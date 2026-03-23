Are Packers Better or Worse After First Waves of NFL Free Agency?

First, the bad news: the Green Bay Packers are not as good today as they were at the end of last season – and they weren’t very good then, obviously, with their season ending on a five-game losing streak.

Now, the good news: the Chicago Bears and Detroit Lions, the Packers’ top rivals in the NFC North, aren’t better, either.

FoxSports.com’s Ben Arthur rendered a better-or-worse verdict for every team through the first waves of free agency.

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The Packers crumbled following Micah Parsons’ torn ACL last season and haven’t picked up the pieces. Not only will the Packers not have Parsons for the start of the season, but they traded Rashan Gary and lost Kingsley Enagbare in free agency.

The addition-by-subtraction argument only holds water if the players tasked with filling those roles can add something other than lower salary-cap numbers.

“We saw last season how vulnerable the Packers’ defense was without Micah Parsons, and the unit must now reckon with life post-Rashan Gary,” Arthur wrote.

Individually, there was logic in all of Green Bay’s key transactions in building new defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon’s defense.

Trading Gary? Given his second-half-of-the-season disappearance and soaring salary, that was a no-brainer – especially with fourth-round compensation from the Cowboys.

Not re-signing Enagbare? The Jets gave him a one-year, $10 million contract for recording two sacks in 17 games.

Not re-signing linebacker Quay Walker? A three-year, $40.5 million contract is a hefty payday for a linebacker with one interception and zero forced fumbles the past three seasons.

Trading Colby Wooden for Zaire Franklin? The Packers needed a veteran linebacker to replace Walker and unleash Edgerrin Cooper.

Signing Javon Hargrave? The Packers needed a playmaking defensive tackle after trading Wooden. That he has a history with Gannon is a huge added bonus.

Signing Benjamin St-Juste and releasing Nate Hobbs? The Packers probably have a better cornerback at a fraction of the price.

“Even if Zaire Franklin is an adequate (but older) replacement for Quay Walker at linebacker,” Arthur wrote, “there are still legitimate questions about whether this defense can take a step forward with Parsons and defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt coming off season-ending injuries in December.”

He’s Right: Packers Aren’t Better

With the impact players in free agency having found new homes and with no first-round pick, the Packers are going to be challenged to build a roster strong enough to win the NFC North and make a run at a Super Bowl.

Last week, we went through every position on the roster . To recap, the Packers:

Are worse at quarterback, not that there was anything they could have done to retain superb backup Malik Willis.

Are worse at running back, where there’s no clear No. 2 running back after not re-signing Emanuel Wilson.

Are worse at receiver without Romeo Doubs, who didn’t provide many explosive plays but was a weapon on third down and in the red zone.

Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass during the 2023 preseason game against the Patriots. | USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin

Are perhaps better on the offensive line, though that requires across-the-board projection. After two years of bouncing around the offensive line, will Jordan Morgan become a better left tackle than Rasheed Walker? With a half-season of experience, will Sean Rhyan become a better center than Elgton Jenkins? Will big-money left guard Aaron Banks stay healthy? Will elite right tackle Zach Tom stay healthy? Will right guard Anthon Belton take a Year 2 jump? Beyond those five, the depth is precarious.

Are worse at defensive end, where they are counting on Barryn Sorrell, Collin Oliver and Brenton Cox, who played a combined 288 snaps last season, to be better than Gary and Enagbare.

Replaced a run-stopping defensive tackle, Wooden, with a pass-rushing defensive tackle, Hargrave.

Replaced an in-his-prime linebacker, Walker, with a 30-year-old coming off a down season, Franklin.

Probably will be better at cornerback with St-Juste replacing Hobbs, but will St-Juste be good enough to win a starting job?

Will be better at safety if they cash in on their opportunities.

Are better on special teams with the addition of receiver/returner Skyy Moore. Now, do they have a clutch kicker, though?

Of course, the Packers will be counting on improvement from within. That’s especially true at left tackle, where Morgan was drafted to play, receiver, where Matthew Golden and Savion Williams had relatively quiet seasons, and defensive end, where more will be expected from last year’s rookies, Sorrell and Oliver.

Other NFC Teams

In the NFC North, the Bears, who won the NFC North in 2025, and the Lions, who won the division in 2023 and 2024, are worse. The Vikings, however, are better after signing quarterback Kyler Murray, who should be an upgrade over J.J. McCarthy.

“Assuming the latter doesn’t take a step forward, Murray – a two-time Pro Bowler – gives Minnesota a better chance to maximize what remains a strong roster,” Arthur wrote.

In the mighty NFC West, the Seahawks suffered a couple major blows in free agency after winning the Super Bowl, but the Rams with cornerbacks Trent McDuffie and Jaylen Watson and the 49ers with receivers Christian Kirk and Mike Evans and defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa are better.

“The Rams are all-in as long as reigning MVP Matthew Stafford keeps playing,” Arthur said.

In the latest Super Bowl odds, the Packers have the seventh-shortest odds at +1700 at FanDuel Sportsbook . They are ahead of the Lions (+1800), Bears (+2500) and Vikings (+4500) among the NFC North teams. The Rams, who are the overall favorites at +700, Seahawks (+900) and 49ers (+1600) have shorter odds among conference rivals.

Green Bay opened at +1300 , the fifth-shortest odds, showing the sportsbooks believe the Packers have taken a step back, as well.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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