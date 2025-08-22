Packers Make Huge Move in Micah Parsons Next-Team Odds
GREEN BAY, Wis. – With no progress in an increasingly bitter contract standoff, Cowboys star Micah Parsons wants out of Dallas, and the Green Bay Packers should be among the teams “very interested” in acquiring the game-wrecking All-Pro.
Initially, the Packers were considered long shots. In odds posted at FanDuel Canada, Green Bay opened at +4100. By implied probability, that’s 2.38 percent. Thirteen teams had shorter odds.
In the latest odds, though, the Packers are +1100. By implied probability, that’s 8.33 percent. Only the Cowboys, who remain heavy favorites, and Arizona Cardinals have shorter odds.
In the latest turn of events, Parsons eliminated all references to the Cowboys on his X account. His picture is from Penn State, and he lists “TBD” for his home.
Parsons has played only four seasons but is on a Hall of Fame trajectory. Since sacks became an official stat in 1982, only Reggie White (70), Derrick Thomas (58), J.J. Watt (57) and DeMarcus Ware (53.5) had more sacks than Parsons (52.5) in his first four seasons. Parsons and White are the only players to start their NFL careers with four consecutive seasons of 12-plus sacks.
“I feel like I’m the best at what I do,” Parsons said at the start of training camp. “You can argue whoever but stats, numbers don’t lie. The consistency is there and the availability is there.”
The 12th pick of the 2021 NFL Draft has 52.5 sacks, 63 tackles for losses and 112 quarterback hits in four seasons.
For sake of comparison, Green Bay’s Rashan Gary was the 12th pick of the 2019 NFL Draft. In six seasons, he has 39 sacks, 39 tackles for losses and 91 quarterback hits. Gary has never had a 10-sack season. Parsons had a career-low 12 sacks in 13 games last season.
Since entering the NFL in 2021, Parsons is fifth with 52.5 sacks (Myles Garrett is first with 60.0), fifth with 63 tackles for losses (Maxx Crosby is first with 75) and fifth with 112 quarterback hits (Nick Bosa is first with 139).
Of the 24 players with 30-plus sacks during that span, Parsons is No. 1 with 280 tackles. Of the 15 players with more than 75 quarterback hits, Parsons has 41 more tackles than the others.
The Cowboys are 41-22 when he plays. When he missed four games last season, they went 1-3 and allowed 30.25 per game.
And yet, it’s not that there’s been no progress in contract negotiations. There haven’t been negotiations, period.
“When you go around the league and you see these other teams taking care of their best guys, I seen T.J. [Watt] gotten taken care of. Maxx got taken care of. Myles got taken care of, [and] he’s got two years left on his deal,” Parsons said. “You see a lot of people around the league taken care of, and you wish you had that same type of energy.”
The Packers’ defense was strong last season despite an inconsistent pass rush. Green Bay tied for eighth with 45 sacks last season but ranked only 14th in pressures and 17th in knockdowns, according to Stathead, and finished 26th in ESPN’s pass-rush win rate.
The Packers didn’t address the need in a significant way during the draft, adding only Day 3 draft picks Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver and Warren Brinson. Really, the main addition was DeMarcus Covington, who replaced Jason Rebrovich as defensive line coach.
As it stands, the Packers will be counting on Gary and 2023 first-round pick Lukas Van Ness to be more impactful than they were last season.
The 26-year-old Parsons would be a game-changing – potentially a franchise-changing – addition.
Parsons is the favorite to win NFL Defensive Player of the Year at FanDuel Sportsbook at +600. He is followed by the Lions’ Aidan Hutchinson at +700, the Steelers’ T.J. Watt at +850, the Browns’ Myles Garrett at +850 and the 49ers’ Nick Bosa at +1100.
For Packers players, Xavier McKinney is +8500, Rashan Gary is +15000 and Edgerrin Cooper is +20000.
Micah Parsons Next-Team Odds
Dallas Cowboys: -370
Arizona Cardinals: +950
Green Bay Packers: +1100
New England Patriots: +1100
Los Angeles Chargers: +1100
Tennessee Titans: +1500
Philadelphia Eagles: +2200
San Francisco 49ers: +2700
Carolina Panthers: +2700
NFC North Teams
Chicago Bears: +3300
Minnesota Vikings: +5000
Detroit Lions: +5500
Dallas remains the huge favorite to be Parsons’ team for the upcoming season. The implied probability at those odds is 78.7 percent, perhaps because the Cowboys rightfully will ask for a lot in return and Parsons rightfully will want a record contract.
“If they don’t want me here, they don’t want me here and I'll go about my business,” he said. “I understand the nature of the business. Like I said, as far as I'm here and under contract, I'll do what I have to perform at the highest level but, at the end, this is the business.”
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.