step on the road to Santa Clara, Calif. – the home for Super Bowl LX.
“I love the guys that we have in the receiving room,” running back Josh Jacobs said at the Super Bowl. “They all have the potential to be [a No.] 1. But we need a guy that’s proven to be [a No.] 1.”
Jacobs’ statement was the talk of Super Bowl week, and Love discussed it during his own Super Bowl appearances.
Love, the team’s first-round pick in 2020, spent two seasons in Green Bay alongside Adams.
Since then, Adams has spoken highly of Love, so perhaps he would welcome a return to Green Bay, where he was a Pro Bowler five consecutive seasons.
“You see it every week, the playmaking ability that he has,” Love said at the Super Bowl. “When I was with him, he might have dropped three passes in the years that I saw him. So, he’s just a phenomenal receiver. Creates so much separation off the line, and that’s his game – killing guys off the line and making crazy catches and making big-time plays. He’s a phenomenal receiver.”
Nixon also is recruiting his former Raiders teammate, Maxx Crosby.