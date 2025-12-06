Three Reasons Why Packers Will Beat Bears, Take NFC North Lead

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have won three games in a row. The Chicago Bears have won nine of their last 10. On Sunday at Lambeau Field, they’ll meet with first place in the NFC North on the line.

Here are three reasons why the Packers will beat the Bears, continue their domination of the series and tell shirtless Ben Johnson to show some respect .

1. Packers Will Run Over Bears

There’s a lot of focus on Chicago’s powerhouse rushing attack , and for good reason. The Bears are No. 2 in the NFL rushing this season and No. 1 by a mile since Week 5. They just destroyed an Eagles defense that mostly shut down Packers running back Josh Jacobs.

However, the Packers could have a big advantage of their own in the running game with Jacobs attacking Chicago’s defense.

The Bears rank 28th against the run with 133.8 yards allowed per game. They are 30th with 5.18 yards allowed per carry. It’s not as if they started poorly and have regrouped. They’ve allowed more than 5.0 yards per carry in each of their last four games.

While the Bears limited Saquon Barkley and the Eagles to 87 yards last week (on only 17 carries), the previous five weeks they allowed 177 rushing yards to the Ravens, 169 against the Giants and 186 against the Steelers. It’s not as if the Giants or Steelers have anyone like Jacobs in the backfield.

Green Bay’s rushing attack has been a disappointment for most of the season but got rolling a bit against Detroit last week. Rookie right guard Anthony Belton is a work in progress in pass protection but an upgrade over Jordan Morgan in the run game. Aaron Banks is healthy and performing well at left guard. Center Sean Rhyan as a run blocker might be better than Elgton Jenkins.

“I definitely feel guys putting in a lot more effort on, one, going to the right blocks, but also straining on their blocks, giving the extra half a second or a second, just to make sure the run game is clean,” Jacobs said.

“And then trusting me to know that if they’re going to make a hole for me that I’m going to hit it. So, it’s been, it’s been good. I know it’s definitely been different with Sean at center, but I think he’s adjusted really good, and I think he’s been playing at a very high level.”

The Bears figure to get a lift from the return of linebacker T.J. Edwards, a strong three-down defender. But the Packers have the ability to control the game on the ground and put Jordan Love in position to make plays against a ball-hawking defense.

2. Not in Giving Spirit

There’s a lot of focus on the Bears’ prolific takeaway production , and for good reason.

Chicago has forced 26 turnovers, four more than any other team. The Bears have 17 interceptions – more takeaways than 22 teams. Safety Kevin Byard’s league-high six interceptions are as many as the Packers and more than four teams. Cornerback Nahshon Wright has five interceptions and three fumble recoveries for eight takeaways, more than three teams.

The Packers, on the other hand, have a league-low seven giveaways. Jordan Love has thrown only three interceptions and has the second-lowest interception percentage in the league.

“I see a quarterback that does a really good job of processing,” Bears defensive coordinator Dennis Allen told reporters this week. “He gets through his reads, he knows where he wants to go with the football. He delivers the ball accurately. I see a guy that’s playing really at a high level, and he’s got a lot of good skill players to get the ball to. So, I think it’s certainly a challenge for us, that’s for sure.”

When the weather gets cold, the Packers have been at their best. During the Matt LaFleur era, the Packers are an NFL-best plus-37 in turnovers from Week 12 through the end of the season. During that span, they are first with just 30 giveaways.

“They lead the NFL and turnovers, their defense,” said running back Josh Jacobs, who has fumbled only once since Week 3. “Some have been given and some has been really, really great plays by their defense. So, shout-outs to them for that. But I don’t plan on giving the ball away.”

Love, with 34 touchdowns and two interceptions during Toyotathon , is on a four-game streak without an interception. He is the reigning NFC Defensive Player of the Week after torching the Lions. He threw four touchdowns and wasn’t close to a turnover.

“I think it’s trending in the right direction,” Love said. “I think there’s still a lot of stuff we can improve on. We’ve talked about all season just playing complementary ball. I think we’ve done some good things, but there’s always more room for improvement. 4

“You always want to be trending in the right direction at the end of season and playing your best ball in December. So, I think we’ve got some more work to do, obviously, five games left and a good test this week, but something we just got to keep finding ways to stay on the details. Stay the course. Have a great week of prep throughout the week and find ways to go out there and keep playing our best ball.”

3. Time’s On His Side

These Bears are not the old-school, quarterback-crunching Monsters of the Midway. They are 24th in sack percentage and 29th in pressure percentage.

Jordan Love has been unstoppable all season when given a clean pocket. This season, according to Pro Football Focus, Love is one of 38 quarterbacks with at least 150 dropbacks. From a clean pocket, he is No. 1 with a 130.3 passer rating, 81.1 percent completion and 19-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio. He’s also second with 9.3 yards per attempt.

Maybe the weather will work in Chicago’s favor, but the Bears lack the horsepower on their defensive front to get after Love with regularity. Montez Sweat has 7.5 sacks. According to PFF, 69 edge rushers have had at least 200 pass-rushing opportunities. He is tied for 33rd in pressures and 46th in pass-rush win rate.

Mostly, Sweat rushes from the defense’s left side, meaning a matchup against right tackle Zach Tom. Slowed early in the season by an injury, Tom has allowed a total of two pressures the last three weeks. Having just taken care of Aidan Hutchinson and now having the homefield advantage on their side, Tom and left tackle Rasheed Walker should have the edge.

If Love has time, he will make the Bears pay and the Packers will walk off Lambeau Field on Sunday with the lead in the NFC North.

“Man, it’s a big game – a big game, for sure,” Love said. “Obviously, NFC North matchup and, obviously, the Bears No. 1 in the NFC and top of the NFC North right now. So, it’ll be a great game and a game we got to go out there and handle business.”

