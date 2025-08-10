Packers Lay Egg in 30-10 Preseason Loss to Jets
GREEN BAY, Wis. – No Super Bowls have ever been won in August. So, in the grand scheme of things, the Green Bay Packers’ listless 30-10 loss to the New York Jets on Saturday night at Lambeau Field meant a heaping handful of nothing.
However, the Packers looked like a JV team playing against old nemesis Aaron Glenn’s varsity.
“I want to see some fight out of these guys. It doesn’t look like we’re playing very inspired football,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said on the broadcast at halftime.
The only inspiring moment for the Packers came with 11:50 remaining in regulation and with most of the announced crowd of 71,521 having long since headed for the exits. With the Packers trailing 27-3, undrafted rookie running back Amar Johnson broke two tackles and turned on the jets for a 39-yard touchdown run. At that point, Johnson had 67 yards and the rest of the team had 90.
Both teams played their No. 1 units to start the game. The Packers started the game with the ball and went three-and-out, with Jordan Love and Romeo Doubs twice testing Jets star cornerback Sauce Gardner and twice losing.
The Jets took the ball and blew right through Green Bay’s No. 1 defense. Justin Fields, who failed to be the franchise quarterback the Bears and Steelers envisioned, completed 3-of-4 passes, including two to tight end Andrew Beck that gained a total of 41 yards. On third-and-5, Fields ran for a 13-yard touchdown against a pass rush that lost contain.
Love and the No. 1 offense got another chance to build some momentum. At least first-round pick Matthew Golden gave the Packers a pair of first downs. First, on third-and-7, he caught a slant, took a hard hit and moved the chains. Next, on third-and-6, he drew a pass-interference penalty on Gardner.
However, on third-and-4, Love thought he saw a running lane. He thought wrong. Stuck in no-man’s land, Love was sacked by Jay Tufele, who looked like Hall of Famer Mark Gastineau on this gloomy night.
It was backups vs. backups for the rest of the game. The Jets drove into scoring position again but Nazir Stackhouse helped blow up a fourth-and-1 run.
With Malik Willis and the No. 2 offense in the game, the Packers gained 30 yards on a pair of late-hit penalties and 17 yards on a pass to John FitzPatrick. The drive ran into a green-and-gold brick wall, though. First, Willis lost 2 yards on what appeared to be a botched receiver screen. Next, FitzPatrick lined up offside. Finally, Israel Abanikanda dropped a third-and-12 screen. Brandon McManus booted a 46-yard field goal to cut the margin to 7-3.
The Packers forced a three-and-out punt but Mecole Hardman was dropped immediately at the 5. A short run and an incomplete pass to Hardman set up third-and-7. Sean Rhyan, who moved from right guard to center, was beaten by Leonard Taylor for a sack/strip, which Tufele recovered in the end zone to make it 14-3.
Green Bay’s next series was doomed almost from the start. First, Jacob Monk, who was playing right guard, was flagged for holding. Moments later, Monk gave up a sack to Tufele.
Green Bay’s defense played well again. The combined pass rush of Kingsley Enagbare and Karl Brooks almost produced an interception for Omar Brown before Barryn Sorrell’s third-down pass rush forced a short completion. That gave the Packers a chance to get back in the game. Instead, the punt hit the turf in front of Hardman, who muffed the bouncing ball. The Jets recovered at Green Bay’s 9. A big-time play by Brenton Cox on a read-option forced the Jets to settle for a chip-shot field goal for a 17-3 lead, which they took into halftime.
“Bottom line is we made mistakes in every facet of the game – offense, defense and special teams,” LaFleur said.
The halftime stats told the story. Love was 1-of-5 passing for 7 yards. Willis was 4-of-9 for 39 yards. The Jets outgained the Packers 169-74 in total yards, with Green Bay posting just 26 net passing yards.
Whatever LaFleur said at halftime, it didn’t help. The Jets extended their lead to 24-3 midway through the third quarter on Adrian Martinez’s 24-yard screen to tight end Stone Smartt. New York’s blocking convoy took out Isaiah Simmons and Isaiah Dunn on the play.
On Green Bay’s next possession, Monk was flagged for his third holding penalty and rookie Anthony Belton also was guilty of holding. At that point, the Packers had 64 penalty yards and 92 yards of offense.
At least Belton had a pancake on Johnson’s long run and Kalen King had excellent coverage on a pair of third-down passes into the end zone.