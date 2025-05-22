Packers OTAs Preview: Big Question at Tight End
GREEN BAY, Wis. – For the Green Bay Packers, the question at tight end is the same this year as it was last year.
What could this offense look like with Tucker Kraft and Luke Musgrave on the field together?
The first steps along that path will be determined when organized team activities begin on Tuesday.
Here’s an early look at the position before the start of three weeks of offseason practices.
Packers Tight End Depth Chart
Veterans: Tucker Kraft, Luke Musgrave, Ben Sims, John FitzPatrick.
Rookies/first-year: Messiah Swinson (returning practice squad), Johnny Lumpkin (spent part of last season on practice squad).
Big Question: Can Luke Musgrave Be Impact Player?
As a second-round pick in 2023, Luke Musgrave was on his way to shattering team receiving records by a rookie tight end before he missed several games with a lacerated kidney. That opened the door for rookie third-round pick Tucker Kraft, who parlayed his strong finish to 2023 into becoming the primary tight end in 2024.
Musgrave’s second season was derailed by an ankle injury that required surgery and limited him to only seven games. It’s easy to blame Musgrave’s disappointing second season on the injury and then expect the 2023 version of Musgrave to resurface in 2025.
That’s hardly a guarantee, though. Last year, Musgrave was the primary tight end throughout the offseason and into the start of training camp as Kraft worked his way back from a torn pectoral sustained during offseason workouts. Musgrave didn’t take advantage. In Week 1 against Philadelphia, Kraft played 64 snaps while Musgrave played only 17.
During the first four games, Kraft played 227 snaps to Musgrave’s 108. That had nothing to do with injuries and everything to do with performance.
Musgrave, obviously, is a capable player. He’s the type of big, athletic tight end that every team wants. He’s too talented to not be on the field, but he’s going to have to earn those snaps alongside Kraft, because there’s no reason to ever take Kraft off the field other than to get him a breather.
In the four games before last year’s injury, Musgrave caught five passes for 22 yards. Before a 19-yard catch against Chicago in Week 18, Musgrave had six receptions for 26 yards. Kraft had at least 26 receiving yards in 12 of 17 games last season, including six with at least 53. By the end of the regular season, Kraft had as many touchdowns (seven) as Musgrave had catches.
With the emergence of Kraft as a high-level tight end and with so many talented receivers, nothing will be handed to Musgrave. If he’s not worthy of a key role, the Packers will simply line up with three receivers, one running back and Kraft as the lone tight end.
“I think for him it’s just playing the game,” position coach John Dunn said last week. “This is a game where you have to play it, especially at that position. And these guys are going into Year 3, they’re young in the position, so just playing the game. You look at the first year, he was playing-playing-playing and getting better and better every single week. Obviously, had the setback, so for him just playing the game is kind of how you get back to that spot.”
Bonus Question: What’s Next for Tucker Kraft?
There are no questions about Kraft, beyond what’s next. The numbers don’t necessarily support it, but Kraft emerged as one of the top tight ends in the NFL last season. Among tight ends, Kraft tied for 18th with 50 receptions.
Then again, maybe the numbers do support it. Kraft was seventh with 707 receiving yards and tied for fourth with seven touchdowns. Of the 36 tight ends who were targeted at least 40 times, Kraft was second in yards per catch (14.1; George Kittle was first at 14.2), first in yards after the catch per catch (9.3; Kittle was a distant second at 6.6) and tied for first in broken tackles (15, tied with Jake Ferguson), according to Pro Football Focus.
Kraft needs more opportunities. Better pass protection, which would allow Kraft to get into routes rather than having to chip edge rushers and settle for checkdown roles, would help, but few players in the league are as adept at turning a 2-yard pass into a gain of 10.
“That’s one thing we spent some time on this offseason is where we can get him to take the next step, and I think his route-running ability, getting him on more individual things like that, and just kind of growing him there,” offensive coordinator Adam Stenavich said.
“I think he did a really good job in the run game. That’s one thing that hopefully he can keep improving there to be a dominant player up front. Just trying to find different ways to give him the ball, that’s going to be the big thing for us.”